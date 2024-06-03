Tell me how you found out you were LGBTQ!

#1

I randomly came across an online article about the founder of AVEN (Asexual Visibility and Education Network) in my early twenties. I had never heard of Asexuality before that. I live in a post-socialist European country, so as a 00's kid, I mostly learned about LGBT stuff from American TV shows (The ER was truly ahead of its time). In my country, most people were barely tolerating "the gays", and this sort of stuff was not talked about in polite society, so I had no idea there were other options than straight, gay or Bi I never had crushes as a kid, so with the information (or lack thereof) I had, I just thought I was a really late bloomer and possibly Bi. Cause everyone kept telling me I would meet the right guy eventually. After I read that first article and looked up AVEN, my first thought was - "huh, it's a thing." It took a bit longer to realize that I am actually AroAce - I have no interest in having a physical or romantic relationship with anyone, that is how I always was and will be, and I am perfectly fine with that.

AshDragon
luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello, fellow ace from a post-socialist European country ^^

#2

Wikihow's "Am I gay quiz"

Also I don't know if femboys are considered part of the lgbtq+, but I wore a skirt as a prank and ended up discovering something about myself.

Anonymous Fox
cristinaherradorarranz avatar
Krispiechiken (she/her)
Krispiechiken (she/her)
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Femboys are more related to the way you express yourself and your identity, and it's common to consider them part of the community, yeah

#3

...am I Non-binary quiz...

Yesn't (they/them) ️‍🇺🇦
#4

I became aware of the whole LGBTQ+ thing thanks to a gay friend of mine. I spent three years thinking I was pan, till I got into a relationship with a man and found out I was lesbian... it wasn't very fun breaking up with said man, but at least we now remain as close friends :)
Happy pride, btw
🧡🧡🤍🩷🩷

Krispiechiken (she/her)
