35 Pics Of Cute Pets And Their Even Cuter Curled-Up Feet
There are a million reasons why people love animals so much. Some are due to their weird antics, cute looks, and funny behaviors. One of the most adorable things certain creatures do is curl their feet under them while sleeping or over their heads when lying about.
This action is so precious that it inspired the creation of a Reddit sub all about ‘curled feetsies.’ Folks post photos of loveable animals curling their paws in a way that might make even the toughest person say ‘aww!’ Let’s see if you can handle the cuteness.
This Big Guy At The Bus Stop Trusted Me Enough To Settle On My Lap
Got A New Cat Stand. I Think He Likes It
Derpy Cat
It’s no secret that people love animals and want to see videos of them, play with them, and keep them as pets. As you can probably see from this list, cats seem to hold a big space in people’s hearts, and that’s why nearly 85 million American households have them as pets. With so many cats in these photos curling their feet, we thought we’d find out exactly why that is.
To understand more about feline behavior, Bored Panda reached out to Claudette Nita. She is a registered veterinary technician who has worked at animal hospitals in Toronto for seven years and for the past decade in the neurology department of the Veterinary Emergency Clinic. She is also a certified cat trainer by the Animal Behavior College.
Claudette advocates the use of positive reinforcement and behavior-shaping techniques to stimulate cats into wanting to learn. When we asked her why cats like sitting in a loaf position or with their feet curled, she said “it calms them and is a sign that they trust their environment, including people or other animals that may be around. It’s also a sign that they’re content and happy.”
My Cousins Cat When He Was 3 Months Old. All Feetsies Curled
Put Your Feetsies Together For Miss Mabel
We Heard Noises Coming From The Cabinets And Pulled The Drawer Out. We Found Him Like This, It’s Where We Keep His Snacks 😂
Sometimes, sitting with your feet curled can be extremely relaxing and freeing. The adorable animals on this list probably feel the same way, which is why so many of them are doing it. The best thing about cats, dogs, and other creatures is how they do things that bring them joy without worrying about anything else.
Claudette shared some of the soothing and fun stuff cats tend to do to make themselves feel happy. She said: “Many cats love to play with interactive toys with their humans, such as birds and mice on wands or rods, as well as puzzle games and other self-directed activities. It’s a good idea to engage them like this every day because it keeps them physically active and mentally stimulated.”
“Cats also like calm, positive energy from their human or environment. Slow eye blinks and using a soft voice are good ways to lull them into contentment. They also like to climb, so vertical space such as shelving, hammocks on windows, or cat trees are great at keeping them active,” she added.
My Sister Sent Me This, “For Your Reddit”
Why Is He So Extra?!
Mirror, mirror on the table... who's the cutest of them all?
He Curl, So Hap
It’s interesting to note that the cats, dogs, and mice on this list are all curling their feet in similar ways. It seems like animals across species find contentment in simple things and often have similar ways of finding relaxation and joy. One of the most stark examples is how so many creatures love to be petted right, from birds and fish to elephants.
Claudette also shared other similar behaviors between cats and different animals. She said that “just like their kin in the wild, house cats like to mark their territory through urine or claw sharpening. They play by hunting and stalking, and they communicate by meowing at humans and other animals.”
Can You Believe This Boy Was At The Shelter For 4 Years Before We Adopted Him? He Is The Best Boi And He Assumes This Position Quite Often
She Despises Us And I Love It
This Is My Girl Aoife. She Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Yesterday. She Sure Knew How To Curl Her Feetsies ❤️
If you’re scrolling through this list during work hours or while you’re supposed to be doing productive things, here’s one reason why you’re doing the right thing. Research shows that consuming cute animal content online can actually uplift one’s mood and help reduce stress. Therefore, it’s good for your overall mental health.
Watching wholesome cat or dog videos and laughing at animal memes may sometimes feel like a waste of time, but in many cases, it actually makes people feel better. So, don’t beat yourself up if you’ve been scrolling through this list; know that it’s improving your day just a little bit.
My Beloved Cat, Duke, Died At The Age Of 15. He Had Special Needs With His Eyes— That’s Why They’re A Little Sunken Into His Head. This Is One Of His Last Photos
I Adopted Him And His Brother Three Months Ago. He Spent The First Two Nights Crying Until I Figured Out He Just Wanted A Hug. Hasn’t Left My Arms Since
Curled Feetsies From Beneathsies
More often than not, people get caught up in the fast-paced nature of life and forget to relax or take a moment to calm down. These furry feline friends should serve as a reminder that you sometimes need to curl your feet and just laze about. Life might end up seeming a whole lot better then!
