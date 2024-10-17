“My Heart Hurts”: Liam Payne’s Final Public Message About Son Bear Goes Viral After Tragic End

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne’s tragic passing has left fans in shock, but for his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, it’s a loss that has changed his world forever.

The former One Direction star died on Wednesday, October 16, after a fatal fall from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Argentina.

Following his tragic death, his final public message about his little boy, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, has resurfaced.

His words were included in a video he filmed on his 31st birthday in August.

“He’s so big now. He’s a big boy, and he looks like a mini-me," he said.

Liam welcomed Bear in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne’s last public message about his son resurfaced after his fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

In a Snapchat video he posted for his 31st birthday in August, the deceased father-of-one joked about not receiving gifts from his one and only child.

“I didn’t get any dad socks yet,” he said. “But I am going to speak to my son in a little bit, which I’m really excited about. Bless him.”

He also gushed with love over his son, calling him a “mini-me” in the clip.

“He’s so big now. He’s a big boy, and he looks like a mini-me, as if we need anymore me in the world,” he continued.

The One Direction alum called his son, Bear Grey Payne, a “mini-me” while filming a Snapchat video on his 21st birthday in August

Image credits: liampayne

While talking about fatherhood, in a 2018 interview with People, he called himself “Dada Montana,” referencing Miley Cyrus’s hit Disney series Hannah Montana.

“I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn’t really expect that I’d ever be in this place,” he told the outlet, a year after his son’s birth.

“When I’m at home, I’m a dad. Then when I [work], I see all these crazy things,” he continued. “I’ve been going by Dada Montana.”

The British singer-songwriter welcomed his son, Bear, in 2017 with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole

Image credits: liampayne

Image credits: liampayne

He also joked about feeling like a “child” himself while speaking to one of Bear’s teachers in the past.

“I recently received his school report, and I feel quite young for school reports, and spoke to the teacher over FaceTime, and I almost felt like I was the child that she was speaking about,” he told the outlet in a 2020 interview.

He admitted that being a parent was something he had “to learn” over time.

“He looks exactly like me, which is very strange,” Liam once said in an interview about his little boy

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“I had my son at a young age, and you think it will be a magical thing, that you’re going to grow up one day into the person you’re supposed to be,” he admitted. “But it took a lot to find my footing. I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that’s what he does, so my thing was to cook.”

In the same interview, the British pop icon also said: “He looks exactly like me, which is very strange. When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, ‘Oh wow, Bear looks really great there!'”

Fans expressed their heartbreak on social media following the devastating news of Liam’s death

