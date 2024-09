Bumper stickers are pretty straightforward, as they’re exactly what they sound like—stickers that are meant to be applied to the back or front bumper of a car. Many people use them to express their political views, inform everyone what college they’re studying at, or support a sports team or a noble cause. Some paste such adornments to their vehicles to express their quirky personalities and their top-notch sense of humor, making monotonous journeys more entertaining for other fellow drivers and passengers. The team at Bored Panda has collected such instances from all over the internet and compiled them into this witty little list. Scroll down to find the most playful bumper stickers out there, and make sure to upvote the ones you’d like to slap on your own car! While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Linda Fairhurst, owner of The Grumpy Tortoise stationary store, and Christopher, owner of Christophermerman small sticker shop, who kindly agreed to tell us more about why people enjoy these adhesive pieces of art so much.

#1 I Found My New Favorite Bumper Sticker

#2 This Bumper Sticker

#3 Yes, I See Your Point

Illustrator and small sticker shop owner Christopher, aka Christophermerman, from Seville, Spain, tells us, “Since there's a lot of artists with very different art styles, people adore buying something that they can connect with.” He mentions that stickers are a simple and adorable way to decorate, while their affordable nature allows the majority of people to purchase a product with a lot of personality.

#4 Based On My Observations Of This Driver On The Road, I Believe This Sticker To Be 100% Accurate

#5 Spotted In The Wild

#6 Bradley Cooper Bumper Sticker On A Mini Cooper

Another aspect that attracts people to them is nostalgia, says Christopher. “Especially among adults who grew up with them. From sticker albums to decorating school notebooks, for some, they bring back fun memories or childhood moments.” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Was Walking To Class And Saw These Bumper Stickers

#8 I Can Relate

#9 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

Meanwhile, quirky, sarcastic, and sweary stationery store owner Linda Fairhurst from The Grumpy Tortoise believes that playful decals are a fun way for people to express themselves and their interests. And they have no age limit! “Historically, they have always been seen as a kid’s item, but adults love them too! They are also an affordable way for people to show support to small businesses and artists,” she adds.

#10 My Morning Laugh

#11 These Well-Placed Looney Tunes Bumper Stickers

#12 Am I Right?

Linda is the sole person running the Grumpy Tortoise business. “It is however a family effort; Husband Nathan and Daughter Hayley can sometimes be seen helping at events,” she writes on her website. “Fur babies Cooper and Penny are on hand to provide moral support and doggy snuggles,” she adorably adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Something Like That

#14 Just Go Around Me

#15 Bumper Sticker Wisdom

The name came about quite unexpectedly when the family was on holiday in Spain and saw a grumpy tortoise stuffed animal at a zoo they visited, which became the inspiration for it. The plushy toy sits on her shelf at the office, overlooking quality control. “I really should feature him more!” she said in her blog.

#16 This Made Me Giggle

#17 Completely Normal Bumper Stickers

#18 Never Related So Much To A Bumper Sticker In My Life

When it comes to the creation of the stickers, Christopher usually bases the design on what he likes and what purpose they will serve, as some of them are meant to decorate books, while others are intended to be collectible pieces. ADVERTISEMENT While Linda gets inspired by her past experiences. “I keep a running notes app on my phone with ideas as they pop into my head,” she tells us.

#19 My Brother Saw This Car In Bensalem. It's The Funniest Vanity Plate And The Collection Of Bumper Stickers I've Ever Seen

#20 I Need This Sticker

#21 The Person On The Road In RVA I Would Most Like To Have A Beer With

We were also curious to know what the key elements of a quality sticker were. Christopher said that “the more simple they are, the better. You need to know how to transmit feelings with a simple drawing. Sometimes it doesn't need to be sentimental or dark. Sometimes it just needs to be a cute bug enjoying nature.”

#22 I'm Trying To Make My Work Truck The Antithesis Of Most Trucks With Bumper Stickers I See

#23 I Drive A Car With A Very, Very Old Person Sticker

#24 The Way The Clouds Reflect The Given Message

Meanwhile, Linda believes it’s important to prioritize quality, fun designs and colors of the stickers. “Whilst stickers aren’t designed to last forever, you want a good amount of enjoyment out of them.”

#25 Can Confirm There's Less Honking

#26 I Was Late To Work Because I Was Trying To Document This

#27 This Bumper Sticker

Christopher concluded by saying that stickers are one of the best ways to let one’s personality shine, as they’re affordable and last a long time. Lastly, he wanted to add that “it's beautiful to see someone showing your art with pride, and it's heartwarming to see your design making people happy.”

#28 This Bumper Sticker

#29 This Guy's Bumper Sticker

#30 It's Been 40 Minutes And I've Got Five Honks So Far

#31 I Gotta Be Honest, I Have Never Seen A Bumper Sticker Like This Before

#32 Canadian Bumper Sticker

#33 I Like This One

#34 Just Saw My New Favorite Bumper Sticker On The Way To Work This Morning

#35 I Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way Home From My Dentist Appointment This Morning
The second bumper sticker says: "You've just been passed by a girl!"



#36 Well Said, Bumper Sticker

#37 Surprising My Sister For Her Birthday

#38 This One

#39 This Weird Peter Griffin And Garfield Bumper Sticker I Saw

#40 Would You Put A Bumper Sticker On A Bentley?

#41 Shrimp Shrimp Shrimp - The Number Of The Feast

#42 It's Virgo Season

#43 A Tesla Driver Wants To Make Something Very Clear

#44 Bumper Sticker Explains 20-Year-Old Question Of Who Let The Dogs Out

#45 "Don't Tread On Me" Parody Bumper Sticker Says "Throw Bread On Me"

#46 I'm A Stay-At-Home Dad, And I Love My Minivan. I Also Have The Best Bumper Sticker Ever

#47 What Do You Think Of These Captions?

#48 Brilliant

#49 Never Ashamed To Be A Childless Cat Lady

#50 My Favorite Bumper Sticker Of All Time

#51 To Say The Least, I'm In Love

#52 I Love This Bumper Sticker I Saw The Other Day

#53 Probably Shouldn't Drive, Then

#54 This Monty Python And The Holy Grail Sticker On A Dent

#55 Sleep Is Important

#56 Portland Has The Best Bumper Stickers

#57 Saw This Bumper Sticker Today

#58 If You're Reading This, You're Too Close

#59 They'll Never Go Out Of Style

#60 I Do Not Make The Rules, Okay?

#61 Mallards And Other Things, Please Inquire

#62 Oops, All Fixed

#63 Sorry Not Sorry

#64 No, Like, I'm Actually Feral

#65 "Let Me Merge" Bumper Sticker

#66 I Keep Seeing This Bumper Sticker In Oregon

#67 You Know It's Definitely Over When She Peels Your Sticker Off The Minivan

#68 Guess We're Doing Stickers On Trucks We Saw Today

#69 This Car Has A Bumper Sticker Of Itself Covered In Bumper Stickers

#70 People Tested Beer Bumper Sticker

#71 This Bumper Sticker About Flatulence And Despair

#72 Godzilla Bumper Sticker

#73 This Bumper Sticker Combo I Saw This Morning Made Me Laugh

#74 Pardon My Faux Paws

#75 My Daughter's Power-Wheel Got It's First Bumper Sticker

#76 Ignore My Dirty Car... But Honestly, I Think It's Fitting

#77 Amazing Bumper Sticker

#78 Life Gets The Best Of You Sometimes

#79 Relatable

#80 That Is All

#81 My Latest Bumper Sticker

#82 Best Bumper Sticker I've Seen In Awhile

#83 Simple Reminder

#84 Check Out The Early Valentine's Day Present My Boyfriend Got Me

#86 A Car With Bumper Stickers

#87 A Bumper Sticker Has Never Resonated With Me More

#88 This Monty Python Bumper Sticker

#89 This Sticker

#90 Best Sticker I've Seen On A Car In A While

#91 Can't Wait To See How Long This Stays On My Car Living In A Redneck PA Town

#92 Me Too

#93 Live Your Life, Homie

#94 These Bumper Stickers

#95 And We're Willing To Fight Anyone Who Disagrees

#96 This Car I Walked Past Has A 3D Sticker

#97 Forever And Ever, Amen

#98 Best Money I Have Ever Spent

#99 Every Trip With Yugo Is Like A Battle

#100 A Very Solid Bumper Sticker

#101 Poor Jesus

#102 This Person's Bumper Sticker

#103 Bumper Sticker I Found Some Odd Years Back

#104 This Bumper Sticker I Passed Walking In My Neighborhood

#105 This Bumper Sticker

#106 Where Can I Find This Bumper Sticker?

#107 "New Driver" Bumper Sticker

#108 This Bumper Sticker Says The Owner Pooped Their Pants At A Public Library

#109 Which Is Your Favorite?

#110 It Was Edward's Turn For A Sticker

#111 Classic

#112 Neighbors Have A Good Sense Of Humor

#113 The Cramps Are Real

#114 Shrimple Plan

#115 When People Don't Respect Your Bumper Sticker

#116 If You Know, You Know

#117 Which One Is Your Favorite?

#118 Best Bumper Sticker I've Seen

#119 This Motivational Bumper Sticker About Grilled Cheese

#120 This Bumper Sticker

#121 Did A Double-Take When I Saw This Bumper Sticker At My University

#122 This Bumper Sticker

#123 Relatable

#124 This Bumper Sticker

#125 This Is The One

#126 I Want To Meet This Person

#127 Would You Believe That We Had The Art For Big Natural Kitties For Months And Completely Forgot To Print It? Then It Turned Into One Of The Best Sellers At The Craft Spectacular Market

#128 This One Is For Children Of Divorce

#129 My Dad Works In Dorchester And Sends Me The Best Pictures. Example A: This Bumper Sticker

#130 How Many Apple Stickers This Car Has?

#131 Don't Try To Beep

#132 If You Don't Back Off, I'm Launching This Soup Explosion Right At Your Windshield

#133 Now I Want A Subaru

#134 The Car In Front Of Me Had A Carl Wheezer Yu-Gi-Oh Bumper Sticker