Mariano Velasco, an artist from Colorado, has a talent for turning the chaos of parenting into a series of laughably relatable comics that families everywhere can see themselves in. His journey began as a simple effort to promote his children’s book but quickly evolved into a beloved daily ritual, capturing the hilarity of everyday life with kids.

When asked about his comics, Mariano told Bored Panda, "I started doing them to promote my children’s book, then after doing them everyday for a week I decided to keep doing them daily. They are mostly inspired by funny things my children do."

More info: Instagram