ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural that folks have different senses of humor. What one person finds amusing, someone else might find confusing. The popular ‘UK Ambulance Humour’ page on Facebook, which shares comedic pics, prides itself on this, with a focus on content that medical staff and fans of British comedy might find hilarious.

We wanted to brighten your day and chase away the blues, so we’ve collected some of the funniest pics, as featured on the account. If you want to have a good chuckle, keep scrolling. Oh, and don’t forget to spam your friends with your favorite memes. We’re pretty sure they could use a break!