55 Wholesome Animal Pics To Uplift Your Day (New Pics)
Did you know that watching adorable cats bake biscuits or dogs bite running water for 30 minutes a day can reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety? This is great news for anyone who doesn’t have a pet but desperately needs to reap the benefits of having one.
For those out there, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most uplifting animals that are guaranteed to put that smile back on your face. Scroll down to find them, and enjoy grinning so much that your cheeks hurt. Or try to fight the urge to adopt an adorable, furry fella.
This Service Dog Got A Graduation Picture Next To His Owner
View Of Dogs Getting Their Picture Taken Mid-Walk And The POV Of Their Dog Walker
The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog
I’m So Proud Of Them For This
Cerberus At The Pet Store
I suddenly feel the need to grow another arm
Gus 100% Believes Grammy’s Visits Are For Him. He’s Not Wrong
Customer's Cat While I Was Replacing A Faucet And A Drain
4 Years Ago I Tried To End My Own Life. This Little Guy Is One Of The Things That Saved My Life. Life Can Be Hard, But There Are So Many Beautiful Things To Experience
I tried to commit suicide in may and in August I will get my first own dog! I am so happy!!!
Gave My Boy Mike A Middle Part
its part-fect, or purrfect, whatefur you purrfur
Thankfully, I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today
How I Met My Human
Met Some Friendly Black Sheep Today. They Ran Right Up To Greet Me
Squirrel Visits Almost Every Day
Panda Used To Be Very Shy, But Now She Loves To Get Attention
I know a bunch of bored pandas that love attention! (And yes I am obviously talking about myself as well! Lol)
After Dad Tells Sydney How Pretty She Is For A 13-Year-Old
Bun Jovi, The Rabbit, And His Pupper, Abel, Are Best Friends
My Horse Sitting Down
so elegant and grazeful (its not a misspelling! the horse people know what im talking about! i hope)
Friendly Dog Follows Google Maps Snapper And Shows Up In Every Street View Shot
Rozi The Cheetah And Her Companion Pup Daisy Have Grown Up Together
As I’m sure fellow BP readers know, cheetahs are well known to have anxiety problems when they are raised on their own. It’s common for them to have a companion dog to keep them chilled out and calm.
It’s Merle’s Favorite Time Of The Year, Breeding Time For Baby Ducks And Geese. He Loves All His Fluffy Babies And Always Is Very Careful To Look Out For Birds Of Prey
My Sister's Cats Sleep With Heart Tails
Took My Puppy Through The Wendy's Drive Thru
He's In Love, She's Not Quite Sure Yet
Our Dog And Cats Have Their Own Pet Fish
My Cat Louie Was Messing Around With Toilet Paper And I Decided To Tie A Loose "Bow" Around His Neck To See What It Looked Like. It's Been An Hour. He Absolutely Refuses To Let Me Remove It
I Know Retrievers Love The Mud, But Seriously?
When Dinner Is 7 PM And It’s Already 7:01 PM
You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supply Company, And Mr. Cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images
He also takes on the responsibility of supervising our work and keeping an eye on us when we use the restroom. His name is Yuki.
My Dog Is Terrified Of Thunderstorms But Decided To Protect My Twin Daughters From The Storm Anyway
Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service
My 10-Year-Old Lab Is The Ultimate Nanny
Every Time My Kid Takes A Shower
First Day Home And My Little Furball Already Trusts Me Enough To Doze Off In The Safety Of My Hands. Pure Bliss
My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Head - My Boyfriend Snapped This Pic After A Heavy Night Out
We Had A Surprise Visitor When We Went Out For Our Morning Walk
My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn't Let Him Out Of His Sight Since
The Foster Kitties Are Growing So Fast With The Love Of Their Dog-Father
My Uncle Cut Holes In His Fence So That His Dog Could See Out
My Rat
I DONT CARE WHAT ANYBODY SAYS I LOVE RATS THEYRE ADORABLE
My Kitten Likes To Put His Paws In Between My Face And Glasses While We Sleep
My Cat Hugging A Pillow Of Himself
My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish
A Fox Kit I Photographed
My Girlfriend's Twin Cats
There Is Nothing Like Watching Your Relatives On TV
"guys, catch this. you know charles the cheetah? yea dude hes my cousin twice removed. nah nah im serious gang! im being so fr!"
Enjoy This Sweet Girl's Content Face After Getting Her Coat Brushed
My New Kitten And My Ferret Became Instant BFFs (They Are Always Supervised When Together)
This Isn’t My Cat, But She Comes By For Pats, Cat Yogurt, And Laser Pointers. She’s Very Skittish, And It Took Months For Her To Warm Up To Me
These Two Spoon All Day, Every Day
An Emotional Support Highland Cow
No, this is cruel. It is not a cow, it is a calf. It needs to be back with its mother and rest of the herd, back in the field, not in a high-stress environment.