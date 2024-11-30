ADVERTISEMENT

Safety should always come first! Whether you’re crossing the street or tearing down a wall in your kitchen, you better take precautions to ensure that you don’t end up losing a limb. And even if you’re hiring someone else to do construction work in your home or office, it’s a good idea to make sure that they’re actually a professional…

If you’re wondering what can go wrong when you hire someone who’s not concerned about safety, all you need to do is visit the Engineer Zamora Facebook page. Below, you’ll find some of the most shocking photos and fails from this account that features builders, contractors and more who seem to love living on the edge. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to put on a hard hat!

The Engineer Zamora Facebook page is dedicated to sharing “random posts related to engineering,” according to the account’s description. Almost every photo has the caption “Another satisfied client” attached to an image of a horrific job. But clearly, lots of people online have found this page amusing, as it has amassed an impressive 73K followers in less than 3 years.

While we hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these hilarious photos, you’re probably also very glad that none of them were taken in your home. When it comes to home renovations, many of us like to believe that we’re Bob the Builder and capable of accomplishing them ourselves. But the reality is that it’s usually much safer and smarter to hire a professional engineer.

According to Complete Building Solutions, there are plenty of scenarios where you’ll want to call in a residential structural engineer. If you’re doing any major renovations, such as adding a room or building a deck or sunroom, it’s imperative that you consult with a structural engineer. They can help you figure out if you need to check the soil around your home, water management in your yard, the strength of your home's foundation and more.

And if you’re building out from your house, an engineer will need to create a foundation plan detailing where the load will be carried and account for environmental loads such as wind, thermal and seismic. It’s crucial that you have these details worked out by a professional, so your building permits are approved. Plus, you want your home to be safe, don’t you?

If you’ve decided that your home simply isn’t tall enough and you’d like to build up, this is another great time to call in a structural engineer. In this case, the professional will run calculations to make sure that the floor joists and foundation of your home won't crumble from taking on additional weight. 

But even if you want to build a detached addition to your home, such as a shed or guest house, it’s a good idea to consult an engineer. They can assure you that your building site will be fine and help you create a plan for the new foundation. 
If you’re determined to take the reins when renovating your home, it’s important to be aware of the most common mistakes people make to ensure that you avoid them. According to Jeff Melanson at Melanson Homes & Renovations, the first place people often go wrong is by having unrealistic budgets and timelines. Understand that almost everything will cost more and take longer than you expect. Do plenty of researching before starting your process, and never assume that something will be a simple, easy fix. 
It’s also a common trap for homeowners to choose the most affordable contractor and materials they can find. This penny pinching can come back to bite you when things start falling apart or taking months longer than anticipated. Melanson recommends asking plenty of questions in the beginning of the process and meeting with several contractors to ensure that you get the best team and tools for the job.  
Underestimating safety risks is a huge mistake that homeowners often make during renovations. From working with toxic chemicals to using tools that could slice off a finger, it’s important to always take the necessary safety precautions and understand your limits. Just because a man on YouTube said that “anyone could do it” doesn’t mean that you’re actually capable of knocking down a wall or retiling your kitchen. 

Finally, if your home is a construction site, you probably don’t want to be living there. Melanson says that living in a house that’s being renovated means constantly losing power or water and dealing with an endless amount of dust and noise. Figure out somewhere else that you can stay to make sure that you can keep your sanity!
We hope you’re getting a kick out of these engineering fails, pandas! Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly shocking or hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen a job that deserves a spot on this list. Then, if you’d like to see even more construction fails, we’ve got the perfect list for you to check out next right here!
