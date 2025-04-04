ADVERTISEMENT

A good dad joke isn't limited to one format. From playful one-liners to unexpected comparisons, they come in all shapes and sizes.

However, what if I told you that one of the best to ever tell them wasn't even a real dad? At least, not in the traditional sense of flesh and bones.

There's a character on the internet with a receding hairline and a white shirt who's actually comedic genius—second to your old man, of course.

Continue scrolling to check out some of the best posts from the fun social media project 'Dad Jokes!'