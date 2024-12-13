ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has always had a soft spot for cats—whether lounging like royalty or caught mid-mischief, these whiskered wonders dominate our feeds. While they might not command temples anymore, their charm still feels borderline divine. From fluffy loafs to chaotic climbers, there’s a cat meme, video, or photo for every mood.Pandas, today, we’re diving into the world of “Cats Who Yell,” a corner of the internet dedicated to feline drama queens and kings who refuse to suffer in silence. These chatty cats are experts in turning meows into demands, leaving their humans—and us—laughing at their antics. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Where The Hell Have You Been?!”

“Where The Hell Have You Been?!”

brivo24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Cats Who Yell When You Catch Them Drinking Out Of The Toilet

    Cats Who Yell When You Catch Them Drinking Out Of The Toilet

    carrrrmcarm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Shelley Immediately Regretted Jumping Out On To The Windowsill On The Third Story!

    Shelley Immediately Regretted Jumping Out On To The Windowsill On The Third Story!

    Tourniquetmanizkewl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cats are full of secrets, and their mysterious ways are often more than meets the eye. Sure, we all know they’re great at napping, but there’s a whole world of feline quirks that might surprise you. From their fascinating biology to their ancient history, cats are more than just adorable companions—they’re truly enigmatic creatures with hidden talents.

    These purring enigmas have been stealing hearts for centuries, but there’s so much we don’t know about them. For instance, did you know cats can taste the air? This is because cats have a special organ called the ‘Jacobsen’s organ’ (or ‘vomeronasal organ’), located on the roof of their mouth. It allows them to detect pheromones and other chemical signals in the air, helping them navigate their environment and even communicate with other cats.
    #4

    A Yell Of Someone Who Climb There And Cannot Go Down By Herself Hahaha

    A Yell Of Someone Who Climb There And Cannot Go Down By Herself Hahaha

    hotrileyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Momo Got A Surprise When We Caught Her Sleeping In Our Daughters Cot

    Momo Got A Surprise When We Caught Her Sleeping In Our Daughters Cot

    WhiteRun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    I Made The Wrong Choice, And I’m Going To Yell About It

    I Made The Wrong Choice, And I’m Going To Yell About It

    kiwirob95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But wait, it gets even weirder. A cat’s purr isn’t just for show—it’s actually a built-in healing mechanism. Cats have a unique frequency range for their purrs, usually between 25 and 150 Hertz, which has been shown to promote bone growth and reduce pain and inflammation.

    So, when your cat is purring on your lap, it's more than just a sign of contentment—it’s actively healing themselves.
    #7

    She Never Stops

    She Never Stops

    meanmeangal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Got An Earful Before Work This Morning

    Got An Earful Before Work This Morning

    uglyorgans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you have to go to work? I want you to stay home so we can play.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Not A Single Thought In That Pretty Little Head

    Not A Single Thought In That Pretty Little Head

    M1NDFEEDER Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And if you think your cat’s quirky behavior is unique, there’s a good chance it’s hardwired into their DNA. Cats are solitary hunters by nature, and this instinct is still present in domestic cats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This means they have a strong territorial instinct and prefer to keep their space clean and separate from other animals. Their independent nature comes from the wildcats’ need to hunt and live alone to avoid competing for food.
    #10

    Im A Vet Tech And Was Told I Should Post My Patient Here.. Apparently My Coworker Wasnt Making The Formula Fast Enough For Him

    Im A Vet Tech And Was Told I Should Post My Patient Here.. Apparently My Coworker Wasnt Making The Formula Fast Enough For Him

    MegaNymphia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Sometimes When You Stare Into The Void, The Void Yells Back

    Sometimes When You Stare Into The Void, The Void Yells Back

    TheKnightThatGoesHmm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Marbles Has Strong Opinions On My Cooking

    Marbles Has Strong Opinions On My Cooking

    TigressSnow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Let’s not forget their love for the night. Cats are nocturnal ninjas, equipped with special features that make them masters of the dark. Their reflective eyes, known as the tapetum lucidum, enhance their night vision, allowing them to see in light levels six times lower than what a human needs. This is especially useful for spotting prey at dusk or dawn when many of their prey species are active.
    #13

    I Politely Asked Pancake To Get Down Off My Partner, But She Insists On Helping Him Make Dinner

    I Politely Asked Pancake To Get Down Off My Partner, But She Insists On Helping Him Make Dinner

    tweaktweakin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    An Old Photo Of My Yellers

    An Old Photo Of My Yellers

    waddlequaff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    She Wants Some Belly Rubs (It's A Trap Ofc)

    She Wants Some Belly Rubs (It's A Trap Ofc)

    robeofmelinda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ever wonder why your cat always finds the sunniest spot in the room? Turns out, their love for warmth has roots in their desert ancestry. Cats evolved from wildcats that lived in hot, dry climates, so they’re naturally drawn to warm environments. Their thermoregulation system helps them maintain body temperature by seeking out sunspots, and they tend to rest in these areas to conserve energy.
    #16

    My Dad Just Sent Me This

    My Dad Just Sent Me This

    thoxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    She Got Real Sassy The Day After She Was Adopted

    She Got Real Sassy The Day After She Was Adopted

    anorexicpigg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cheeze Is Pleased To Have Found This Sub

    Cheeze Is Pleased To Have Found This Sub

    Kilgore-Trout2662 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And get this—cats can communicate in frequencies we can’t even hear. That meow? Just a fraction of their full vocal range. Cats can also produce ultrasonic sounds that are inaudible to humans but useful for communication with each other and hunting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Pierogi Was Excited About Her First Walkie Of The Summer

    Pierogi Was Excited About Her First Walkie Of The Summer

    nomadich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Ren Yelling Her Approval

    Ren Yelling Her Approval

    optimistic69er Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Most Dismayed Orange Escape Artist Lost Outside Privileges…

    A Most Dismayed Orange Escape Artist Lost Outside Privileges…

    TheCaramelMeow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cats' whiskers are deeply embedded in their skin and are connected to their nervous system, making them super sensitive to even the slightest changes in air currents.

    This helps cats gauge whether they can fit through tight spaces, detect prey, and even sense vibrations in the air, giving them the ultimate “sixth sense” when it comes to navigating the world.
    #22

    She’s Never Been Fed!!! In Her Life!! I’m Calling Peta!!

    She’s Never Been Fed!!! In Her Life!! I’m Calling Peta!!

    sciencevigilante Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    He Wants It Known He Wants To Go Outside

    He Wants It Known He Wants To Go Outside

    tentativeOrch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    First Ever Vet Visit

    First Ever Vet Visit

    firered2022 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cats also have an uncanny ability to find the perfect resting position. This isn't just laziness—it’s actually a survival trait. Cats have flexible spines and joints that allow them to curl into tight spaces, conserving heat and staying protected from potential predators. Their ability to contort their bodies is a natural defense mechanism.
    #25

    Screaming Void

    Screaming Void

    septentrio7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    This Is Ponyo And She Wants Ham!!!

    This Is Ponyo And She Wants Ham!!!

    indogneato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Pierogi And Henry Like To Yell Just A Little Bit

    Pierogi And Henry Like To Yell Just A Little Bit

    noahthomas126 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, if you thought you knew cats, think again. They’re more than just cute and cuddly—they’re fascinating little enigmas with superpowers and secrets galore. Just like these posts. Which one made you smile the most?
    #28

    Whenever I Get Home From The Gym, Boimler Immediately Makes A Beeline For My Dirty Workout Clothes, Nestles In, And Starts Yelling At Me

    Whenever I Get Home From The Gym, Boimler Immediately Makes A Beeline For My Dirty Workout Clothes, Nestles In, And Starts Yelling At Me

    quesoandcats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Thanks, I Hate It

    Thanks, I Hate It

    diggidoyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you doing taking me to the beach? You know I hate water.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Gamora Wants Me To Share My Lunch. I Must Tell Her "No Soup For You!"

    Gamora Wants Me To Share My Lunch. I Must Tell Her "No Soup For You!"

    squishedgoomba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    “Thank You” Yells After Rescuing Her From The Lake During Days Of Bad Storms

    “Thank You” Yells After Rescuing Her From The Lake During Days Of Bad Storms

    TortasaurusRex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    She Always Has So Much To Say!

    She Always Has So Much To Say!

    bigtidddygithgf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Could’ve Sworn I Put Them Away…

    I Could’ve Sworn I Put Them Away…

    AmElzewhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Didn't Fall For The "Wife Didn't Feed Me" Line This Morning

    I Didn't Fall For The "Wife Didn't Feed Me" Line This Morning

    wheresmyhat8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

    Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

    artie_pdx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Vampiric Void Forgot He Just Ate And Is Now Convinced That Hunger Is The Only Thing He’s Ever Known

    My Vampiric Void Forgot He Just Ate And Is Now Convinced That Hunger Is The Only Thing He’s Ever Known

    friendly_aliens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Apparently This Is How Momo Introduced Herself To My New Neighbours

    Apparently This Is How Momo Introduced Herself To My New Neighbours

    edgyusername99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    It Was Dinner Time

    It Was Dinner Time

    RadMarchand63 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Top Of The Couch Is Prime Yelling Idiot Real Estate

    Top Of The Couch Is Prime Yelling Idiot Real Estate

    EMI326 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Wasabi Yells At Me Every Day When I Get Home From Work

    Wasabi Yells At Me Every Day When I Get Home From Work

    collapseauth_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    He’s Starving, But Has Been Fed

    He’s Starving, But Has Been Fed

    TheBeardedLegend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Cat’s Mugshot Before Adopting Him

    My Cat’s Mugshot Before Adopting Him

    FeralWife1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Got Yelled At For Being On The Toilet This Morning

    Got Yelled At For Being On The Toilet This Morning

    Cute-Landscape7610 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    She Loves To Scream For Treats

    She Loves To Scream For Treats

    yeehawings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is my treat? Give me my treat. I am master of this house.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    16 Years Old, And Has Never Been At A Loss For Words

    16 Years Old, And Has Never Been At A Loss For Words

    Belgernon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    A Photo You Can Hear

    A Photo You Can Hear

    lrube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Chatty Kitty! Very Demanding 😸

    Chatty Kitty! Very Demanding 😸

    mandapanduhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    R/Calicokittys Seemed To Enjoy This Pic Of My Cat Ham Screaming

    R/Calicokittys Seemed To Enjoy This Pic Of My Cat Ham Screaming

    Hambalam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Milt Man

    The Milt Man

    _dys-lexi-a_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Poe Wanted Some Lunch

    Poe Wanted Some Lunch

    Fonnmhar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Boo Boo's Favorite Hobby Is Screaming When She Wants Attention

    Boo Boo's Favorite Hobby Is Screaming When She Wants Attention

    acceptableherb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Goblin Scream Of Rage

    Goblin Scream Of Rage

    ayeayekitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Benji Is A Good Girl Who Enjoys Yelling

    Benji Is A Good Girl Who Enjoys Yelling

    tnahrp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Told Him The Days Keep Getting Shorter For 5 More Weeks

    I Told Him The Days Keep Getting Shorter For 5 More Weeks

    gray_flannel_dwarf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    This Is Soup

    This Is Soup

    TimGoransson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Liquorice’s New Cat Tree Arrived!

    Liquorice’s New Cat Tree Arrived!

    Matte_Bat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Had To Take Owl To The Vet Today. He Expressed His Opinion On The Matter The Entire Time

    Had To Take Owl To The Vet Today. He Expressed His Opinion On The Matter The Entire Time

    ConfusedMaybe22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    It Was Very Important That She Tell Me About The Birds She Saw

    It Was Very Important That She Tell Me About The Birds She Saw

    KenzieJay19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Caught Mid-Yell

    Caught Mid-Yell

    LynseyThump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Slowly Making Friends With A Stray And She Is A Yeller

    Slowly Making Friends With A Stray And She Is A Yeller

    LordkeybIade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    "Salamiiiiiiiiii!!!!"

    "Salamiiiiiiiiii!!!!"

    M1NDFEEDER Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Dora Sitting On A Grocery Bag, Demanding The Rotisserie Chicken I Bought

    Dora Sitting On A Grocery Bag, Demanding The Rotisserie Chicken I Bought

    give_me_wine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Yelling Every Single Day From 8 Weeks To 4 Years

    Yelling Every Single Day From 8 Weeks To 4 Years

    PPLasso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Always Has So Many Opinions For Me

    Always Has So Many Opinions For Me

    joehatespotatoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Hole-Dwelling Yeller

    Hole-Dwelling Yeller

    jbombkillerbees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Grace Also Speaks For Frank

    Grace Also Speaks For Frank

    TheOneWithoutGorm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    My Gordita Yelling About The Water Usage

    My Gordita Yelling About The Water Usage

    Edith--Puthy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Got Yelled At By A Neighbour's Cat

    Got Yelled At By A Neighbour's Cat

    I-just-wanna-talk- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Got Yelled At For Trying To Take Pictures Of Her!

    Got Yelled At For Trying To Take Pictures Of Her!

    Ovguy8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    I’m A Volunteer For My Local Humane Society. I Caught A Double Yell

    I’m A Volunteer For My Local Humane Society. I Caught A Double Yell

    Aspennie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The Librarian Said I Was Being Too Loud

    The Librarian Said I Was Being Too Loud

    whoisMrsB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Oh Lawd She Has Much To Say

    Oh Lawd She Has Much To Say

    Aspennie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    She Escaped Through An Open Window And Immediately Regretted Her Decision

    She Escaped Through An Open Window And Immediately Regretted Her Decision

    yessir_am-me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    My Friend Said Rosie Belongs In Here 😙

    My Friend Said Rosie Belongs In Here 😙

    pumpkinjuicefairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Jax Trying To Warn Me About The Danger Of Bubble Baths

    Jax Trying To Warn Me About The Danger Of Bubble Baths

    SimpleDiscourse23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Vet Yell

    Vet Yell

    MiyaDoesThings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Mochi Explaining Why He Must Have A Little Snack Or He Will Wither Away Into Nothing

    Mochi Explaining Why He Must Have A Little Snack Or He Will Wither Away Into Nothing

    Chapsticklesbean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    I Told Him No Second Lunch

    I Told Him No Second Lunch

    DankDarkSide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cosmo Is Small, Yet Fierce

    Cosmo Is Small, Yet Fierce

    TheUninspiredArtist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    The Bed Was Made

    The Bed Was Made

    pensivefool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Ferocious Kitten

    Ferocious Kitten

    FarBackground3881 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Stella Caught Mid-Yell

    Stella Caught Mid-Yell

    PunkRockApostle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Seth Is Appalled I Got His Breakfast Order Wrong

    Seth Is Appalled I Got His Breakfast Order Wrong

    bowieboo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    This Anomaly Yelled While I Was Taking A 0,5 Pic

    This Anomaly Yelled While I Was Taking A 0,5 Pic

    capusaDEpeCOAIE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Freya Letting Me Know Exactly How She Felt About Me Being In Vacation For A Week

    Freya Letting Me Know Exactly How She Felt About Me Being In Vacation For A Week

    meowmixx220 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Babu Thinks I'm Holding Kitty Treats. (I'm Not)

    Babu Thinks I'm Holding Kitty Treats. (I'm Not)

    squishedgoomba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    Bink Was Very Angy With Me For Coming Home From Work So Late 😡

    Bink Was Very Angy With Me For Coming Home From Work So Late 😡

    electrickella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Upset Boy

    Upset Boy

    Neither-Bet6788 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Is My Sweet Vienna But I Often Call Her ‘Ms Yellypants’. This Yell Was Captured In A Live Photo When We Obviously Should Have Been Making Her Dinner Instead!

    This Is My Sweet Vienna But I Often Call Her ‘Ms Yellypants’. This Yell Was Captured In A Live Photo When We Obviously Should Have Been Making Her Dinner Instead!

    GreasedTea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Was Getting Fussed At Here

    Was Getting Fussed At Here

    sofianmifuzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!