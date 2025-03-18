It’s no secret that people love animals and want to see videos of them, play with them, and keep them as pets. As you can probably see from this list, cats seem to hold a big space in people’s hearts, and that’s why nearly 85 million American households have them as pets. With so many cats in these photos curling their feet, we thought we’d find out exactly why that is.

To understand more about feline behavior, Bored Panda reached out to Claudette Nita. She is a registered veterinary technician who has worked at animal hospitals in Toronto for seven years and for the past decade in the neurology department of the Veterinary Emergency Clinic. She is also a certified cat trainer by the Animal Behavior College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudette advocates the use of positive reinforcement and behavior-shaping techniques to stimulate cats into wanting to learn. When we asked her why cats like sitting in a loaf position or with their feet curled, she said “it calms them and is a sign that they trust their environment, including people or other animals that may be around. It’s also a sign that they’re content and happy.”