We invite you to explore the magical world of Indonesian graphic designer Jati Putra Pratama.

Jati creates surreal landscapes by bending them at a sharp angle, once again reminding us of the movie classic "Inception." From mountains to forests or sea, no landscape is impossible to manipulate for Jati. The artist also experiments with "waving" cityscapes, merging the outside world with the inside of homes and so on.



But today, we are sharing captivating photos of landscapes and if you would like to see Jati's other works, make sure to check out his social media.



More info: Instagram