ADVERTISEMENT

Mariano Velasco, an artist from Colorado, has a talent for turning the chaos of parenting into a series of laughably relatable comics that families everywhere can see themselves in. His journey began as a simple effort to promote his children’s book but quickly evolved into a beloved daily ritual, capturing the hilarity of everyday life with kids.

When asked about his comics, Mariano told Bored Panda, "I started doing them to promote my children’s book, then after doing them everyday for a week I decided to keep doing them daily. They are mostly inspired by funny things my children do."

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Adorable cartoon dog waiting patiently by an empty food bowl, expressing everyday humor by Mariano Velasco.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Cartoon character reacting humorously to gum stuck on foot, drawn by Mariano Velasco, capturing everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco showing a character flexing in a mirror after one push-up.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco of a smiling boy eating a snowman's carrot nose.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco depicts a creature with “1st world can problems” in a playful, adorable scenario.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco features a tired parent with coffee and a smiling alien, capturing adorable everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco: a child in oversized clothes with a toy, captioned "Don't worry, you'll grow into it."

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Mariano Velasco cartoon: smiling boy with food and happy dog, highlighting humorous everyday life scenario.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cartoon character joyfully drumming, a playful moment by Mariano Velasco capturing adorable everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco depicts a concerned character about forgetting to cancel a subscription.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Comic art by Mariano Velasco shows a person sweating in a car, humorously depicting everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Cartoon creature with antennae excitedly grabbing free candy from a bowl.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Cartoon character by Mariano Velasco holding toilet paper, illustrating everyday life humor.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco showing a nervous character driving with a cartoon heart expressing fear.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco showing a parent texting while a child splashes in a swimming pool.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco showing a sad child and creature, commenting on eating too much candy after Halloween.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco of a character pressing "close door" in an elevator as a hand tries to enter.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco shows a character reacting to a check, highlighting everyday life humor.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco shows a cute character with cake, humorously depicting everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Cartoon illustration by Mariano Velasco humorously depicting a child chewing their toenails.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Cartoon character by Mariano Velasco, bundled up in cold weather gear, reacting to cooler temperatures.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Cartoon character joyfully standing on a toy car, capturing Mariano Velasco's adorable take on everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Cartoon of a creature hugging a worn stuffed animal at night, showcasing Mariano Velasco's charming take on everyday moments.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Cartoon by Mariano Velasco shows a person tilting their head to check gas level, illustrating everyday humor.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Cartoon of a character struggling to pour flour, showcasing Mariano Velasco’s adorable illustration of everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Cartoon character saying goodbye to Tupperware, highlighting Mariano Velasco’s adorable take on everyday life.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Adorable cartoon character with "I Voted" sticker, winking and giving thumbs up by Mariano Velasco.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Cartoon dog in a sweater, looking sadly out a window at the snow, drawn by Mariano Velasco.

theboyandthething Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!