Since Disney was founded in 1923, around four generations of children have grown up with the magical films, characters, toys, merchandise, and parks. For many people, the enchanting spirit continues into adulthood, turning them into proud Disney adults.
As a result, there are plenty of internet memes celebrating the dedication of longtime Disney fans. The Facebook page “Disney Is Our Life” has an impressive collection of them, making it the perfect place for any fan of the company. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Ohio Disney travel agent and Disney adult Carrie Showalter, who kindly agreed to tell us more about what it's like to be a part of such a community.
What’s a Disney adult, you may be wondering? Well, it’s a name used to describe grown-up fans of the company. Their common hobbies include visiting theme parks, collecting merchandise, and consuming any Disney-related content.
Carrie tells Bored Panda that she loves being a part of such a community. “As much as I love going to Disney with my children, there's something extra special about an adults-only trip. I just got back from a Disney cruise and a trip to Walt Disney World with my girlfriends. It was the perfect escape!”
She further shares with us that this kind of getaway is safe and comfortable for women traveling alone. “We had fun exploring the parks in the morning, enjoying the hot tub in the afternoon, and dinner and shopping in the evenings.
The Disney Parks have become an entertainment destination. It's not hard to find activities for adults to enjoy, that's why it's become such a favorite for honeymooners, couples, and girls trips.”
Carrie believes that the main thing that attracts adults to Disney is nostalgia. “If you are someone who visited as a kid, there's a warm fuzzy feeling you get when you walk down Main Street, USA, and see the same Cinderella's Castle you saw as a child. There's comfort in that, it's a feeling you want to hang on to.”
We were also curious to know, from her experience as a Disney travel agent, if there were any specific events or attractions that adults enjoyed while visiting. She says, “There are many things perfect for adults at Disney and beyond. For example, at Walt Disney World, you'll find fun events like the Epcot Food and Wine Festival, perfect for foodies or those looking for a fun evening trying new things.
At Disney's Boardwalk Resort, you'll find Jellyrolls Dueling piano bar, a personal favorite of mine, where piano players take requests in a combination of improv and musical genius. There are other places across the Walt Disney World Resort that offer live music, specialty beverages, and other entertainment that would easily fill a night for the over-21 crowd.”
In addition, she mentions the Adventures by Disney Vacations, which not a lot of fans may know about. According to Carrie, these are perfect for adventurers or those wanting to relax on their holiday. “Trips include destinations like Africa or Danube River cruises. This is a particularly nice option if you're looking for a Disney touch. Traveling overseas can be overwhelming, and Disney is a trusted name in vacation experiences and service,” she explains.
Carrie believes that the community aspect of Disney is what drives adults to maintain a strong connection to it throughout their lives. “It's easy to find another adult in a store, waiting in line somewhere wearing a Disney tee, and strike up a conversation. Disney adults speak the same language. We get each other. We understand the parks are not just for kids, they are for anyone looking to find joy in something innocent and fun.”
Walt Disney himself was inspired to create the first-ever park after he had a disappointing experience visiting Griffith Park in Los Angeles. There, his two young daughters rode the merry-go-round while he sat on the sidelines, waiting, with nothing else to do. In a 1963 interview, he explained that he wanted to design a place where parents and children could have fun together.
Psychologists investigating this fandom found that the reason adults return to Disney time after time is because their inner child craves the safety and innocence it has to offer.
“When in childhood we don’t get our needs met, it’s not uncommon for us to try and meet those needs in adulthood,” Amber Sargeant, a registered psychologist, tells Bustle. It’s an experience that seems to be stuck in time - a person may grow up, but the music characters remain largely the same, inviting adults to come back.