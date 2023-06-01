42 “Construction Fails” That Would Leave OSHA Facepalming
Many construction roles are physically demanding which is why it is considered hard work. Every day requires lifting heavy materials and operating dangerous tools while maintaining attention to detail and following a tight schedule. Not to mention all the early mornings and late nights!
So to make it a bit easier for themselves, some workers cut corners. However, that often involves taking up more risk. And the Instagram account 'Construction Fails' is here to remind everyone that there's a limit to how far you can push these boundaries.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Backside Of The Rebar Really Needed To Be Inspected Didn’t It Bob
The Most Appropriate Anchor Point
When Electrician Bob Runs His Conduit Where You Told Him Not To
Who is this mysterious bob and why is he watching/destroyed life as we know it
This Has Been Posted All Over
Don't Worry Guys.the Taper Will Fix It Haha
''not My Job'' Awards Goes To ⠀
Bob Quick The Safety Inspector Is Here, Get Rid Of The Lift
Bobs Solution When The Trench Is Just A Little Too Deep For The Bucket
I Feel Like Bob Is Starting To Tell A Story
He's trying to express himself, get himself out into the world
Bob You Remember To Put Up The Pylons Right?
Bob Doesn’t Do Just One Safety Infraction, He Does Many
Hey Bob Can You Go Grab The Bucket Off The Top Shelf?
Again, Bob's telling us that someone was killled
Nailed It
This looks like one of those images that "move" if you roll the screen
Why Bother Getting A Lift When You Have Three Ladders And Some Lumber Right Bob
Rules For The Jobsite
When The Electrician Is Using The Lift Bob Improvises
Bob Hold On I’ll Give You A Hand Out
Who Needs Scaffolding For Stairs When You Have Bob Ingenuity
Nothing To See Here Folks
Thanks To Reddit Aquariusvittae For This One!
Builder Bob Hiding From Monday’s!
Why Waste Time Mixing When The Bag Will Do Just Fine Right Bob?
Bob Doesn’t Have An Operators License So He Hand Digs
Bob Getting Creative With The Crane Setup
Hey Bob Just Drop Her Right Over There
It’s Ladder Week At Construction Fails - Pay Attention Osha! When That Top Rung Just Won’t Be Enough
Yea Bob We’ve Got The Same Feeling About This Week As Well
The sad side, is that this is one of the safest setup in the whole page.
Bob the Builder! Can he fix it? Bob the Builder! NO HE CAN'T! (but he can f*ck it up royally for twice the price!)
How dare you put Bob the Builder's name into disrepute!
Bob the Builder! Can he fix it? Bob the Builder! NO HE CAN'T! (but he can f*ck it up royally for twice the price!)
How dare you put Bob the Builder's name into disrepute!