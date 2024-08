There are probably millions of perfectly adorable animal photos online. However, not every furry creature was born with the ability to pose like an Instagram model. Similar to humans, they also have their unphotogenic moments: blinking, yawning, or losing control of the tongue the second a finger touches the shutter button. But that doesn’t make us love them any less. In fact, it may have the opposite effect, adding to their charm and quirky personalities. For your amusement, Bored Panda has curated a whole list of the cutest creatures caught in not-so-flattering moments. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the funny expressions that made you uncontrollably ‘aww’ from sweetness.

#1 And It Was Going So Well Share icon

#2 Annie Loves Her Leaves Share icon

#3 A Dog Next To Me At Dollar General Share icon

#4 Cat Posed Before Her "Miserable Death" Share icon

#5 Elvis Doesn't Have A Cleft Lip. It Just Gets Stuck On His Tooth Share icon

#6 Just Going To The Park Share icon

#7 Perfect Disguise Share icon

#8 This Poor Cat In A Cone Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 They've Reset The Dog To Factory Settings Share icon

#11 A Baby Wombat Share icon

#12 Sassy Dog Share icon

#13 I Met This Happy Guy At Work This Morning Share icon

#14 Squirrel In The Winter Wind Share icon

#15 Silly Deer In Nara, Japan Share icon

#16 I Think That Nutmeg Has The Cutest Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Pumpkin Hates Windy Beaches Share icon

#18 Horse Looks Like A Donkey From Shrek Share icon

#19 Ridiculously Photogenic Goat Share icon

#20 My Pitbull Always Thought He Was The Biggest Dog At The Dog Park Share icon

#21 The Only Girl Who Can Pull Off Duck Lips Share icon

#22 My Friend's Turtles Are Super Happy Share icon

#23 This Common Grackle Share icon

#24 The Bear Looks Very Sarcastic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Tacos Furious Face. One Eye On His Enemies, The Other... Off Somewhere Share icon

#26 Tested My New Phone Camera On My Pets, Of Course. These Were My First Two Photos Share icon

#27 I Caught A Yawn Share icon

#28 My Silly Goat Share icon

#29 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here Share icon

#30 Mr. Steal Ya Girl Share icon

#31 Dad Started Putting In A New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This Share icon

#32 My Cat Finnegan Is Excited To Play With His New Toy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 "You Carved My Image Into Your Flesh As An Act Of Affection And Admiration? Ok" Share icon

#34 Rough Green Snake Caught In South Texas Share icon

#35 He's Mad Because It's Raining And You Won't Let Him Inside Share icon

#36 So My Friend Thinks Cows Are Cute. What Do You All Think? Share icon

#37 Comfort Of Bed Only Surpassed By Derpness Of Face Share icon

#38 My Dog Today Share icon

#39 Those Tiny Teeth Share icon

#40 Normally He's Photogenic, I Swear Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Watch Out! Here Comes A Llama Derp Share icon

#42 The Best Of Friends Share icon

#43 Behold, Alvin, In All His Glory Share icon

#44 This Calf Had Quite The Reaction To Me Petting Her Share icon

#45 My Pot-Bellied Pig, Pumba Share icon

#46 This Face She Makes Share icon

#47 When My Best Friend Talks About My Ex Share icon

#48 I Think This Is Derp Enough Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Today, I Met The Derpiest Giraffe Share icon

#50 Miniature Donkeys Never Disappoint Share icon

#51 Our Squirrels Are Weird Share icon

#52 My Friend Is A Pet Groomer And Had A Very Angry Customer Share icon

#53 Wife Snapped This At The Perfect Derp Moment Share icon

#54 My Dog's Beauty Is Sometimes Hard To Capture On Camera Share icon

#55 When You See Your Crush From Across The Bar Share icon

#56 This Is What Happens When You Tickle A Ferret Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Snapped This Picture Of An Emu Being A Weirdo Right Before He Tried To Eat My Camera Bag Share icon

#58 Blep In Her Sleep Share icon

#59 I Bet His Name Is Phteven Share icon

#60 This Is The Best Picture I've Ever Gotten Of Her. She Never Makes A Normal Face For A Camera Share icon

#61 He Thinks This Face Will Convince Me To Let Him On The Couch Share icon

#62 While Traveling In Indonesia, A Monkey Stole My Camera And Left This Selfie Share icon

#63 This Dog On A Bus Share icon

#64 Winking Dog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Tatiana The Goat Trying To Eat An Icicle Share icon

#66 This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime He's Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving Share icon

#67 Fergus First Day Of Obedience Training. He Makes The Best Faces Share icon

#68 Our Flowers Have A Lot Of Attitude This Spring Share icon

#69 Derpy Bear I Saw At A Wildlife Center Share icon

#70 Yawning Rabbits Scare Me Share icon

#71 Her Expression After Waking Up From A Dental Surgery Is Meme-Worthy Share icon

#72 Wild Rabbits Are Such Majestic Creatures Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Took A Road Trip To Northern BC And The Burnie Glacier In The Howson Range Share icon

#74 Our Cat Gets His Fang Stuck On His Lip Sometimes, And My Girlfriend Took The Perfect Photo Share icon

#75 My New Kitten Has Seen The Light Of God, And It Is Milk Share icon

#76 I Can't Stop Laughing At His Sleeping Face Share icon

#77 My Aunt's Dog, Derp. He Doesn't Act Like A Normal Dog, He Seems More Like A Three-Year-Old Share icon

#78 Mom Caught A Squirrel Eating Bird Food Share icon

#79 Our Horse, Cooper, Is Showing His Best Smile Share icon

#80 Super Derp? Share icon