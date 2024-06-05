ADVERTISEMENT

I (F18) and my boyfriend (M19) have been dating for roughly six months. We met while playing video games (not important in this situation). After a few months, we decided to try a long-distance relationship. Things were great for the first month. We called three days a week for three hours. Then his phone broke, so we were barely able to talk, but we made it work. He got a new phone, but he had down payments, so he needed to work more than he already did, which was about every day (he lives alone).

We talked roughly more than we did without a phone, which I understand perfectly, so I did what he asked and backed off. We haven't had a single call in all this time. When he got the new phone, I asked if we could call from time to time, and he said maybe (meaning a downright no, but he didn’t want to hurt my feelings). I understand his excuses being, "I'm tired, I'm stressed," etc. Now, when I asked about a month ago if we could just call or even text for ten minutes a week, he got so defensive. I recently asked for ten minutes a month, and he got defensive about that too.



I feel like he isn't trying to talk to me. We had a whole argument about it. Since then, I've been thinking about breaking up with him. I feel like an AS for thinking this way, but I'm tired of it, and I need the connection and communication we don't have in this relationship. I think I need advice. Anything would be appreciated.