When you’re happy, everything seems better: the sun feels brighter, the food tastes nicer, even that one neighbor is less annoying on happy days. The feeling not only makes the world seem like a better place, but it can actually make us feel better physically, too!

So, seeking to make you feel great inside and out, today we’re focusing on all things happy. Well, more like, all pictures happy. On the list below you will find a bunch of smile-inducing photos, as shared by the ‘Lost In Happiness’ Instagram account, which we invite you to browse and enjoy the rush of serotonin they bring. If you know someone who could use an influx of wholesome, don’t miss the chance to spread happiness and make sure to send this to them, too.

#1

Teacher demonstrating on chalkboard, creating a moment capturing true happiness in the classroom.

A California teacher teaching the physics of surfing, 1970.

lostinhappinesspics Report

    #2

    Child looking up at an elderly man holding a kitten, capturing true happiness in a rustic backyard setting.

    A few seconds before happiness, 1955.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #3

    Person in a crowded train smiling with true happiness, surrounded by other commuters in dark attire.

    Truly lost.. in happiness!

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #4

    Man joyfully pouring drink over himself and woman lighting a cigarette in a historic festive setting, capturing true happiness.

    Students at Oxford University celebrating the end of their examinations (1976).

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #5

    A couple laughing and embracing on a beach, capturing true happiness in a vintage photograph.

    Happiness has never been out of style. (1930s)

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #6

    Two children on a bench, boy hiding flowers behind his back, girl giggling, capturing true happiness.

    A little boy has a surprise for his girlfriend.. :)

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #7

    Couples dancing joyfully in vintage attire, capturing true happiness in a sepia-toned outdoor setting.

    Young love in the 50s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #8

    A couple laughing under a chandelier, capturing true happiness together indoors.

    Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, 1959.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #9

    Child smiling from bed, watching ducklings swim, capturing true happiness.

    Animals being used as part of medical therapy, 1956

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #10

    A person in mid-air with an expression of pure joy, capturing true happiness against an outdoor backdrop.

    19 year old Jim Carrey in 1981.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #11

    Young woman joyfully dancing barefoot in a grassy area, capturing true happiness.

    Woodstock, 1969.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #12

    A groom kneels, smiling at his bride, capturing true happiness at their wedding reception.

    Michelle and Barack Obama on their wedding day, October 1992.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #13

    Man lifting a smiling child wearing braces, capturing true happiness in a joyful moment.

    Elvis with a young polio patient, 1958

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #14

    Child lying in the grass with a lamb, both appearing content, capturing true happiness.

    A newly-born lamb snuggles up to a sleeping boy. March 16, 1940

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #15

    Man and child dancing joyfully indoors, embodying true happiness in a delightful moment.

    Fred Astaire teaching his son some moves at their home in 1940.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #16

    Women smiling and talking on vintage telephones, embodying true happiness in a cozy setting.

    Late night phone calls at the womens' dorm (1970)

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #17

    A group of four people joyfully running hand in hand down a rural path, capturing true happiness.

    Two couples holding hands, running on footpath, 1940s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #18

    A couple enjoying ice cream and holding hands in a convertible, capturing true happiness on a sunny day.

    End of summer Ice cream date, '55

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #19

    A joyful couple leaps over a puddle, capturing true happiness against a backdrop of a vintage bus and city street.

    A man gives a woman a helping hand as she takes a flying leap over a large puddle on the pavement, 1960.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #20

    People dancing joyfully at a lively party, capturing true happiness in a magical moment.

    Couple of Swingers, 1940s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #21

    A smiling child seated with a joyful dog, capturing true happiness in a timeless moment.

    Happy friends, 1920s

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #22

    Farmer milking cow with playful cats capturing true happiness in a barn setting.

    California, USA, 1954. Photo by Nat Farbman

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #23

    Two women smiling and walking on a city sidewalk, capturing true happiness in a candid moment.

    New York City, 1970s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #24

    A joyful couple laughing on a vintage couch, capturing true happiness.

    Couple laughing at something lost to time. 1950s

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #25

    Man joyfully leaping with an umbrella on a rainy city street, capturing true happiness.

    New York City, 1968.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #26

    Person smiling in a yellow shirt with "I am a lesbian" text, capturing true happiness in an outdoor setting.

    A woman photographed in 1973.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #27

    A couple embraces in a vintage room, capturing true happiness by a window.

    Travelling salesman Robert Brooks says goodbye to his wife Caryl, 1949.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #28

    A joyful encounter as a young girl kneels, smiling up at a woman in a fur coat holding flowers, capturing true happiness.

    Queen Elizabeth II in Ghana, 1961

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #29

    A couple in formal attire sit happily on stairs, sharing snacks by an award statue.

    Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara after the Oscar gala eating vegan burgers while sitting on the ladder, happy and smiling and so in love.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #30

    Smiling person holding an umbrella on a city street, capturing true happiness in a candid moment.

    Meryl Streep, New York, 1979.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #31

    Two people laughing joyfully, capturing true happiness with a vintage guitar in the background.

    Laughter, love, friendship, beauty. "Nothing is worth more than laughter" ~ Frida Kahlo

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #32

    Elderly women experiencing happiness on a roller coaster, laughing joyfully.

    "You can choose to live your life with the joy of the front row or solemness of the third row. The choice is yours".

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #33

    Woman smiling joyfully at a table with children peeking in, capturing true happiness.

    Audrey Hepburn, 1959, in the Belgian Congo for the filming of The Nun’s Story

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #34

    Crowd at a music festival, a woman smiling and raising peace signs, capturing true happiness amidst a sea of people.

    All About Peace: A girl makes hand signs at the ending of a song, Woodstock, 1969.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #35

    Two people sharing a joyful moment outdoors, capturing true happiness beside a table with snacks.

    Jim Carrey visiting Stephen Hawking.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #36

    A couple joyfully dancing, capturing true happiness in a blurred motion on a checkered floor.

    Bob Dylan lifted by Joan Baez at concert after party, photographed by Daniel Kramer in New York City, 1964.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #37

    Three people in black coats smiling under an umbrella, capturing true happiness.

    The Golden Trio

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #38

    Woman smiling in a crowd, wearing flowers in her hair, capturing a moment of true happiness.

    Roman Polanski & Sharon Tate at their wedding, London, 20th January 1968. Photo by John Kelly.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #39

    A joyful couple sharing a magical moment by a lake, surrounded by autumn foliage.

    Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, 1960s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #40

    Three people laughing and smiling on a roller coaster, capturing true happiness.

    Emotions of girls after the ghost train, 1953. Photo By Robert Doisneau

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #41

    Two people sharing a joyful moment in a casual setting, capturing true happiness.

    Chandler and Rachel going over lines on the set of Friends

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be "Matty and Jen" going over lines on the set of Friends.

    #42

    A joyful couple shares a laugh, capturing true happiness in a candid moment.

    Ethan Hawke & Julie Delpy on the set of Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise.”

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #43

    Children running joyfully from a castle, capturing true happiness in a magical moment.

    The happiest place on earth, 1955.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #44

    A girl happily hugs a cat in a cobblestone alley, capturing true happiness.

    Happy French Girl and Her Cat, 1958. Photo by Jean Philippe Charbonnier

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #45

    Man joyfully leaping with an umbrella in front of the Eiffel Tower, capturing true happiness.

    Eiffel tower 100th anniversary. Paris, 1989.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #46

    Soldier smiling as child gives a kiss, capturing true happiness; dog sits beside them, surrounded by other soldiers.

    9th Armored Division technician with a little French girl on Valentine’s Day, 14 Feb 1945.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #47

    Musician playing guitar, bringing happiness to three smiling children on a street corner.

    Cat Stevens, 1969. Photograph by David Wedgbury.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #48

    A couple laughing under a jacket in the rain, capturing true happiness on a city street.

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, 1996

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #49

    Group of people on a beach joyfully tossing a woman into the air, capturing true happiness.

    Fun at the beach. Santa Monica, California, 1948. Photo by Loomis Dean

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #50

    Smiling woman in a headscarf with a brick wall background, capturing true happiness.

    Audrey Hepburn on the set of Sabrina, New York, 1954.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #51

    A woman with blonde hair smiles warmly while hugging someone in a crowded street, capturing true happiness.

    Couple in love, London, 1960s. Photo by Kees Scherer

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #52

    Two children happily dancing together on a sidewalk, capturing true happiness.

    A photo by Thurston Hopkins, East End, London, 1954

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #53

    A joyful couple laughing together, capturing true happiness in a playful moment.

    Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #54

    Two women sharing a moment of true happiness, laughing and clapping, inside a warmly decorated room.

    The wives of the astronauts on the Apollo 8 mission at the moment they heard their husbands voices from orbit, 1968

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #55

    Family huddled under an umbrella in the rain, sharing a magical moment of true happiness.

    Summer Rain, 1980. Photo by Alexander Steshanov

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #56

    Couple on a motorcycle capturing true happiness, with scenic mountains and a river in the background.

    Rio de Janeiro, 1963. Photo by Frank Horvat

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #57

    Five people in a room, joyfully posing and laughing, capturing true happiness.

    The Beatles meet Muhammad Ali at 5th street gym in Miami Beach on February 18, 1964.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #58

    A couple laughing and sitting back-to-back on a picnic bench, capturing true happiness.

    “My parents looked super happy before I came along… 1979″

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #59

    Couple sharing a joyful moment in a cozy setting, capturing true happiness with glasses and a bottle on the table.

    1950s, photo by Ed van der Elsken.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #60

    Two children playing joyfully in a forest, capturing true happiness amidst nature.

    The Grape-Vine Swing, 1895. Photo by Mary Morgan Keipp

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #61

    Woman in a newspaper dress, laughing joyfully on a city street, capturing true happiness.

    Twiggy in a newspaper dress in London, 1967

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #62

    Woman joyfully twirling in a forest, capturing true happiness.

    Pier Angeli, 1950s

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #63

    Children smiling playfully in a narrow alley, capturing true happiness.

    British Children Outdoor Games in London Suburbs, 1970. Photo by Terry Spencer.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #64

    Woman in a convertible, smiling and waving with joy on a city street, capturing true happiness.

    Marilyn Monroe photographed by Sam Shaw, 1957.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #65

    Reflection of a joyful couple smiling by the seaside, capturing true happiness in a car's mirror.

    California; captured by Elliott Erwitt (1955)

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #66

    A group of people dancing blissfully outdoors, capturing true happiness.

    Woodstock, 1969.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #67

    Children playing joyfully, capturing magical moments of happiness.

    “Happiness”, 1954. Photo by Vitaliano Bassetti.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #68

    A joyful pillow fight captures true happiness among friends in a hotel room.

    The Beatles, a pillow fight at a hotel in Paris. 1964

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #69

    A joyful couple sharing a candid, intimate moment on set, capturing true happiness.

    Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean on the set of Giant (1956)

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #70

    A joyful couple shares a sincere laugh, embodying true happiness in a sunlit moment.

    Hippie couple in the 60s.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #71

    A joyful embrace at the beach, capturing true happiness with a couple enjoying a sunny day.

    The Hug, Eyes Closed and Smile, 1982. Photo by Harvey Stein

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #72

    Four boys smiling together outdoors, capturing true happiness.

    Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell, and Corey Feldman on the set of "Stand By Me" in 1986.

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #73

    A joyful couple smiling together, capturing true happiness with genuine delight.

    Frank Sinatra poses with his wife, Ava Gardner, on their wedding day ~ November 07, 1951

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #74

    Children playing joyfully on Independent Street, capturing true happiness amidst a historic backdrop.

    Children play on the corner of Independent St in Belfast. 31st October 1974

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #75

    Child in coat backstage, watching a dancer perform under spotlight, capturing true happiness.

    Carrie Fisher watching her mother, Debbie Reynolds perform. 1963

    lostinhappinesspics Report

    #76

    Woman laughing while driving a bumper car, capturing true happiness.

    Claudia Cardinale riding a bumper car, 1966

    lostinhappinesspics Report

