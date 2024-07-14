78 Purrfect Cat Memes That You Might Want To Send To Your Own Kitty (New Pics)Interview With Expert
I probably send my partner 10 memes a week that remind me of our cat. And if that little guy had access to the internet, I would be flooding his inbox too. (Well, sometimes he does use my computer. But it’s mostly just to send messages like “jjjvcx–@*////~~&&|” to my colleagues when I step away from my laptop for a moment.)
While there’s no way of knowing whether or not our precious kitties actually have senses of humor, there’s nothing wrong with pretending that they do. And that’s what the “Memes I Wish I Could Tag My Cat In” Facebook group is all about. Below, you'll find some of our favorite pics from this hilarious community, as well as a conversation with Cathrine Garnell of Bionic Basil & the B Team. So enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote the memes that you find particularly purrfect!
I have a very clingy cat, and if it were up to him, I don’t think we would spend a moment apart all day. Well, if it were up to me, we wouldn’t either. But unfortunately, I can't drag him along to the office or the grocery store! When we are together though, I talk to him about everything. He watches me cook (often a little too closely) and hears stories about my day. And every morning and evening, he sits on the bathroom counter watching me brush my teeth and wash my face.
If I could, I would absolutely send him a boatload of memes. And clearly, I’m not the only one who feels that way about my little feline friend. The Memes I Wish I Could Tag My Cat In Facebook group has over 1.3 million members, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. So while I wait for a day when I can send Grogu pics on a little kitty phone, I’ll be spending lots of time scrolling through the adorable and hilarious posts in this community!
If you’ve been online for a while, you undoubtedly know that cats are the internet’s favorite animal. They may be the second most popular pet, with over 46.5 households in the United States owning cats, but something about them makes them the perfect stars for content online. Whether it’s their adorable little faces, their curious and silly behavior, the funny sounds they make or the wild ways they can contort their bodies, there’s plenty to love when it comes to these little fur balls!
Personally, I’m a huge animal lover. But I never understood the obsession with cats until I adopted one of my own. Now, I think everything he does is hilarious, and I exclaim to my partner how adorable he is at least a dozen times a day. He never ceases to amaze me when it comes to the places he can squeeze himself into and the curiosity he has about every single food item we purchase. Plus, he can turn anything into a fun hiding spot!
To find out more about how hilarious cats can be, we got in touch with cat expert Cathrine Garnell of Bionic Basil & the B Team. Cathrine was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss whether or not these furry friends would find memes funny.
"Cats definitely have a sense of humor! They often display playful and mischievous behavior that seems to suggest they have a lighthearted side," she shared. "Whether it's chasing their own tail, pouncing on invisible prey, or simply entertaining themselves with random objects, their antics can be highly amusing. It's as if they're in on their own private joke sometimes!"
We were also curious about the silly things that Cathrine's cats do. "Melvyn, the youngest B Team member, is a little rascal. He waits around the corner on the landing to ambush Parsley, who's usually just ambling along, minding his own business only to find himself the victim of a surprise tabby attack," she told Bored Panda. "Which lasts less than two seconds as Melvyn catapults off along the landing at top speed, and you can see the mischievous glint in Melvyn's eyes. He finds this activity so much fun. Sadly, Parsley can't say the same!"
"Also, Basil was incredibly adept at knocking things off tables, shelves – well, any surface at all. And he'd watch to see if you were watching him as said object teetered on the edge before he gave a tiny nudge!" Cathrine added with a laugh.
And as far as memes that she believes her kitties would enjoy, she shared this one with Bored Panda: "It's The Cops, Hide The Catnip! We have rather a lot of homegrown catnip, so this is purrfect!"
We were also curious about any memes that Cathrine's cats might want to send her way. "I think they would probably send me something like this: On A Scale of Cat, How Are You Feeling Today? As on any given day, I could be experiencing at least five of these!"
Cathrine also added that cats demonstrate their senses of humor through their reactions to different situations. "For instance, they may make playful antics when they are in a good mood or feel entertained by certain stimuli," she explained. "Additionally, their curiosity and willingness to explore new things often lead to amusing scenarios. Whether they are chasing after laser pointers, pouncing on moving objects, or simply lounging in peculiar positions, cats definitely seem to have a carefree and funny side to their nature."
Whether you have 6 cats roaming around your home or you've never had any of your own, we hope you're enjoying this hilarious list, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly adorable, and let us know in the comments which ones you wish you could tag your own kitty in.