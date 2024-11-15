ADVERTISEMENT

Dad jokes are not for everyone – the line between funny and cringe might get too blurry for some people’s taste. But for dad humor enthusiasts, it’s arguably the more cringe, the better! It is part of the charm of such jokes, after all.

If you’re a fan of dad humor yourself, you’re in the right place, as today’s list is all about that. (If you’re not, you might want to browse our category of all sorts of funny things to find something that suits your preferences better.) Upon scrolling down, you will find some of the funniest dad jokes the internet has been blessed with that ought to make you giggle at least a little; or a lot. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, start scrolling now!

It looks like it's trying to determine the water temperature

You'll never see my band play. It's an undercover band.

Yeah, I've been trying to loose weight but I've just had too much on my plate.

As kids they would fight. Bruce was always the stronger. He once kicked his little bro and gave him a cauliflower ear

Uh... clever, but two decades earlier, Meatloaf meant, "We're gonna go all the way tonight, tonight; We're gonna go all the way tonight, tonight!"

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#90

dadsaysjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!