“Meme Dealer”: 150 “Spicy” Memes To Make You Laugh Interview
It’s hard to imagine the internet without memes—they’ve become a nigh-inseparable part of our daily digital lives. Funny, witty, disturbing, deep, or cute (or all of the above), memes are a snappy, instantaneous way of interacting with each other and sharing what’s relatable.
Today, we’re featuring some of the top memes from the ‘Meme Dealer,’ aka @spiciest.memess, Instagram account that walks the edge between regular and dark humor. If you need a dollop of spice in your life, you might enjoy these pics. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the memes that took you by surprise and made you laugh.
Bored Panda got in touch with the founder of 'Meme Dealer,' Hewan, and they were kind enough to share the story behind the project, the secret to standing out on social media, and where the line is when it comes to 'spicy' memes. You'll find the full interview as you read on.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda was very curious about what inspired Hewan to create the 'Meme Dealer' Instagram account in the first place. "The reason I created this page was that I really loved memes. It made me forget certain things and bring a smile on my face. I started sharing them on my Snapchat story and saw that a lot of friends loved them!" they shared with us that they realized that others related to their passion for fun memes.
At first, the account was "more a page just for friends." However, it soon took off!
"More and more people started to like and share and it’s been a hell of a ride since! All I want to do is make people laugh and make them forget about the stuff they’re dealing with. A simple meme can do soo much for someone else," the founder of @spiciest.memess opened up to us.
... what kind of a jackass doesn't spay or neuter their cat???
The community that's grown around the @spiciest.memess page is very wholesome. "I always get messages from people actually thanking me for doing this and reading those messages really makes me happy. It fuels my motivation even more to keep going," Hewan shared.
We were interested in getting the page curator's thoughts on what can help a meme stand out from all the other awesome content that's on social media. Additional effort, according to Hewan, is well worth it.
"For me, it’s important that the meme has a bold story behind it. It catches people off guard. Adding a personal touch to the caption in your post makes it more relatable and sometimes funnier than the meme itself."
and then you're sitting there distracted for like an hour and forgetting all about what you're supposed to be doing
Meanwhile, consistently posting new content and taking the time to interact with your followers also helps you grow your online presence. "You have to keep posting to make sure the memes get to the right people. Interacting with your followers makes them feel heard. It’s not a one-way street for them. I love to meet new people and it’s crazy to hear where people are from!" the founder told Bored Panda.
Posting spicy memes is fine, so long as you don't go overboard. The founder of the 'Meme Dealer' Instagram page shared their thoughts on how far you can go with certain memes.
"It’s very important that the memes aren’t offensive. You don’t want to hurt a person or a group of people and religions, that should never be your goal," Hewan explained that content creators have a duty to be empathetic.. "Sometimes, it comes handy to imagine yourself being the follower of a meme page and ask yourself what type of memes you would want to see."
At the time of writing, the ‘Meme Dealer’ account had 286k loyal followers on Instagram who enjoy the constant flow of spicy internet content.
There’s a lot of dark humor there, but it’s balanced out with some lighthearted comedy, too—stuff that you wouldn’t feel awkward sharing with your older relatives, for instance. Though, to be fair, dark jokes are something that people enjoy no matter their age. In short, ‘Meme Dealer’ does what it says on the tin and features memes for many people’s tastes.
but what is that photo it looks like a stock image
According to Pennington Creative, people enjoy memes so much because they’re “the digital versions of inside jokes.” In other words, sharing and interacting with memes is a way for us to connect with other human beings. We might be too busy/overwhelmed/tired from our responsibilities to meet up with our family and friends every day, but sending them a meme is a quick way to stay in touch. It also acts as a reminder that we’re thinking of them.
Showing the world what types of internet content you like essentially declares what digital community you’re a part of. It can be as narrow or as broad as you like. For instance, you might be an active fan of one particular social media group or page. You might enjoy extremely niche humor—like memes associated with true crime podcasts. Or you might laugh at everything that’s even semi-witty. There’s no wrong way to enjoy memes.
yeah i don't trust any of my friends i'm grabbing my headphones
Meanwhile, memes are also your window into pop culture. Of course, there are plenty of great ‘evergreen’ memes that someone’s bound to relate to no matter how many years pass. However, other internet content requires a bit of background knowledge to truly ‘get.’ Some images have a lot of hidden subtext that needs to be unraveled for the joke to make sense. These are memes that can help members of niche communities identify each other.
The issue with context-heavy memes, unfortunately, is that they have an expiration date. For example, if you have a meme that references recent news stories, it won’t make much sense in a week, a month, and especially in a year. The content might make you laugh in the moment, but it won’t hold up as well in terms of longevity as, say, a more universal Spongebob Squarepants-themed image. For example, one about (not) laughing at genuinely good jokes when they’re told by someone you dislike. Or immediately turning to look behind you when your buddies tell you not to.
Meanwhile, memes have a positive impact on us just like other types of humorous content, whether it’s goofing around with friends in person or watching a fantastic stand-up show at your local theater/dive bar. Very Well Mind explains that laughter reduces the level of stress hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline, dopamine, and growth hormone. Meanwhile, it also increases the level of endorphins.
The benefits of laughter extend even further. Whether you’re gracefully chuckling or literally rolling on the floor, wheezing out of breath, your immune system is benefiting from all of it. Laughter also helps reduce your stress and anxiety levels, provides physical as well as emotional release, and helps distract you from all the problems—big of small—that you’re dealing with in your life right now.
Not only that, humor can be a wonderful weapon to have in your arsenal. A weapon that can help you stay resilient even during the toughest of times. At its core, humor is about the element of surprise. We’re amused because we’re suddenly presented with a peculiar, unusual perspective on a familiar idea. We’re given a fresh new way of looking at a situation. We’re so taken aback that we end up laughing! And it’s that search for optimism and levity that has helped people stay resilient during even the darkest moments in history.
So, dear Pandas, which of these memes did you enjoy the most? Were there any that made you laugh so hard that you felt compelled to send them to your friends or coworkers? Which meme did you personally think was the ‘spiciest’? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
Took me a second to get this and then I actually spat and snorted my cup of tea on my pj's 😂
or you just look sad all the time and people ask you why you're sad