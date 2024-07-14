ADVERTISEMENT

I probably send my partner 10 memes a week that remind me of our cat. And if that little guy had access to the internet, I would be flooding his inbox too. (Well, sometimes he does use my computer. But it’s mostly just to send messages like “jjjvcx–@*////~~&&|” to my colleagues when I step away from my laptop for a moment.)

While there’s no way of knowing whether or not our precious kitties actually have senses of humor, there’s nothing wrong with pretending that they do. And that’s what the “Memes I Wish I Could Tag My Cat In” Facebook group is all about. Below, you'll find some of our favorite pics from this hilarious community, as well as a conversation with Cathrine Garnell of Bionic Basil & the B Team. So enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote the memes that you find particularly purrfect!