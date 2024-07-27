ADVERTISEMENT

Whether or not you believe in signs from the universe, pandas, you can’t deny that there are signs all around us! Literally, I mean. Just go outside and you’ll see street signs, advertisements, billboards, warnings about road work, sandwich boards outside of shops, “lost cat” flyers and more.

You’ve probably learned how to ignore the vast majority of these signs, as they’re not all relevant to you personally. But you might want to start keeping an eye out for humorous signs, because apparently, there are plenty all over the world! We took a trip to the Funny Signs subreddit and gathered some of their silliest posts down below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the signs you’d love to encounter in real life!

#1

Grammatically Correct

Grammatically Correct

TeachMeImWilling69 Report

#2

Let’s Be Real… This Is Why You Really Workout. Don’t Pretend You Don’t

Let’s Be Real… This Is Why You Really Workout. Don’t Pretend You Don’t

TimeSignificance9847 Report

publicaddressguy avatar
The Announcer
The Announcer
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't have the ability to buy one of those rubber circles to help open a jar, buy a gym membership instead.

#3

You Do The Math

You Do The Math

DaringDiva_ Report

acarberry430 avatar
Angela C
Angela C
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They haven't decided which day yet. Drive at your own risk

View more comments

If being chronically online has taught me anything, it’s that the internet can find a way to make almost anything funny. From political memes to silly cooking videos, I’ve cackled at it all. Even something as mundane as signage can make my sides hurt from laughter from time to time!

That’s why we’re such big fans of the Funny Signs subreddit here at Bored Panda. This community has over 3 million members, and it’s a treasure trove of hilarious signs from all over the world. Here, you’ll find humorous billboards and posters that would be sure to grab your attention if you encountered them in real life, as well as inspiration for the next time you have to design some signage at work. 

#4

I Finally Found It!

I Finally Found It!

Ellyluvxo Report

View More Replies...
#5

Please, No Rushes

Please, No Rushes

masontg7 Report

#6

Good Advice

Good Advice

Rough-Yam-8682 Report

Designing an eye-catching sign isn’t always easy. If you’re paying for a billboard off the side of the highway, you’re competing with hundreds of other businesses for attention. And if you’re expecting pedestrians to notice your flyers while walking down the street, well, you better hope they glance up from their phones for a moment or two.

Signs are all around us, so if you’re going to put in the effort to create one, you might as well go all out. According to VistaPrint’s Ultimate Guide to Signage Design, it’s important to first decide what type of sign will be best for getting your message across. Whether you have a billboard, banner, A-frame sign, digital screen, shopfront sign or flag in mind, your choice will determine the best way to create your design.   

#7

We All Do 😂😂

We All Do 😂😂

LunaDream21 Report

#8

Be Positive

Be Positive

swishmatic Report

#9

The Real Swim Shady

The Real Swim Shady

MisterMister1231231 Report

tayler avatar
Tayler
Tayler
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sad for fish that have to live their lives in confinement.

View More Replies...

When it comes to promoting your brand through a sign, VistaPrint notes that it’s important to understand the story you want to tell. How do you want your business to be perceived? A sign is “a silent salesperson” that can tell the public plenty about your brand. It has the power to elevate (or humiliate) your company, so it’s important to make wise and well-thought out choices.
#10

She Must Be Great On The Pole

She Must Be Great On The Pole

Material-Practice-58 Report

#11

A Sign At A Pool Saying No Looking At Women's Breasts

A Sign At A Pool Saying No Looking At Women's Breasts

Relevant_Meat_2976 Report

View more comments
#12

Is There Any Other Way To Eat The Pizza?

Is There Any Other Way To Eat The Pizza?

P4ndaGuy Report

There are also some basics that you should keep in mind when designing signs, so your message doesn’t get overshadowed by something silly like a spelling or grammar error. VistaPrint notes that legibility is extremely important. It’s also wise to keep your message concise. When we see too many words, we tend to tune them out. We’ve all ruined our attention spans with social media, remember? Visibility is also key. Place the sign in a location where it’ll get lots of eyes on it.
#13

What Caused This To Be Put In Place?

What Caused This To Be Put In Place?

Aesha_Reborn_Again Report

tayler avatar
Tayler
Tayler
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it means no parking in front of the elevator when it's on the parking level.

View more comments
#14

If It Helps In Solving A Problem Then

If It Helps In Solving A Problem Then

waitingforgudo Report

#15

Just Chill…

Just Chill…

MonsieurSpiffy Report

It’s also wise to create a sign that engages with viewers. Something that they’ll be inspired to take a photo of, or a photo with, to post to social media is great. You also probably want to have a consistent theme running in all of your signage, so people immediately recognize your brand. But remember, you have to be adaptable. If a certain sign doesn’t get the engagement that you were hoping for, don’t be afraid to scrap it and go back to the drawing board to come up with an even better idea that will yield more success.

#16

More Or Less

More Or Less

OM502 Report

#17

What Do You Think?

What Do You Think?

Adorable-Girlfriennd Report

#18

Now Throw Something!

Now Throw Something!

TokenTigerMD Report

When it comes to creating the perfect sign, VistaPrint notes that color, typography, graphics and images are extremely important. Different colors provoke different emotions in viewers, so it’s wise to consider how you want viewers to feel. Plus, on a practical level, you need to make sure that the colors you choose have enough contrast to make your message stand out. 
#19

Well, What's Yours?

Well, What's Yours?

ThePythagorasBirb Report

#20

Possibly The Most Intimidating Sign I've Seen Yet

Possibly The Most Intimidating Sign I've Seen Yet

VibrantViolette Report

#21

I'm Scared To Ask What Happened To The Color

I'm Scared To Ask What Happened To The Color

buttheadsexy Report

The font that you decide to use on a sign can also say a lot. Beware the impact that something like Comic Sans can have, as many readers will immediately roll their eyes at anything written in that infamous font. Aside from that, keep in mind that size and spacing of words can make a big difference in how readers perceive a message as well. And of course, keep the text simple. A sign should be easily read, requiring only a quick glance. Unless, of course, you want to add in some hilarious fine print. 
#22

What Do You Think?

What Do You Think?

Emma_Gut Report

#23

Unless U Want To Break Ur Bones

Unless U Want To Break Ur Bones

Nitecrawler_69 Report

View More Replies...
#24

Math Is Always A Problem

Math Is Always A Problem

Mertle_foxx Report

View more comments

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these hilarious signs, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the funniest sign you’ve ever encountered was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might leave you in stitches, we recommend reading this Bored Panda piece next! 

#25

That's A Lot Of Butts

That's A Lot Of Butts

swanprincessxx Report

#26

Will That Be The Day After July 3rd?

Will That Be The Day After July 3rd?

Asian_gone_horny Report

#27

You Can’t Miss It

You Can’t Miss It

WhyLifeIs4 Report

#28

1st Place In The List Of Most Useless Signs

1st Place In The List Of Most Useless Signs

aquosbun Report

#29

If This Ain’t The Truth…

If This Ain’t The Truth…

MelanieWalmartinez Report

#30

Aren't We Supposed To?

Aren't We Supposed To?

swanprincessxx Report

#31

Haha 😜😜😜😜😜

Haha 😜😜😜😜😜

Key_Shoe5850 Report

#32

Now The Name Makes Sense

Now The Name Makes Sense

spicyladyhere Report

#33

How Many Miles Per Gallon?

How Many Miles Per Gallon?

ellyrosexoxo Report

#34

Are You Efforting Enough?

Are You Efforting Enough?

ShortOption10 Report

#35

That's A One Huge Dog

That's A One Huge Dog

sexymaidenxx Report

#36

Italians

Italians

EnchantedEve22 Report

#37

Still Need To Pay Even In Death? LOL

Still Need To Pay Even In Death? LOL

Rough-Yam-8682 Report

#38

I Know It’s Gotta Be Read The Right Way But Still

I Know It’s Gotta Be Read The Right Way But Still

Foukar Report

#39

Nude Sunbathers With Waffles!

Nude Sunbathers With Waffles!

Binkies_galore Report

#40

Ok No Missiles

Ok No Missiles

NatySweet_ Report

View more comments
#41

At Least They Tried

At Least They Tried

flmalty Report

#42

Better Go Where Theres Smoke LOL

Better Go Where Theres Smoke LOL

Pandallum Report

#43

Oh Noo Help Him!😂

Oh Noo Help Him!😂

SummerEmiie Report

#44

Wtf Men!!

Wtf Men!!

Forever_Emma Report

#45

Most Accurate Sign Ever!

Most Accurate Sign Ever!

TeachMeImWilling69 Report

#46

It's Okay To Be Broken

It's Okay To Be Broken

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#47

Why? Just Why?

Why? Just Why?

BeanManJenkins Report

#48

Who Would Ever Try

Who Would Ever Try

Nitecrawler_69 Report

#49

Why No Pie?

Why No Pie?

Emma_Wonderful Report

#50

It’s Fine. Got A Light?

It’s Fine. Got A Light?

fsidesmith6932 Report

#51

They Got Me

They Got Me

aquosbun Report

#52

How Do I Read This

How Do I Read This

jacob6855 Report

benbear avatar
The Other Ben
The Other Ben
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, the whole premise is "worship me (the right way) or burn in hell for eternity". Kinda scary...

View more comments
#53

Classic Lmao

Classic Lmao

SeparateSaucer6 Report

#54

As Long As They Are Aware Right, It Always Counts

As Long As They Are Aware Right, It Always Counts

SummerEmiie Report

#55

Cows Eat Grasses, Legumes, Alfalfa, Clover, And Hay

Cows Eat Grasses, Legumes, Alfalfa, Clover, And Hay

Scafusia Report

richardgraham avatar
Richard Graham
Richard Graham
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Grammar Police would like a word with you. You're welcome.

#56

What Am I Supposed To Do?

What Am I Supposed To Do?

Fluc7u5 Report

View more comments
#57

?

?

YourBaby_Emma Report

#58

The Shortest Way

The Shortest Way

Vegetable_Cup3377123 Report

#59

I Would Be Worried Going Down This Road

I Would Be Worried Going Down This Road

SweetAndSassyyyy Report

#60

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why

sexymaidenxx Report

#61

Alright I Understand

Alright I Understand

LivelyChick Report

#62

Most Honest And Heart Warming Sign Ever…

Most Honest And Heart Warming Sign Ever…

TeachMeImWilling69 Report

#63

Milk It!!!

Milk It!!!

Key_Shoe5850 Report

#64

Pizza Shop Bathrooms

Pizza Shop Bathrooms

mij8907 Report

View more comments
#65

Carry Your Beer Responsibly

Carry Your Beer Responsibly

EmeraldHarmony69 Report

bobh_3 avatar
Bob H
Bob H
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of fk'd up baby is that? Little midget legs. No wonder why daddy drinks s****y beer

#66

Your Parking

Your Parking

MysticMuse57 Report

#67

What Is The Speed Limit? No

What Is The Speed Limit? No

jacob6855 Report

kimlcontreras92 avatar
Mistletoe
Mistletoe
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This NOT number 71!!!! There are so many repeated ones that I decided to give up counting them and find something else to read.

#68

Provocative Sign

Provocative Sign

Vegetable_Cup3377123 Report

#69

Use Of Exercise Force? Lmao

Use Of Exercise Force? Lmao

masontg7 Report

#70

Deformed Man Toilet

Deformed Man Toilet

BlakeTheMadd Report

#71

Look Where I Came Today

Look Where I Came Today

CyberbulliedByAdmin Report

View more comments
