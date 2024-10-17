“Tragic Foreshadowing”: Liam Payne’s Rooftop Stunt Photo Resurfaces After His Fatal Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

An unsettling memory from Liam Payne’s past has resurfaced after his tragic death at the age of 31.

About a decade before he plunged to his death, the singer-songwriter was captured standing dangerously close to the edge of an apartment building way back in 2014. The deceased artist was later forced to issue an apology after the photo went viral.

The resurfaced moment also felt eerie to some fans, who said it was “tragic foreshadowing” of the devastating events that would unfold years later.

A decade-old photo of Liam Payne standing on a rooftop is haunting fans following his tragic death at age 31

The British pop star’s shocking death took place on Wednesday, October 16, while he was in Argentina.

He “had jumped from the balcony” of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told AP.

The news brought back a 2014 picture of Liam standing on the narrow ledge of the 34th floor of his apartment building in East London.

The risky photo was snapped after a wild night of celebrating his bandmate Zayn Malik’s 21st birthday.

The rooftop stunt reportedly took place while the British pop star, then 20 years old, was having a wild night partying for Zayn Malik’s 21st birthday

Dressed in a plaid shirt and black pants, Liam appeared to be nonchalant as he teetered dangerously close to a drop.

The image sparked a wave of panic from concerned fans, one of whom said, “@Real_Liam_ Payne should stop thinking he’s Batman, when he’s not … Stop climbing on your balcony!”

“That photo of @Real_Liam_Payne on that balcony really gave me a mini heart attack … please don’t do that again!” another wrote.

A then-20-year-old Liam later apologized for the stunt, which was performed at a height of 360 feet.

“You may have seen a photo of me today, taken on top of a building,” he said in his apology.

Liam issued an apology after the photo went viral, calling the risky moment “stupid and irresponsible”

“I regret being there and having a photo taken of me,” he added.

The Strip That Down singer admitted it was a “stupid and irresponsible” thing to do.

“I do not endorse any fans trying to repeat this as it is extremely dangerous,” he went on to say. “It was a stupid and irresponsible thing to do. I am sorry.”

Following the news of his devastating death, fans commented on the resurfaced photo, with one saying: “Now this hits different.”

As fans expressed their heartbreak online, some felt the photo was “tragic foreshadowing”

“Predicted his own death,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “10 years later… tragic foreshadowing.”

Others agreed with comments like “A foreshadowing of his death” and “People be foreshadowing their own death nowadays.”

“It’s so weird to see this photo taken 10 years ago, he really had this thoughts, and now he died after falling from the third floor of a hotel,” another commented. “Rest in peace, Liam.”

