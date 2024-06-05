2submissions
Hey Pandas, I Need Advice About My Long-Distance Boyfriend
I (F18) and my boyfriend (M19) have been dating for roughly six months. We met while playing video games (not important in this situation). After a few months, we decided to try a long-distance relationship. Things were great for the first month. We called three days a week for three hours. Then his phone broke, so we were barely able to talk, but we made it work. He got a new phone, but he had down payments, so he needed to work more than he already did, which was about every day (he lives alone).
We talked roughly more than we did without a phone, which I understand perfectly, so I did what he asked and backed off. We haven't had a single call in all this time. When he got the new phone, I asked if we could call from time to time, and he said maybe (meaning a downright no, but he didn’t want to hurt my feelings). I understand his excuses being, "I'm tired, I'm stressed," etc. Now, when I asked about a month ago if we could just call or even text for ten minutes a week, he got so defensive. I recently asked for ten minutes a month, and he got defensive about that too.
I feel like he isn't trying to talk to me. We had a whole argument about it. Since then, I've been thinking about breaking up with him. I feel like an AS for thinking this way, but I'm tired of it, and I need the connection and communication we don't have in this relationship. I think I need advice. Anything would be appreciated.
So... you have a long-distance-relationship and you don't even talk anymore. Looks like there isn't much of a relationship. A break-up probably isn't even necessary, but if it makes you feel better go ahead.
I met my wife when I was 21. We did start with a long-distance relationship. And that went on for a while, almost 3 years (with some visits between). That needed constant care, a lot of trust...and also a lot of work at times to keep us going. We had to make time to contact. Yes, there are e-mails, text messages as well. But a phone call (or facetime etc.) is important. Because of the time difference that was sometimes at inconvenient times like 3am. But we did and made it work.
Of course we were 2-3 years older than you guys. But still: if I read/hear that he really can't/won't talk for so long....it's probably not a good sign. You can make it work, but it's not easy. But if both sides are willing to, it will work out. But the signs here do not look great. At least on his account. If not with a phone call, there are plenty of other options for him to contact and text/talk/write to you. It just doesn't feel like he's willing to make it work. I'm sorry to say...