“It Shocked Me”: Liam Payne Fans Drop Everything To Flock To Hotel Where He Tragically Fell

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are mourning the loss of British star Liam Payne, saying farewell at the hotel where he spent his final days.

Liam fell approximately 14 meters (45ft) from his hotel room into the courtyard of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday afternoon (October 16).

Bored Panda was present at the hotel, located at Costa Rica 6032 in the trendy Palermo neighborhood, the morning after Liam’s death.

Highlights Fans left letters, flowers, and candles at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a tribute to Liam Payne.

The late singer's fans shared the impact Liam had on their lives and how they learned of his death.

Liam died on Wednesday after falling 14 meters from his hotel room.

On the surprisingly quiet street outside the hotel, surrounded by a famous café, a building, and a restaurant, one sight draws attention: a tree at the hotel’s entrance adorned with heartfelt handwritten letters, candles, magazine posters, and flowers—a tribute from fans to the late singer, who died at the age of 31.

Share icon Fans said goodbye to Liam Payne at the hotel where he spent his final hours



Image credits: Liam Payne

“I found out about Liam’s death on Instagram. My friend Catalina sent me the news. She told me to turn on the TV,” sixteen-year-old Valentina, one of Liam’s fans, told Bored Panda.

“It was so shocking to me. I couldn’t believe it. It was so unexpected and sad.”

Valentina became a fan of One Direction, Liam’s former boy band formed on The X Factor, in 2016—the same year the group announced they would be going on an indefinite hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was pretty young back then. I really liked them a lot. They were very important to me, and they still are. I listen to all of the guys’ music. The ones who are the most important to me are Harry [Styles] and Liam.

“I went through a pretty tough time, and their music was always there for me.”

The late singer fell approximately 14 meters (45ft) from his hotel room into the courtyard of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

Valentina had bought tickets to see Liam’s show in Argentina last year. The musician was scheduled to perform in the country’s Movistar Arena on September 9, 2023, as part of his Latin America tour. However, he unexpectedly canceled the tour one month earlier due to a severe kidney infection.

“I knew Liam had issues with substances. It was unexpected because he was so young. His voice was everything.

“My family was there for me when I cried. They already knew how important he was to me. I’m always talking about all of them. They gave me strength. It’s like Liam was a family member to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the star’s tragic end, fans have been leaving heartfelt notes, flowers, and candles on a tree in front of the hotel

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

Catalina, Valentina’s friend and fellow fan, was in class when she learned of the singer’s death.

“I found out on Instagram. I was in the middle of a class, and I left. I said, ‘I need to check the news right now.’ I turned on the news, and I thought it was fake news, but it wasn’t. Everything seemed to be true.

“It shocked me a lot. He was so young. He had a life ahead of him. Maybe in the future, he would have become a music producer or released another album. Or reunited with One Direction, which was every fan’s hope. And now, nothing. Out of the five, one is already gone,” the young woman lamented, adding that Liam was part of the reason she became a fan of the pop band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Liam: thank you for your music, smile, and for being yourself. We’ll always remember you with love. Thank you and the other four boys for saving me. Rest in peace,” reads one note

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

Other fans left their messages on the tree. “Liam, wherever you are, you’ll always have a part of my heart. Fly high. Thank you for everything,” reads one note.

“Liam: thank you for your music, smile, and for being yourself. We’ll always remember you with love. Thank you and the other four boys for saving me. Rest in peace,” reads another. A separate fan pasted an image of Saint George, who represents protection, care, and strength.



According to photos shared by local newspaper La Nación, traces of a white powder were found in the singer’s hotel room, which authorities will reportedly test to confirm suspicions that it could be cocaine. A lighter and burnt aluminum foil were also found on a table, while a separate image shows a smashed television.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, two 911 calls were made from the hotel. A worker named Esteban called the emergency number to inform them of a guest “who is under the influence of drugs and alcohol” and was “damaging his room.”

“We urgently need someone to come over because I’m concerned for this guest’s safety,” he said.

“His room has a balcony. We are scared. He’s been staying here for two or three days.”

Liam died six minutes after the call. Workers heard a loud sound in the hotel’s courtyard before the singer’s body was discovered.

“My family was there for me when I cried. They already knew how important he was to me,” said 16-year-old Valentina, one of Liam’s fans

Share icon

Image credits: Bored Panda

“It shocked me a lot. He was so young. He had a life ahead of him. Maybe in the future, he would have become a music producer or released another album,” shared Catalina

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bored Panda

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberto Crescenti, head of the SAME, the country’s emergency medical personnel, said that Liam had “very serious injuries” that left “no possibility of resuscitation,” La Nación reported. The signer’s identity was verified using his passport.

Experts from the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue on Viamonte Street determined, as a preliminary result, that the artist suffered multiple traumas resulting in internal and external hemorrhage, with 25 injuries found on his body.

His body was taken to the morgue. A toxicological analysis is pending and will determine whether there were traces of drugs in Liam’s system.

When asked about the procedures for the repatriation of the artist’s body, the British Embassy in Argentina reportedly stated, “We are supporting Payne’s family and are in contact with local authorities.'”

Liam rose to fame aged 16 after competing in the British talent show The X Factor with One Direction

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

The Wolverhampton-born singer had arrived in Argentina earlier this month to attend his ex-bandmate Niall Horan’s concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his career, Liam had gone to rehab at least twice for alcohol addiction.

“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it,” he said during a 2021 appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Liam Payne rose to fame after being grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor. Following their solo auditions on the show, the judges decided they would continue competing as a band, which they named One Direction.