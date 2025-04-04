ADVERTISEMENT

A good dad joke isn't limited to one format. From playful one-liners to unexpected comparisons, they come in all shapes and sizes.

However, what if I told you that one of the best to ever tell them wasn't even a real dad? At least, not in the traditional sense of flesh and bones.

There's a character on the internet with a receding hairline and a white shirt who's actually comedic genius—second to your old man, of course.

Continue scrolling to check out some of the best posts from the fun social media project 'Dad Jokes!'

#1

Dad humor joke about teaching kids democracy with a movie and pizza vote, ending with a twist on decision-making.

dadsaysjokes Report

    #2

    Daddy humor: Screenshot of a dad joke about a voodoo doll and shooting pain in a tweet format.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #3

    Dad jokes post with a humorous story of a wife yelling at the TV, mistaking their wedding video for a movie.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #4

    Dad joke about good wives being by your side during tough times, reminding you to listen to her.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #5

    Dad jokes tweet about childhood memories of teleporting from couch to bed, humorously lamenting it no longer happens.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #6

    Dad joke about using an empty Christmas wrapping paper tube for fun, shared on Instagram.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #7

    Dad jokes post from an Instagram account highlighting the humor in a woman's "Smell this" phrase.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #8

    Dad joke text about Santa and the perfect man from a popular IG account.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #9

    Dad joke shared on IG about correcting wife's grammar for positivity boost.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Dad humor post about buying road trip snacks, likening it to a 9-year-old spending $100 unsupervised.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    #11

    Dad joke post from Instagram: "I'll only watch videos in 1080p or higher. It's my New Year's Resolution."

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #12

    Dad joke about crushing cans with a pun on "soda pressing" from a humorous Instagram account.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #13

    Dad joke post about bald people owning combs, from a popular Instagram account for dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #14

    Painted mug with a face and broken handle, showcasing dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #15

    Image of a social media post highlighting dad humor about Mariah Carey's Christmas song twist.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #16

    Dad joke from an IG account: "What do Santa's elves listen to whilst they work? Wrap music."

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #17

    Dad jokes: A humorous gym resolution exchange on Dad Jokes IG account.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #18

    Dad joke text post about a PowerPoint with slides explaining a trip to the water park, shared on IG for dad humor fans.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #19

    Dad joke Instagram post about eating a clock, highlighting time-consuming humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #20

    Dad joke about a mummy covered in chocolate and nuts, believed to be Pharaoh Roche, from an IG account for dad humor fans.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #21

    Dad humor post with a joke about doing nothing, from Dad Jokes IG account.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #22

    Dad joke about being scared of the dark and now scared of electric bills.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #23

    Dad joke about a son not learning enough at school, shared on a humor account for fans of dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #24

    Dad joke from Instagram about asking for a raise due to being pursued by "gas, electric, and cable" companies.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #25

    Man in black suit pointing and smiling, with text joke about a "step by step guide"; classic dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #26

    A Delorean with gullwing doors open in a parking lot at night, captioned with a dad joke about time travel.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #27

    Hand humorously placing chess piece on a board, embodying dad joke humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #28

    Gift wrapped in birthday paper reading "Happy Birthday Jesus" as a dad joke about Christmas wrapping.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #29

    Cow posed like Rodin's The Thinker, showcasing dad humor with a caption about concentrated milk.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #30

    Inflatable Santa riding T-Rex, showcasing dad humor with a holiday twist outside a house at night.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #31

    Text conversation showing classic dad humor about an "urgent" Argentina flag emoji.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #32

    Medieval knight humor meme with a play on the name "Lance," showcasing classic dad jokes.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #33

    Text conversation with dad joke about attending the same school 35 years ago.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #34

    Text conversation with dad sharing a classic dad joke about advertising grapes and "raisin" awareness.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #35

    Police officer at a car window, with a goose nearby—dad joke humor scene.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #36

    Car parked perpendicularly on a street, illustrating dad humor about "perpendicular parking" with a laughing emoji.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #37

    Courtroom scene with judge humorously denying parole; classic dad joke.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #38

    Man and woman in a humorous conversation about spending life savings on golden retrievers, showcasing dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #39

    Four spice jars with humorous dad joke labels: "I Beg Ur Parsley," "I’m Kinda A Big Dill," "Oregano Gangsta," "It’s Go Thyme."

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #40

    Dad joke meme featuring a couple, funny gift misunderstanding, and a confused new mom.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #41

    Police officer with radio shares dad humor about handling a dancing suspect.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #42

    Man sitting at a cafe with funny back of chair illusion, embodying classic dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #43

    Vet sign with a dad joke: "My horse's name is Mayo, Mayo neighs."

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #44

    Dad joke text post featuring humorous bar conversation about a month-long silent treatment ending.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #45

    Strainer with a dad joke about yelling, highlighting dad humor with a pun about straining.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #46

    Dog wearing sunglasses under a car looks like it's part of the exhaust, showcasing dad jokes humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #47

    A screw sits on a drink lid, humoring dad jokes about rules.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #48

    Pedals labeled "Van clutch" and "Van stop" with a Van Gogh picture for dad jokes humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #49

    Funny dad humor meme with two identical characters holding drinks and laughing.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #50

    Text exchange featuring a dad joke about minus four degrees and its humorous visualization.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #51

    Man humorously swings with a bin and drinks coffee, embodying classic dad jokes style humor in two-panel image.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #52

    UFO-themed dad joke with a flipped image of a truck and people gathered around on a hillside.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #53

    Wood knot resembling a dog's face with a dad joke caption, showcasing classic dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #54

    Sign with "For Lease Navidad" outside a LensCrafters, featuring dad humor in a street setting.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #55

    Chat screenshot with dad joke about a one-legged hippo, creating laughter.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #56

    Two men face each other intensely, illustrating dad humor about procrastination.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #57

    Man laughing at a dad joke on New Year's Eve, text reads "See you next year!" with humorous expressions in a collage.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #58

    Text exchange from Dad Jokes IG about a dog car accident pun: "He forgot to put the car in Bark."

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #59

    Dad humor meme showing text message about a creepy window and a cutout prank.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #60

    Man in white tank top giving a stern look, showcasing classic dad humor joke.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #61

    Job interview with dad joke about a resume gap, ending with a pun on 'job' as 'Yob.'

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #62

    Dad joke with puns: "Stone" and "Stwo" with amusing rock images for dad humor fans.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #63

    Wooden car with pun caption, “Tried to drive it, but it wooden start.” Dad jokes humor at its best.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #64

    Officer talking to couple about son's school fire in humorous dad joke meme.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #65

    Police officer and man sharing a dad joke about finding a man with one eye, highlighting dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #66

    Dad humor text: "Do what you love and the money will follow." Mentions pizza, nap, TV, and waiting.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #67

    Dad joke about vacuum cleaner gathering dirt instead of smartphones and TV spying.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #68

    Dad jokes text post from a humor-focused IG account with a sarcasm-themed conversation.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #69

    Dad jokes at a restaurant, with a waiter, family, and menus. Humorous dining scene involving rabbit stew and chicken choice.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #70

    Text conversation with a dad joke about falling off a ladder, revealing he was on the first step.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #71

    Man standing humorously between large letters that spell "FAR," showcasing dad humor.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #72

    Dad joke about Bruce Lee's vegan brother, "Broco Lee," shared by the Dad Jokes IG account.

    dadsaysjokes Report

    #73

    Dad joke about tech support misunderstanding: "Right click on your hamster."

    dadsaysjokes Report

