Taylor lives in Cape Town with his wife and two sons. We can only imagine what life is like with a comedian. We were curious to know whether funny bones run in the family. “I’m not sure that they share my sense of humor, but they certainly do have their own very quirky sense of humor," he told us. "With all sincerity, though, the very best thing about being a father, are the moments when they laugh.”

Funny enough, the comedian says he can’t make his kids laugh as much as he can the people who pay to see him perform. We asked if the family appreciates his sense of humor. “‘Appreciate’ might be a bit of a strong word. They acknowledge my jokes,” he said, seemingly deflated.

“I once asked Andy: ‘Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts!’ He sighed so deeply I thought he might just pass out. But then he secretly went and told his friends that joke. So maybe they appreciate it more than they let on.”