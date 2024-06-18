ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that watching adorable cats bake biscuits or dogs bite running water for 30 minutes a day can reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety? This is great news for anyone who doesn’t have a pet but desperately needs to reap the benefits of having one. 

For those out there, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most uplifting animals that are guaranteed to put that smile back on your face. Scroll down to find them, and enjoy grinning so much that your cheeks hurt. Or try to fight the urge to adopt an adorable, furry fella.

#1

This Service Dog Got A Graduation Picture Next To His Owner

This Service Dog Got A Graduation Picture Next To His Owner

Zealousideal-Rule-24 Report

#2

View Of Dogs Getting Their Picture Taken Mid-Walk And The POV Of Their Dog Walker

View Of Dogs Getting Their Picture Taken Mid-Walk And The POV Of Their Dog Walker

Majorpain2006 , runaround_hound Report

#3

The Stray Cat I'm Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

piggledy Report

#4

I'm So Proud Of Them For This

I’m So Proud Of Them For This

Mangestein Report

#5

Cerberus At The Pet Store

Cerberus At The Pet Store

CleetisMcgee Report

#6

Gus 100% Believes Grammy's Visits Are For Him. He's Not Wrong

Gus 100% Believes Grammy’s Visits Are For Him. He’s Not Wrong

Fishmike52 Report

#7

Customer's Cat While I Was Replacing A Faucet And A Drain

Customer's Cat While I Was Replacing A Faucet And A Drain

notnateblock Report

#8

Tucked In Safe With Mama

Tucked In Safe With Mama

YoungCasanovaaa Report

#9

Pup Living His Best Life

Pup Living His Best Life

reddit.com Report

#10

4 Years Ago I Tried To End My Own Life. This Little Guy Is One Of The Things That Saved My Life. Life Can Be Hard, But There Are So Many Beautiful Things To Experience

4 Years Ago I Tried To End My Own Life. This Little Guy Is One Of The Things That Saved My Life. Life Can Be Hard, But There Are So Many Beautiful Things To Experience

paper_plains Report

anderseriksson avatar
Anders Eriksson
Anders Eriksson
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to commit suicide in may and in August I will get my first own dog! I am so happy!!!

#11

Gave My Boy Mike A Middle Part

Gave My Boy Mike A Middle Part

bird_freakk Report

#12

Thankfully, I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

Thankfully, I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

pbmax542 Report

#13

How I Met My Human

How I Met My Human

alahmaad7 Report

m-chieffo avatar
Marion
Marion
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 cuties meeting to be best friends for ever ❤️

#14

Met Some Friendly Black Sheep Today. They Ran Right Up To Greet Me

Met Some Friendly Black Sheep Today. They Ran Right Up To Greet Me

dickbob124 Report

angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Grandmother tells me that in a family full of black sheep, I am her favourite Llama 🙃

#15

Squirrel Visits Almost Every Day

Squirrel Visits Almost Every Day

wherearemytweezers Report

#16

Panda Used To Be Very Shy, But Now She Loves To Get Attention

Panda Used To Be Very Shy, But Now She Loves To Get Attention

Modern-Moo Report

steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a bunch of bored pandas that love attention! (And yes I am obviously talking about myself as well! Lol)

#17

After Dad Tells Sydney How Pretty She Is For A 13-Year-Old

After Dad Tells Sydney How Pretty She Is For A 13-Year-Old

Doctor_Gonzooo Report

#18

Bun Jovi, The Rabbit, And His Pupper, Abel, Are Best Friends

Bun Jovi, The Rabbit, And His Pupper, Abel, Are Best Friends

IAmHappyPants Report

angelab_1 avatar
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bun Jovi has to be the coolest name EVER for a rabbit.

#19

My Horse Sitting Down

My Horse Sitting Down

bmoc9891 Report

eliannaarellano avatar
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so elegant and grazeful (its not a misspelling! the horse people know what im talking about! i hope)

#20

Friendly Dog Follows Google Maps Snapper And Shows Up In Every Street View Shot

Friendly Dog Follows Google Maps Snapper And Shows Up In Every Street View Shot

imgur.com , boredpanda.com Report

#21

Rozi The Cheetah And Her Companion Pup Daisy Have Grown Up Together

Rozi The Cheetah And Her Companion Pup Daisy Have Grown Up Together

westcoastcdn19 Report

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As I’m sure fellow BP readers know, cheetahs are well known to have anxiety problems when they are raised on their own. It’s common for them to have a companion dog to keep them chilled out and calm.

#22

It's Merle's Favorite Time Of The Year, Breeding Time For Baby Ducks And Geese. He Loves All His Fluffy Babies And Always Is Very Careful To Look Out For Birds Of Prey

It’s Merle’s Favorite Time Of The Year, Breeding Time For Baby Ducks And Geese. He Loves All His Fluffy Babies And Always Is Very Careful To Look Out For Birds Of Prey

MerleandMavis Report

#23

My Sister's Cats Sleep With Heart Tails

My Sister's Cats Sleep With Heart Tails

zeroThreeSix Report

#24

Took My Puppy Through The Wendy's Drive Thru

Took My Puppy Through The Wendy's Drive Thru

el_lapiz Report

#25

He's In Love, She's Not Quite Sure Yet

He's In Love, She's Not Quite Sure Yet

ladytwiga Report

#26

Our Dog And Cats Have Their Own Pet Fish

Our Dog And Cats Have Their Own Pet Fish

bambi_gotback Report

#27

My Cat Louie Was Messing Around With Toilet Paper And I Decided To Tie A Loose "Bow" Around His Neck To See What It Looked Like. It's Been An Hour. He Absolutely Refuses To Let Me Remove It

My Cat Louie Was Messing Around With Toilet Paper And I Decided To Tie A Loose "Bow" Around His Neck To See What It Looked Like. It's Been An Hour. He Absolutely Refuses To Let Me Remove It

ThrowAwayNzProblem Report

#28

I Know Retrievers Love The Mud, But Seriously?

I Know Retrievers Love The Mud, But Seriously?

Obi-Jimbob Report

#29

When Dinner Is 7 PM And It's Already 7:01 PM

When Dinner Is 7 PM And It’s Already 7:01 PM

Herwiththetwodogs Report

#30

Dad's Pride

Dad's Pride

reddit.com Report

#31

You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supply Company, And Mr. Cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images

You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supply Company, And Mr. Cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images

He also takes on the responsibility of supervising our work and keeping an eye on us when we use the restroom. His name is Yuki.﻿

Pheobbiani Report

#32

My Dog Is Terrified Of Thunderstorms But Decided To Protect My Twin Daughters From The Storm Anyway

My Dog Is Terrified Of Thunderstorms But Decided To Protect My Twin Daughters From The Storm Anyway

ReserveMaximum Report

#33

Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service

Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service

AdvancedHat7630 Report

#34

My 10-Year-Old Lab Is The Ultimate Nanny

My 10-Year-Old Lab Is The Ultimate Nanny

mycustomhotwheels Report

#35

Every Time My Kid Takes A Shower

Every Time My Kid Takes A Shower

rotflolosaurus Report

#36

First Day Home And My Little Furball Already Trusts Me Enough To Doze Off In The Safety Of My Hands. Pure Bliss

First Day Home And My Little Furball Already Trusts Me Enough To Doze Off In The Safety Of My Hands. Pure Bliss

OnlineCasinoCheck Report

#37

My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Head - My Boyfriend Snapped This Pic After A Heavy Night Out

My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Head - My Boyfriend Snapped This Pic After A Heavy Night Out

naturehedgirl Report

#38

We Had A Surprise Visitor When We Went Out For Our Morning Walk

We Had A Surprise Visitor When We Went Out For Our Morning Walk

PuddlesRex Report

dianapraj avatar
07000
07000
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is that black cat shaved? Hope it's for medical reasons.

#39

My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn't Let Him Out Of His Sight Since

My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn't Let Him Out Of His Sight Since

bytesniper Report

#40

The Foster Kitties Are Growing So Fast With The Love Of Their Dog-Father

The Foster Kitties Are Growing So Fast With The Love Of Their Dog-Father

Ktycan Report

#41

My Uncle Cut Holes In His Fence So That His Dog Could See Out

My Uncle Cut Holes In His Fence So That His Dog Could See Out

Legalize_Canada Report

#42

My Rat

My Rat

FeistyGroundhog Report

#43

My Kitten Likes To Put His Paws In Between My Face And Glasses While We Sleep

My Kitten Likes To Put His Paws In Between My Face And Glasses While We Sleep

reddit.com Report

#44

My Cat Hugging A Pillow Of Himself

My Cat Hugging A Pillow Of Himself

ProlificMystic33 Report

#45

My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish

My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish

jonosvision Report

#46

A Fox Kit I Photographed

A Fox Kit I Photographed

Puzzleheaded_Fox4684 Report

#47

My Girlfriend's Twin Cats

My Girlfriend's Twin Cats

magicsun1126 Report

#48

There Is Nothing Like Watching Your Relatives On TV

There Is Nothing Like Watching Your Relatives On TV

belkigeliryarin Report

eliannaarellano avatar
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"guys, catch this. you know charles the cheetah? yea dude hes my cousin twice removed. nah nah im serious gang! im being so fr!"

#49

Enjoy This Sweet Girl's Content Face After Getting Her Coat Brushed

Enjoy This Sweet Girl's Content Face After Getting Her Coat Brushed

briblossom Report

#50

Caution: Lethal Cutie

Caution: Lethal Cutie

crackfungus Report

#51

My New Kitten And My Ferret Became Instant BFFs (They Are Always Supervised When Together)

My New Kitten And My Ferret Became Instant BFFs (They Are Always Supervised When Together)

Tacocat0927 Report

#52

This Isn't My Cat, But She Comes By For Pats, Cat Yogurt, And Laser Pointers. She's Very Skittish, And It Took Months For Her To Warm Up To Me

This Isn’t My Cat, But She Comes By For Pats, Cat Yogurt, And Laser Pointers. She’s Very Skittish, And It Took Months For Her To Warm Up To Me

ActualBath Report

#53

These Two Spoon All Day, Every Day

These Two Spoon All Day, Every Day

JurassicGecko Report

#54

An Emotional Support Highland Cow

An Emotional Support Highland Cow

megmugg Report

laugh avatar
Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, this is cruel. It is not a cow, it is a calf. It needs to be back with its mother and rest of the herd, back in the field, not in a high-stress environment.

#55

My German Shepherd And The Stray Puppy I Was Afraid He Wouldn't Get Along With

My German Shepherd And The Stray Puppy I Was Afraid He Wouldn’t Get Along With

squidly_doo Report

