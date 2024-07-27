71 Times People Spotted Such Funny Signs They Just Had To Share Them Online (New Pics)
Whether or not you believe in signs from the universe, pandas, you can’t deny that there are signs all around us! Literally, I mean. Just go outside and you’ll see street signs, advertisements, billboards, warnings about road work, sandwich boards outside of shops, “lost cat” flyers and more.
You’ve probably learned how to ignore the vast majority of these signs, as they’re not all relevant to you personally. But you might want to start keeping an eye out for humorous signs, because apparently, there are plenty all over the world! We took a trip to the Funny Signs subreddit and gathered some of their silliest posts down below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the signs you’d love to encounter in real life!
This post may include affiliate links.
Grammatically Correct
Let’s Be Real… This Is Why You Really Workout. Don’t Pretend You Don’t
If you don't have the ability to buy one of those rubber circles to help open a jar, buy a gym membership instead.
You Do The Math
If being chronically online has taught me anything, it’s that the internet can find a way to make almost anything funny. From political memes to silly cooking videos, I’ve cackled at it all. Even something as mundane as signage can make my sides hurt from laughter from time to time!
That’s why we’re such big fans of the Funny Signs subreddit here at Bored Panda. This community has over 3 million members, and it’s a treasure trove of hilarious signs from all over the world. Here, you’ll find humorous billboards and posters that would be sure to grab your attention if you encountered them in real life, as well as inspiration for the next time you have to design some signage at work.
I Finally Found It!
Please, No Rushes
Good Advice
Designing an eye-catching sign isn’t always easy. If you’re paying for a billboard off the side of the highway, you’re competing with hundreds of other businesses for attention. And if you’re expecting pedestrians to notice your flyers while walking down the street, well, you better hope they glance up from their phones for a moment or two.
Signs are all around us, so if you’re going to put in the effort to create one, you might as well go all out. According to VistaPrint’s Ultimate Guide to Signage Design, it’s important to first decide what type of sign will be best for getting your message across. Whether you have a billboard, banner, A-frame sign, digital screen, shopfront sign or flag in mind, your choice will determine the best way to create your design.
We All Do 😂😂
Be Positive
The Real Swim Shady
When it comes to promoting your brand through a sign, VistaPrint notes that it’s important to understand the story you want to tell. How do you want your business to be perceived? A sign is “a silent salesperson” that can tell the public plenty about your brand. It has the power to elevate (or humiliate) your company, so it’s important to make wise and well-thought out choices.
She Must Be Great On The Pole
A Sign At A Pool Saying No Looking At Women's Breasts
Is There Any Other Way To Eat The Pizza?
Seen this a lot....but it's still a good reminder for all
There are also some basics that you should keep in mind when designing signs, so your message doesn’t get overshadowed by something silly like a spelling or grammar error. VistaPrint notes that legibility is extremely important. It’s also wise to keep your message concise. When we see too many words, we tend to tune them out. We’ve all ruined our attention spans with social media, remember? Visibility is also key. Place the sign in a location where it’ll get lots of eyes on it.
What Caused This To Be Put In Place?
If It Helps In Solving A Problem Then
Just Chill…
It’s also wise to create a sign that engages with viewers. Something that they’ll be inspired to take a photo of, or a photo with, to post to social media is great. You also probably want to have a consistent theme running in all of your signage, so people immediately recognize your brand. But remember, you have to be adaptable. If a certain sign doesn’t get the engagement that you were hoping for, don’t be afraid to scrap it and go back to the drawing board to come up with an even better idea that will yield more success.
What Do You Think?
Now Throw Something!
When it comes to creating the perfect sign, VistaPrint notes that color, typography, graphics and images are extremely important. Different colors provoke different emotions in viewers, so it’s wise to consider how you want viewers to feel. Plus, on a practical level, you need to make sure that the colors you choose have enough contrast to make your message stand out.
Well, What's Yours?
Possibly The Most Intimidating Sign I've Seen Yet
I'm Scared To Ask What Happened To The Color
The font that you decide to use on a sign can also say a lot. Beware the impact that something like Comic Sans can have, as many readers will immediately roll their eyes at anything written in that infamous font. Aside from that, keep in mind that size and spacing of words can make a big difference in how readers perceive a message as well. And of course, keep the text simple. A sign should be easily read, requiring only a quick glance. Unless, of course, you want to add in some hilarious fine print.
What Do You Think?
Unless U Want To Break Ur Bones
Math Is Always A Problem
We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these hilarious signs, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the funniest sign you’ve ever encountered was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might leave you in stitches, we recommend reading this Bored Panda piece next!
That's A Lot Of Butts
Will That Be The Day After July 3rd?
You Can’t Miss It
1st Place In The List Of Most Useless Signs
If This Ain’t The Truth…
Aren't We Supposed To?
Haha 😜😜😜😜😜
Now The Name Makes Sense
How Many Miles Per Gallon?
Are You Efforting Enough?
That's A One Huge Dog
Italians
Still Need To Pay Even In Death? LOL
I Know It’s Gotta Be Read The Right Way But Still
Nude Sunbathers With Waffles!
Ok No Missiles
At Least They Tried
Better Go Where Theres Smoke LOL
Oh Noo Help Him!😂
Wtf Men!!
Most Accurate Sign Ever!
It's Okay To Be Broken
Why? Just Why?
Who Would Ever Try
Why No Pie?
It’s Fine. Got A Light?
They Got Me
How Do I Read This
I mean, the whole premise is "worship me (the right way) or burn in hell for eternity". Kinda scary...
Classic Lmao
As Long As They Are Aware Right, It Always Counts
Cows Eat Grasses, Legumes, Alfalfa, Clover, And Hay
The Grammar Police would like a word with you. You're welcome.