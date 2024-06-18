Did you know that watching adorable cats bake biscuits or dogs bite running water for 30 minutes a day can reduce blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety? This is great news for anyone who doesn’t have a pet but desperately needs to reap the benefits of having one. For those out there, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most uplifting animals that are guaranteed to put that smile back on your face. Scroll down to find them, and enjoy grinning so much that your cheeks hurt. Or try to fight the urge to adopt an adorable, furry fella.

#1 This Service Dog Got A Graduation Picture Next To His Owner

#2 View Of Dogs Getting Their Picture Taken Mid-Walk And The POV Of Their Dog Walker

#3 The Stray Cat I'm Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

#4 I'm So Proud Of Them For This

#5 Cerberus At The Pet Store

#6 Gus 100% Believes Grammy's Visits Are For Him. He's Not Wrong

#7 Customer's Cat While I Was Replacing A Faucet And A Drain

#8 Tucked In Safe With Mama

#9 Pup Living His Best Life

#10 4 Years Ago I Tried To End My Own Life. This Little Guy Is One Of The Things That Saved My Life. Life Can Be Hard, But There Are So Many Beautiful Things To Experience

#11 Gave My Boy Mike A Middle Part

#12 Thankfully, I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

#13 How I Met My Human

#14 Met Some Friendly Black Sheep Today. They Ran Right Up To Greet Me

#15 Squirrel Visits Almost Every Day

#16 Panda Used To Be Very Shy, But Now She Loves To Get Attention

#17 After Dad Tells Sydney How Pretty She Is For A 13-Year-Old

#18 Bun Jovi, The Rabbit, And His Pupper, Abel, Are Best Friends

#19 My Horse Sitting Down

#20 Friendly Dog Follows Google Maps Snapper And Shows Up In Every Street View Shot

#21 Rozi The Cheetah And Her Companion Pup Daisy Have Grown Up Together

#22 It's Merle's Favorite Time Of The Year, Breeding Time For Baby Ducks And Geese. He Loves All His Fluffy Babies And Always Is Very Careful To Look Out For Birds Of Prey

#23 My Sister's Cats Sleep With Heart Tails

#24 Took My Puppy Through The Wendy's Drive Thru

#25 He's In Love, She's Not Quite Sure Yet

#26 Our Dog And Cats Have Their Own Pet Fish

#27 My Cat Louie Was Messing Around With Toilet Paper And I Decided To Tie A Loose "Bow" Around His Neck To See What It Looked Like. It's Been An Hour. He Absolutely Refuses To Let Me Remove It

#28 I Know Retrievers Love The Mud, But Seriously?

#29 When Dinner Is 7 PM And It's Already 7:01 PM

#30 Dad's Pride

#31 You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supply Company, And Mr. Cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images
He also takes on the responsibility of supervising our work and keeping an eye on us when we use the restroom. His name is Yuki.﻿



#32 My Dog Is Terrified Of Thunderstorms But Decided To Protect My Twin Daughters From The Storm Anyway

#33 Went To The Vet Today, 10/10 Customer Service

#34 My 10-Year-Old Lab Is The Ultimate Nanny

#35 Every Time My Kid Takes A Shower

#36 First Day Home And My Little Furball Already Trusts Me Enough To Doze Off In The Safety Of My Hands. Pure Bliss

#37 My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Head - My Boyfriend Snapped This Pic After A Heavy Night Out

#38 We Had A Surprise Visitor When We Went Out For Our Morning Walk

#39 My Son Is Three Days Old Today, Brought Him Home Yesterday. Our Dog Zuko Has Watched Over Him And Hasn't Let Him Out Of His Sight Since

#40 The Foster Kitties Are Growing So Fast With The Love Of Their Dog-Father

#41 My Uncle Cut Holes In His Fence So That His Dog Could See Out

#42 My Rat

#43 My Kitten Likes To Put His Paws In Between My Face And Glasses While We Sleep

#44 My Cat Hugging A Pillow Of Himself

#45 My Cats Queue Politely Behind Each Other For Their Turn At The Food Dish

#46 A Fox Kit I Photographed

#47 My Girlfriend's Twin Cats

#48 There Is Nothing Like Watching Your Relatives On TV

#49 Enjoy This Sweet Girl's Content Face After Getting Her Coat Brushed

#50 Caution: Lethal Cutie

#51 My New Kitten And My Ferret Became Instant BFFs (They Are Always Supervised When Together)

#52 This Isn't My Cat, But She Comes By For Pats, Cat Yogurt, And Laser Pointers. She's Very Skittish, And It Took Months For Her To Warm Up To Me

#53 These Two Spoon All Day, Every Day

#54 An Emotional Support Highland Cow