It would be hard to find someone among us whose life hasn't been touched by Disney in one way or another. Whether we're talking about its movies and characters or parks and roller coaster rides, this mass media and entertainment conglomerate has been producing core childhood memories since its foundation in 1923.

For many, the fun carries well into their adulthood, too. Just take the Facebook group 'Disney Memes.' It unites 139K people who like to share content about the company and its work. After taking a look at their posts, we decided that they not only stir up some nostalgia but also perfectly sum up the nuanced reality of running such a big global business. So continue scrolling if you're also intrigued by it and enjoy our hand-picked collection of their uploads.