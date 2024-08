ADVERTISEMENT

I consider my cat to be a little genius (sometimes an evil genius), but he hasn’t yet mastered the art of using the internet. I run his Instagram account for him, and I always have to correct the spelling and grammar in messages he types while walking across my keyboard.

But if he could use the internet just like the rest of us, I think he would be a huge fan of memes. And until I can start sending him some, I’ll be compiling a list from the "Memes I Wish I Could Tag My Cat In" Facebook group. We’ve taken a trip to this online community and gathered some of their most adorable and hilarious posts below, pandas. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that your furry friends would appreciate!