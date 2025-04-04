73 Of The Best Dad Jokes Shared On This IG Account Created For Everyone Who Appreciates Dad Humor (New Pics)
A good dad joke isn't limited to one format. From playful one-liners to unexpected comparisons, they come in all shapes and sizes.
However, what if I told you that one of the best to ever tell them wasn't even a real dad? At least, not in the traditional sense of flesh and bones.
There's a character on the internet with a receding hairline and a white shirt who's actually comedic genius—second to your old man, of course.
Continue scrolling to check out some of the best posts from the fun social media project 'Dad Jokes!'
This post may include affiliate links.