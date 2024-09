Bored Panda got in touch with Charles de Vilmorin, CEO and Co-founder of “Old People Are Cool,” an organization dedicated to changing the way people see the elderly. First and foremost, we wanted to hear if there was a story behind him creating the group.

“Yes! I was meeting with a professor in New Hampshire and saw these 4 words graffiti on a wall; driving back I thought I had seen something awesome that day. I printed stickers and handed them out at a Senior Living trade show where we were exhibiting. People were rushing to get them and we started having amazing conversations. This has then led to the start of the Old People Are Cool campaign to fight ageism.”