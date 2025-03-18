ADVERTISEMENT

There are a million reasons why people love animals so much. Some are due to their weird antics, cute looks, and funny behaviors. One of the most adorable things certain creatures do is curl their feet under them while sleeping or over their heads when lying about.

This action is so precious that it inspired the creation of a Reddit sub all about ‘curled feetsies.’ Folks post photos of loveable animals curling their paws in a way that might make even the toughest person say ‘aww!’ Let’s see if you can handle the cuteness.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Big Guy At The Bus Stop Trusted Me Enough To Settle On My Lap

A cute cat with curled feetsies is sitting on a person's lap at a bus stop.

ultreve1uv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Got A New Cat Stand. I Think He Likes It

    Cute cat lounging with curled feetsies on a cat tree, looking relaxed and content.

    Kiddierose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Derpy Cat

    A cute cat sleeping on a carpet with curled feetsies.

    Theheartmur-mur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s no secret that people love animals and want to see videos of them, play with them, and keep them as pets. As you can probably see from this list, cats seem to hold a big space in people’s hearts, and that’s why nearly 85 million American households have them as pets. With so many cats in these photos curling their feet, we thought we’d find out exactly why that is.

    To understand more about feline behavior, Bored Panda reached out to Claudette Nita. She is a registered veterinary technician who has worked at animal hospitals in Toronto for seven years and for the past decade in the neurology department of the Veterinary Emergency Clinic. She is also a certified cat trainer by the Animal Behavior College.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Claudette advocates the use of positive reinforcement and behavior-shaping techniques to stimulate cats into wanting to learn. When we asked her why cats like sitting in a loaf position or with their feet curled, she said “it calms them and is a sign that they trust their environment, including people or other animals that may be around. It’s also a sign that they’re content and happy.”
    #4

    My Cousins Cat When He Was 3 Months Old. All Feetsies Curled

    A cute kitten lying on its back with curled feetsies, next to a person's hand.

    beyzaa26 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Put Your Feetsies Together For Miss Mabel

    Tuxedo cat with curled feetsies lying on a gray blanket, looking surprised.

    marriedtotheeggs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    We Heard Noises Coming From The Cabinets And Pulled The Drawer Out. We Found Him Like This, It’s Where We Keep His Snacks 😂

    Cat with curled feetsies lying in an open drawer filled with pet food bags.

    door_to_nothingness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sometimes, sitting with your feet curled can be extremely relaxing and freeing. The adorable animals on this list probably feel the same way, which is why so many of them are doing it. The best thing about cats, dogs, and other creatures is how they do things that bring them joy without worrying about anything else.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Claudette shared some of the soothing and fun stuff cats tend to do to make themselves feel happy. She said: “Many cats love to play with interactive toys with their humans, such as birds and mice on wands or rods, as well as puzzle games and other self-directed activities. It’s a good idea to engage them like this every day because it keeps them physically active and mentally stimulated.”

    “Cats also like calm, positive energy from their human or environment. Slow eye blinks and using a soft voice are good ways to lull them into contentment. They also like to climb, so vertical space such as shelving, hammocks on windows, or cat trees are great at keeping them active,” she added.
    #7

    My Sister Sent Me This, “For Your Reddit”

    Cute cat with curled feetsies lounging on a cozy perch by the window.

    Discokitty14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Why Is He So Extra?!

    Cat with curled feetsies gazing into a mirror, reflecting its adorable face on a wooden table.

    ChrisCeniceros17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    He Curl, So Hap

    A cute cat lies on its back with curled feetsies, looking at the camera against a carpeted background.

    ksklar99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s interesting to note that the cats, dogs, and mice on this list are all curling their feet in similar ways. It seems like animals across species find contentment in simple things and often have similar ways of finding relaxation and joy. One of the most stark examples is how so many creatures love to be petted right, from birds and fish to elephants.

    Claudette also shared other similar behaviors between cats and different animals. She said that “just like their kin in the wild, house cats like to mark their territory through urine or claw sharpening. They play by hunting and stalking, and they communicate by meowing at humans and other animals.”
    #10

    Can You Believe This Boy Was At The Shelter For 4 Years Before We Adopted Him? He Is The Best Boi And He Assumes This Position Quite Often

    Adorable cat lying on back with curled feetsies, on a colorful rug indoors.

    cheeezus_crust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    She Despises Us And I Love It

    Cute cat with curled feetsies, looking directly at the camera with a soft expression.

    nicolebun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    This Is My Girl Aoife. She Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Yesterday. She Sure Knew How To Curl Her Feetsies ❤️

    Spotted cute cat lounging with curled feetsies on a cozy blanket.

    smooshyfayshh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re scrolling through this list during work hours or while you’re supposed to be doing productive things, here’s one reason why you’re doing the right thing. Research shows that consuming cute animal content online can actually uplift one’s mood and help reduce stress. Therefore, it’s good for your overall mental health.

    Watching wholesome cat or dog videos and laughing at animal memes may sometimes feel like a waste of time, but in many cases, it actually makes people feel better. So, don’t beat yourself up if you’ve been scrolling through this list; know that it’s improving your day just a little bit.
    #13

    My Beloved Cat, Duke, Died At The Age Of 15. He Had Special Needs With His Eyes— That’s Why They’re A Little Sunken Into His Head. This Is One Of His Last Photos

    Cute cat sleeping with curled feetsies on a soft white blanket.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Adopted Him And His Brother Three Months Ago. He Spent The First Two Nights Crying Until I Figured Out He Just Wanted A Hug. Hasn’t Left My Arms Since

    A cute cat with curled feetsies sleeping peacefully while being held.

    spacecad3ts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Curled Feetsies From Beneathsies

    A cute cat resting on glass, showing its curled feetsies from below, surrounded by a cozy wooden room.

    theEVILvegan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    More often than not, people get caught up in the fast-paced nature of life and forget to relax or take a moment to calm down. These furry feline friends should serve as a reminder that you sometimes need to curl your feet and just laze about. Life might end up seeming a whole lot better then!

    Have you ever noticed any animals curling their feetsies like this? Share that experience with us, or better yet, send us a photo!
    #16

    She Lays Like This All The Time With Her Front Paws To The Side

    Cute cat peeking out with curled feetsies, lying on a wooden floor.

    BiBiJohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My Soulmate Loaf Today On Her Last Day With Us

    A cute cat with curled feetsies rests on a soft bed in a cozy room.

    parfaitclub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    With A Bonus : Blep

    Cute cat with curled feetsies and a playful expression, showing its tongue.

    icant-chooseone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Is There Room For Curled Rat Feetsies?

    A small rat sleeping with its feet curled on a black surface.

    Kimi_Hendrix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Girlfriend's 17 Year-Old Cat, Baby, Loves To Ham It Up For Photos

    Cute cat lying on a couch with curled feetsies, looking playfully at the camera.

    aaronp1264 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    His Name Is Tofu. Extra Soft Curled Feetsies For Your Viewing Pleasure :)

    Cute cat lying on striped cushion with curled feetsies and a curious expression.

    livsaepe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Last Night I Fount This Poor Baby Crying In A Bush. Now He’s Got A Warm Cosy Place To Curl His Feetsies

    Gray cat with curled feetsies, resting on a paw-print blanket inside a cozy spot.

    sitonmytits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A Good Boy Who Grew Up With Cats So He Thinks He’s Also A Cat

    A dog resting on the floor with paws curled under, next to a cat-themed curtain in a cozy room.

    softsidon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A Kitten Of Many Curled Feetsies

    A cute cat sleeping with curled feetsies on a cozy cushion.

    GomonMikado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    I Would Gladly Take A Bullet For Her

    A cute cat with curled feetsies sleeps on a cozy perch in the sun.

    PossibleSnail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Sig Wishes You All The Curled Feetsies In The New Year!

    Gray cat with curled feetsies lying on a plush blanket.

    V-rapTOR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Got A Cat... My Mom Has Been Crazy For This Exact Pose Hahaha Everytime She Sees It She Will Call The Entire Household To Look☺️🥺

    A cute orange cat with curled feetsies on papers, looking relaxed.

    itschenfei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    My New Baby

    A cute cat with curled feetsies asleep on a person's lap.

    oggi77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hobbes Just Came Home Last Night And He’s Already Curling His Little Feetsies Up! He’s Got An Extra Digit That You Can’t See, But It Gives Him Big Huge Mittens!

    Cute cat with curled feet, napping on a white quilt, wearing a blue collar.

    EvilAfter8am Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Someone Said Mochi Belongs Here

    Fluffy cat lying on its back with curled feetsies on a cozy blue blanket.

    Mawian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tried Making Room In My Drawer. Occupied Instantly

    Cat with cute curled feetsies lying in an open dresser drawer with clothes.

    AshiGoshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    This Is Berlioz He Is Ten And Only Lays Like This No Other Way

    Siamese cat sitting comfortably with curled feetsies on a table, next to colorful straws in a glass.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    After Running In The House For A Hour

    Fluffy cat with curled feetsies sleeping in a bowl.

    pilotcrap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Tripod With All Three Of Her Feetsies Curled🧡

    Fluffy cat lying on wooden floor with curled feetsies, looking up adorably.

    HushYourMeowth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Dexter Is A Tiny Croissant

    A cute cat sleeping with its feetsies curled on a gray blanket.

    debralyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!