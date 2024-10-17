Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Tragic Foreshadowing”: Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall
News

“Tragic Foreshadowing”: Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

An unsettling memory from Liam Payne’s past has resurfaced after his tragic death at the age of 31.

About a decade before he plunged to his death, the singer-songwriter was captured standing dangerously close to the edge of an apartment building way back in 2014. The deceased artist was later forced to issue an apology after the photo went viral.

Highlights
  • A decade-old photo of Liam on a rooftop resurfaced after his tragic fall in Argentina.
  • The eerie photo was taken on the 34th floor rooftop of his London apartment building in 2014.
  • The British singer had apologized for the photo after it went viral at the time.
  • Fans labelled the photo as "tragic foreshadowing" following his death.

The resurfaced moment also felt eerie to some fans, who said it was “tragic foreshadowing” of the devastating events that would unfold years later.

A decade-old photo of Liam Payne standing on a rooftop is haunting fans following his tragic death at age 31

"Tragic Foreshadowing": Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall

Image credits: Liam Payne

The British pop star’s shocking death took place on Wednesday, October 16, while he was in Argentina.

He “had jumped from the balcony” of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told AP.

The news brought back a 2014 picture of Liam standing on the narrow ledge of the 34th floor of his apartment building in East London.

The risky photo was snapped after a wild night of celebrating his bandmate Zayn Malik’s 21st birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rooftop stunt reportedly took place while the British pop star, then 20 years old, was having a wild night partying for Zayn Malik’s 21st birthday

Image credits: One Direction

Dressed in a plaid shirt and black pants, Liam appeared to be nonchalant as he teetered dangerously close to a drop.

The image sparked a wave of panic from concerned fans, one of whom said, “@Real_Liam_ Payne should stop thinking he’s Batman, when he’s not … Stop climbing on your balcony!”

“That photo of @Real_Liam_Payne on that balcony really gave me a mini heart attack … please don’t do that again!” another wrote.

A then-20-year-old Liam later apologized for the stunt, which was performed at a height of 360 feet.

“You may have seen a photo of me today, taken on top of a building,” he said in his apology.

Liam issued an apology after the photo went viral, calling the risky moment “stupid and irresponsible”

"Tragic Foreshadowing": Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liam Payne

"Tragic Foreshadowing": Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall

Image credits: Liam Payne

“I regret being there and having a photo taken of me,” he added.

The Strip That Down singer admitted it was a “stupid and irresponsible” thing to do.

“I do not endorse any fans trying to repeat this as it is extremely dangerous,” he went on to say. “It was a stupid and irresponsible thing to do. I am sorry.”

Following the news of his devastating death, fans commented on the resurfaced photo, with one saying: “Now this hits different.”

As fans expressed their heartbreak online, some felt the photo was “tragic foreshadowing”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

“Predicted his own death,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “10 years later… tragic foreshadowing.”

Others agreed with comments like “A foreshadowing of his death” and “People be foreshadowing their own death nowadays.”

“It’s so weird to see this photo taken 10 years ago, he really had this thoughts, and now he died after falling from the third floor of a hotel,” another commented. “Rest in peace, Liam.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

9

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda