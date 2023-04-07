Below, you’ll find some of the most heartwarming pictures of transformations rescue cats have undergone that Bored Panda has compiled from around the web, as well as a conversation with Vicky Halls of International Cat Care . If you’re a feline fanatic, I’ll warn you right now that these photos may cause you to involuntarily say, “Awwww!” and may give you a serious case of kitten fever. So enjoy these purrfect pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart into a cute, cat-shaped puddle!

Cats may seem like self-sufficient animals, but unfortunately, the world is sometimes cruel to these precious little fur balls. Just because you have claws and killer instincts doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from being welcomed into a warm and loving home.

#1 Bartolito The Day He Was Rescued vs. 3 Weeks Later He had 63 fleas on him and only weighed 320 grams. He was too weak to eat on his own, so we had to feed him with a syringe or bottle-feed.



#2 Before And After The Rescue, Jenny

#3 I Found This 7-Month-Old Kitty Hanging Around My Shop. He Was Covered In Dirt, Oil, Etc. I Decided To Bring Him Home And Let Him Live The Life He Deserves Since He's A Good Boy

Anyone who’s adopted a fluffy little kitty into their family before knows all too well the impact that it can have on your life, as well as the cat’s. Suddenly, you have a curious companion crawling on top of every single surface in your home, and you’re able to see the amazing growth that this tiny creature can experience. And while it can be tempting to pick out a precious kitten from a breeder, getting a rescue cat can be much more rewarding, for you and the little fur ball itself. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), about 3.2 million cats enter the animal shelter system in the US every year. These cuties are just sitting there waiting to be adopted into loving homes, but unfortunately, many of them will never live to see their “gotcha day”. Approximately 530,000 cats are euthanized in American shelters annually, meanwhile plenty of breeders are out there bringing new kitties into the world unnecessarily. But the good news is that people simply love cats. We can’t get enough of them! That’s why over one third of all households in the US have a feline family member, and it’s estimated that there are over 600 million kitties in the world, with about 400 million of them residing in Asia.

#4 Before And After. She Was So Sick And Tiny, But Now She's Happy, Healthy And Loves Chasing Our Two Dogs Around

#5 I Found A Scared Kitten In Ukraine, And Now He Is All Grown Up

#6 This Is Mouse. I Found Him Barely Alive By The Road A Month Ago

There’s a common joke online that dog owners tend to get their pets from prestigious breeders that charged them hundreds of dollars, while cat owners tend to acquire their pets through finding them in dumpsters or simply being followed home by them on a random day. And while this is not always the case, of course, it is common for people to take in strays. In fact, behind obtaining their kitties from friends and/or family members, adopting a stray or feral cat is the second most common way cat owners acquired their little fur balls in the United States. About one third of all cat-owning homes in the US report that at least one of their cats came from the street. To learn more about why it’s important to adopt rather than shop when it comes to welcoming cats into our families, we reached out to Vicky Halls, Head of Unowned Cats at International Cat Care, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “There are so many pre-loved cats out there and even kittens, part of unwanted litters or born to cats that are unowned,” Vicky says. “It makes perfect sense to adopt a cat or kitten that really needs you. Why encourage people to breed and sell cats to meet a demand that can be filled by cats waiting for their forever homes in cattery pens or foster care around the world?”

#7 People Ignored Her When She Was On The Streets 2 Years Ago. Now They Are Amazed By How Much Beauty She Has To Offer. Before And After

#8 1 Week As My Foster Baby vs. 3 Years Old As My Handsome Rescue Bubba

#9 I Found This Kitten Laying On The Ground In A Parking Lot. We Named Him Coffee. Needless To Say, Things Have Changed

We were also curious about what kinds of transformations Vicky has seen rescue cats undergo. “Many cats struggle in homing centers, they hate being in cages and pens which makes them feel so out of control - everything seems so unpredictable. Once they find themselves in a loving home, they often blossom,” she shared. “It's so hard to predict how a cat might behave in a new home though, particularly if the homing organization has not been able to get any information on a cat's back story,” Vicky noted. “You have to make educated guesses about cats in this challenging environment, but there are many really experienced people out there doing just that and using that information to ensure the match between adoptive family and cat is the right one.”

#10 My Kitten Rice The Day I Found Him vs. Today

#11 The First Day I Adopted This Abandoned Kitty And 48 Days Later

#12 I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago. He Had Ringworms, Conjunctivitis, An Infection In His Ears, Fleas, And An Intestinal Parasite. Before vs. After

Vicky also opened up about the benefits families can receive from adopting kitties into their lives. “You cannot ignore the fact that it feels good to give a home to a cat that really needs a helping hand at a difficult time in their life,” she told Bored Panda. “Whether you are adopting an adult cat or a kitten, they all grow and flourish in your company, developing quirky and unique habits that emerge as a direct result of the relationship. Every cat is an individual and spending time getting to know them and seeing their personalities revealed, bit by bit, is a truly heartwarming experience, I would recommend it to anyone!”

#13 The Day I Found Him Scared And Alone Taking Shelter Under My Car vs. Today

#14 A Year Ago, Someone Dumped This Sweetheart On The Road, And Luckily I Found Her Before She Was Hit By A Car. Now Look At My Sweet Kitty

#15 My Beautiful Girl Chase Was Orphaned, And I Found Her On A Busy Street In The Middle Of The Road Dodging Cars. Hence The Name Chase. I Had To Chase Her. Before vs. After

We also asked Vicky if she could explain what prospective adopters should know before bringing their feline companions home. “I'm a great believer in planning ahead. There is a wealth of information on our website that is worth reading before you make the decision to adopt a cat,” she says. “You also need to consider what kind of cat (e.g. temperament, age) would best suit your lifestyle. If you have other pets this needs to be taken into consideration, as this could greatly influence any future cat adoption. The homing organization is well suited to match you with a cat, so don't necessarily set your heart on a cat you have seen on their website - he or she may just not be the cat for you (and vice versa!). Most cats struggle with being in a cage for any length of time, as I said before, and they all need time, space and patience to adjust to a new home, however loving.”

#16 Our Neighbors Abandoned A Cat That Was Attacked By An Adult Copperhead But Miraculously Survived. We Adopted Him And Named Mister Fluffy

#17 We Rescued Two Kittens From The Factory, And Both Are Adopted Now. Before vs. After

#18 Before And After, I Found Him In A Parking Lot And Brought Him Home With Me. Now He's Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably

“Prepare the home beforehand, make sure everyone knows to play it very gently to start with, and allow the cat to decide when it's the right time to make friends with you,” Vicky says. “If you push it too soon, the cat will feel uncomfortable and under pressure. So my advice would be to have patience and be prepared to wait a couple of weeks to see a newly adopted cat settle. There are, of course, some that will arrive in your home, take a quick tour round and settle on your sofa as if they have lived there for years. They really are so individual, it's hard to predict.” “Cats have very different needs to humans, so I think we owe it to them to find out as much as we possibly can about what they require from us and from our homes and make sure it happens,” Vicky added. If you’d like to learn more about cats or why your home may need one from the experts, be sure to visit International Cat Care’s website right here!

#19 1 Year Ago, I Found This Tiny Kitten In The Middle Of The Parking Lot At My Work. Before And After

#20 Before And After We Found Bonnie Alone, Stuck In A Barn With No Food Or Water. He Was 7 Weeks Old

#21 My Little Dizzy. Someone Found Him In A Field With A Few Other Cats Around 6 Weeks Old And He’s About To Turn 4

Whether you've never considered getting a cat in your life or you're already on track to become a classic "cat lady," we hope you've been able to appreciate some of these incredible photos of cats who are absolutely thriving now.

#22 Local Animal Shelter Showing The Best Before And After Of This Beautiful Cat

#23 This Is Mochi. She Was My First Bottle Baby. She Was The Only Survivor Out Of A Litter Of 5

#24 Seamus Was An Orphan At 1 Week Old. Now He's Super Handsome And Spoiled

#25 I Found This Little One Crying In A Sewer Grate. I Climbed In Myself So I Could Save It. Before And After The little kitten kept crying, so we removed the grate and climbed down with wet food. I lured the kitten into the trap. The little one was angry but appeared unhurt and well. Kitten was too small to be away from his mom.



#26 My Foster Boy When I First Got Him In June And Now. I'm So Happy With His Progress

#27 I Found This Little One Shivering And Alone Behind Our House A Few Months Ago. We Took Her In, Treated Her, And Cared For Her. Here She Is Now

#28 My Neighbors Saw A Cat Get Hit By A Car. Unfortunately, She Couldn't Be Saved. Then They Heard A Kitten Crying Under A Shed, And They Brought Him To Me. Before And After

#29 Bagheera Came Into The Animal Er I Work At. He Came In With A Broken Paw, Due To Being Stuck In A Car Engine, And Needed A Home. I Couldn't Say No To This Little Guy

#30 When I Got My Bottle Baby At Two Weeks, He Was Full Of Infections And Buggies. Now The Only Thing He Is Full Of Is Food And Love. Before And After

#31 She's Snowfy, Sometimes Fider Or Fiddick. I Got Her In 2020, During Covid Lockdown. I Saw Her Eating Cockroaches On The Side Of The Street And Decided To Adopt Her

#32 Geralt's Before And After I Adopted Him

#33 99 Was A Feral Cat Who Was Badly Burned But Displayed An Astonishing Will To Live. Now He Commands The Entire Household

#34 Bobby Wobble's Before And After Adoption. He Was A Stray Who Had To Be Shaved To Get The Mats Out. He Has Hyperthyroid But Otherwise Surprisingly Healthy

#35 I Got Lez Off Of The Craigslist. When He Came Home With Me, He Was So Scared. He Had Frostbite At Some Point And A Little Rat Tail. Now He Is Healthy And A Big Fluffy Cat

#36 Our Sweet Nugget When We Found Her And 6 Weeks Of Love And Care Later

#37 One Stormy Night Lil' Weezy Found Us In Our Garage. Before And After

#38 Found On Long Island With A Horrible Eye Infection Buttercup, Maverick, Wesley. All of their eyes were saved. Buttercup and Wesley own me, Maverick has a lovely owner and sister who I keep in touch with.



#39 Discovered Behind A Dumpster My custodian discovered these two behind a dumpster at our school. Originally, there were four kittens and a mama cat. Two kittens disappeared and our custodian had found the mama cat dead in the parking lot, having been run over. We don’t know what happened to the other two kittens. Hopefully, someone else took them in.



#40 Before And After The Adoption. I Found This Ginger Kitten On The Road In 2021. Later On, I Found A Loving Family For Him. Now He's Big And Strong

#41 When I Found Nugget, She Was Covered In Fleas, Had An Eye Infection, And A Heart Murmur. Now She's Big And Loves Chin Scratches

#42 From Abandoned, Worm Infested 7-Week-Old Kitten To A Happy And Playful 5-Month-Old Cat

#43 I Saved This Tiny Kitten. He's A Thief And Stole My Heart. I'm Adopting Him Now

#44 I Rescued This Cat Off The Street. Before And After

#45 My Mom Rescued A Cat With The Worst Mange We Have Ever Seen

#46 Before And After. It's Been One Month Now Since We Caught Him. He Was Running Around My Dad's Place, And He Caught Him

#47 She Was A Feral Kitten From The Woods Next To My House. No One Wanted Her, But I Needed Her. Meet Cleo, My New Rescue Kitty After three days of food and shelter, she came to me. Now she's a mush that enjoys being carried around like a baby. Her name is Twiggy, and she snores



#48 The First Day I Found Her vs. One Year Later. I Found Her In The Parking Lot Of My Complex. I Heard Meowing From The Trees. I Meowed Back, And She Came To Me

#49 Lemon Before And After The Adoption

#50 When I Adopted Him vs. Now

#51 Triple Foster Kitten's Glow Up. Before And After

#52 I Adopted The Saddest Looking Cat At The Shelter Three Years Ago. This Is Her Now

#53 They Told Us It Might Be Cancer, But We Adopted Her Anyways. It Turns Out She Was Just Stressed Out. Before vs. After

#54 My Boys When I Found Them At 4 Weeks Old And Now At 8 Months Old

#55 Dusty Before And After. I Brought Him Into My Office, Then Into My Home. This Is 3 Months Difference I brought him into my office, and he attacked everyone who tried to get near him. It took about two weeks before we could interact with him. I Brought him home over the Thanksgiving holiday so he wouldn't be alone. He has been here ever since.



#56 Found This Girl In 2019. She Walked Right Up To The Door Of My Job. I Named Her Hops, And Now She's Chunky And Happy. Before vs. After

#57 We Found Him Wet, Cold, Scared, And Starving About A Year Ago. His Name Is Daryl And I Would Fling Myself Into The Sun For Him. Before And After

#58 Found In A Dumpster With A Very Bad Eye Infection. Before And After

#59 One Of My Recent Fosters Before And After. Working On Saving 2 Kittens With Ruptured Eyes Next I'm an avid animal rescuer and have been for 15 years. This year has been the worst so far. Photos of the 2 kittens with ruptured eyes on my profile. If anyone can help me raise money for their surgery they each need one eye removed. One girl will be fully blind. Without surgery, they could die of infection. They have been already for antibiotics and eye drops. Our next appointment is today in 4 hours for an estimate on both surgeries which I'm happy to provide! Both babies were posted for free on Facebook as "free blind sick kittens" I rushed there and scooped up all 3 before anything bad happened to them. Then I realized their eyes had ruptured and were protruding out of the socket and knew it was an emergency. Any amount helps! The vet originally said $350 to $450 per eye removal plus funds for follow-up care!



#60 Before And After. I Found Two Kittens In A Carbod Box Near My House. I Helped Them Heal And Found Loving Families For Both

#61 I Found Her Alone In A Parking Lot. Look At The Before And After

#62 Today Marks One Month Since I Started Fostering Baby Gremlin. I Know It's Not Technically An Adoption, But It Will Be Once He's Neutered

#63 She Was Found On The Highway, Burned Paws, Emaciated And Alone. After Multiple Vet Stays And 24-Hour Care At My House, She Got Better And Was Adopted

#64 I Adopted Mold In 2020. At His Previous Home, He Was Terrorized By The Dogs And Eventually Got Fleas From Them, Resulting In Dermatitis. Now He's A Majestic Floof

#65 My Dog ​​found Her In A Pot In The Middle Of The Rain. Now They Are Best Friends. Before vs. After

#66 She Was Left In A Box Next To Our Shelter And Had A Severe Case Of Fleas. We Assumed That She Was Left Because Of That. Now She's Living Her Best Life

#67 Before And After The Adoption. I Rescued This Kitten From The Ruined Barn

#68 Penelope Before And After Adoption I found Penny under a car on a hot summer's day, whimpering from the heat. She had an upper respiratory infection and was abandoned by her mother. A Rescuer who specialized in special needs cats adopted penny, and she lived three happy years before the hole in her heart killed her. She was a sweetheart.

