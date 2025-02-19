76 Magical Moments Capturing True Happiness
When you’re happy, everything seems better: the sun feels brighter, the food tastes nicer, even that one neighbor is less annoying on happy days. The feeling not only makes the world seem like a better place, but it can actually make us feel better physically, too!
So, seeking to make you feel great inside and out, today we’re focusing on all things happy. Well, more like, all pictures happy. On the list below you will find a bunch of smile-inducing photos, as shared by the ‘Lost In Happiness’ Instagram account, which we invite you to browse and enjoy the rush of serotonin they bring. If you know someone who could use an influx of wholesome, don’t miss the chance to spread happiness and make sure to send this to them, too.
A California teacher teaching the physics of surfing, 1970.
A few seconds before happiness, 1955.
Truly lost.. in happiness!
Students at Oxford University celebrating the end of their examinations (1976).
Happiness has never been out of style. (1930s)
A little boy has a surprise for his girlfriend.. :)
Young love in the 50s.
Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, 1959.
Animals being used as part of medical therapy, 1956
19 year old Jim Carrey in 1981.
Woodstock, 1969.
Michelle and Barack Obama on their wedding day, October 1992.
Elvis with a young polio patient, 1958
A newly-born lamb snuggles up to a sleeping boy. March 16, 1940
Fred Astaire teaching his son some moves at their home in 1940.
Late night phone calls at the womens' dorm (1970)
Two couples holding hands, running on footpath, 1940s.
End of summer Ice cream date, '55
A man gives a woman a helping hand as she takes a flying leap over a large puddle on the pavement, 1960.
Couple of Swingers, 1940s.
Happy friends, 1920s
California, USA, 1954. Photo by Nat Farbman
New York City, 1970s.
Couple laughing at something lost to time. 1950s
New York City, 1968.
A woman photographed in 1973.
Travelling salesman Robert Brooks says goodbye to his wife Caryl, 1949.
Queen Elizabeth II in Ghana, 1961
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara after the Oscar gala eating vegan burgers while sitting on the ladder, happy and smiling and so in love.
Meryl Streep, New York, 1979.
Laughter, love, friendship, beauty. "Nothing is worth more than laughter" ~ Frida Kahlo
"You can choose to live your life with the joy of the front row or solemness of the third row. The choice is yours".
Audrey Hepburn, 1959, in the Belgian Congo for the filming of The Nun’s Story
All About Peace: A girl makes hand signs at the ending of a song, Woodstock, 1969.
Jim Carrey visiting Stephen Hawking.
Bob Dylan lifted by Joan Baez at concert after party, photographed by Daniel Kramer in New York City, 1964.
The Golden Trio
Roman Polanski & Sharon Tate at their wedding, London, 20th January 1968. Photo by John Kelly.
Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, 1960s.
Emotions of girls after the ghost train, 1953. Photo By Robert Doisneau
Chandler and Rachel going over lines on the set of Friends
Ethan Hawke & Julie Delpy on the set of Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise.”
The happiest place on earth, 1955.
Happy French Girl and Her Cat, 1958. Photo by Jean Philippe Charbonnier
Eiffel tower 100th anniversary. Paris, 1989.
9th Armored Division technician with a little French girl on Valentine’s Day, 14 Feb 1945.
Cat Stevens, 1969. Photograph by David Wedgbury.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, 1996
Fun at the beach. Santa Monica, California, 1948. Photo by Loomis Dean
Audrey Hepburn on the set of Sabrina, New York, 1954.
Couple in love, London, 1960s. Photo by Kees Scherer
A photo by Thurston Hopkins, East End, London, 1954
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.
The wives of the astronauts on the Apollo 8 mission at the moment they heard their husbands voices from orbit, 1968
Summer Rain, 1980. Photo by Alexander Steshanov
Rio de Janeiro, 1963. Photo by Frank Horvat
The Beatles meet Muhammad Ali at 5th street gym in Miami Beach on February 18, 1964.
“My parents looked super happy before I came along… 1979″
1950s, photo by Ed van der Elsken.
The Grape-Vine Swing, 1895. Photo by Mary Morgan Keipp
Twiggy in a newspaper dress in London, 1967
Pier Angeli, 1950s
British Children Outdoor Games in London Suburbs, 1970. Photo by Terry Spencer.
Marilyn Monroe photographed by Sam Shaw, 1957.
California; captured by Elliott Erwitt (1955)
Woodstock, 1969.
“Happiness”, 1954. Photo by Vitaliano Bassetti.
The Beatles, a pillow fight at a hotel in Paris. 1964
Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean on the set of Giant (1956)
Hippie couple in the 60s.
The Hug, Eyes Closed and Smile, 1982. Photo by Harvey Stein
Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell, and Corey Feldman on the set of "Stand By Me" in 1986.
Frank Sinatra poses with his wife, Ava Gardner, on their wedding day ~ November 07, 1951
Children play on the corner of Independent St in Belfast. 31st October 1974
Carrie Fisher watching her mother, Debbie Reynolds perform. 1963
Claudia Cardinale riding a bumper car, 1966