Many construction roles are physically demanding which is why it is considered hard work. Every day requires lifting heavy materials and operating dangerous tools while maintaining attention to detail and following a tight schedule. Not to mention all the early mornings and late nights!

So to make it a bit easier for themselves, some workers cut corners. However, that often involves taking up more risk. And the Instagram account 'Construction Fails' is here to remind everyone that there's a limit to how far you can push these boundaries.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Backside Of The Rebar Really Needed To Be Inspected Didn’t It Bob

The Backside Of The Rebar Really Needed To Be Inspected Didn’t It Bob

construction.fail Report

19points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he's wearing his safety helmet :)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

The Most Appropriate Anchor Point

The Most Appropriate Anchor Point

construction.fail Report

16points
POST
Matthew Lindeman
Matthew Lindeman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Honey, I’m gonna go take the painter for a walk!”

23
23points
reply
View more comments
#3

When Electrician Bob Runs His Conduit Where You Told Him Not To

When Electrician Bob Runs His Conduit Where You Told Him Not To

construction.fail Report

13points
POST
The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who is this mysterious bob and why is he watching/destroyed life as we know it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

This Has Been Posted All Over

This Has Been Posted All Over

construction.fail Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Don't Worry Guys.the Taper Will Fix It Haha

Don't Worry Guys.the Taper Will Fix It Haha

construction.fail Report

12points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Picasso was a handyman.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#6

''not My Job'' Awards Goes To ⠀

''not My Job'' Awards Goes To ⠀

construction.fail Report

12points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this even possible? You'd have to be a complete jobsworth

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

Bob Quick The Safety Inspector Is Here, Get Rid Of The Lift

Bob Quick The Safety Inspector Is Here, Get Rid Of The Lift

construction.fail Report

10points
POST
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look man hell needs maintenance too alright

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Bobs Solution When The Trench Is Just A Little Too Deep For The Bucket

Bobs Solution When The Trench Is Just A Little Too Deep For The Bucket

construction.fail Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Feel Like Bob Is Starting To Tell A Story

I Feel Like Bob Is Starting To Tell A Story

construction.fail Report

10points
POST
UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's trying to express himself, get himself out into the world

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Bob You Remember To Put Up The Pylons Right?

Bob You Remember To Put Up The Pylons Right?

construction.fail Report

9points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is a 'pylon' in this context? In English, they are support towers, usually used to carry high voltage power lines. How do America use the word? From the context, I'd been expecting to see the words 'traffic cones' or 'road barrier'.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Bob Doesn’t Do Just One Safety Infraction, He Does Many

Bob Doesn’t Do Just One Safety Infraction, He Does Many

construction.fail Report

9points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They must be circus artists on their day off.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Hey Bob Can You Go Grab The Bucket Off The Top Shelf?

Hey Bob Can You Go Grab The Bucket Off The Top Shelf?

construction.fail Report

8points
POST
That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, Bob's telling us that someone was killled

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Nailed It

Nailed It

construction.fail Report

8points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like one of those images that "move" if you roll the screen

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Why Bother Getting A Lift When You Have Three Ladders And Some Lumber Right Bob

Why Bother Getting A Lift When You Have Three Ladders And Some Lumber Right Bob

construction.fail Report

8points
POST
#15

Rules For The Jobsite

Rules For The Jobsite

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes one must be on the employeer side...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

When The Electrician Is Using The Lift Bob Improvises

When The Electrician Is Using The Lift Bob Improvises

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new feature most people didn't know backhoes came with.....

0
0points
reply
#17

Bob Hold On I’ll Give You A Hand Out

Bob Hold On I’ll Give You A Hand Out

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks painful, and it looks as if in the very near future it will be even more painful.

2
2points
reply
#18

Who Needs Scaffolding For Stairs When You Have Bob Ingenuity

Who Needs Scaffolding For Stairs When You Have Bob Ingenuity

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#19

Nothing To See Here Folks

Nothing To See Here Folks

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything can be fixed with tape or WD-40.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Thanks To Reddit Aquariusvittae For This One!

Thanks To Reddit Aquariusvittae For This One!

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
#21

Builder Bob Hiding From Monday’s!

Builder Bob Hiding From Monday’s!

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ugh, the apostrophe in the title...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Why Waste Time Mixing When The Bag Will Do Just Fine Right Bob?

Why Waste Time Mixing When The Bag Will Do Just Fine Right Bob?

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
#23

Bob Doesn’t Have An Operators License So He Hand Digs

Bob Doesn’t Have An Operators License So He Hand Digs

construction.fail Report

7points
POST
Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm starting to feel very concerned for Bob!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Bob Getting Creative With The Crane Setup

Bob Getting Creative With The Crane Setup

construction.fail Report

6points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put cones to tell people not to park there. People move cones to park there. Smile and think of the best way to annoy them.

3
3points
reply
#25

Hey Bob Just Drop Her Right Over There

Hey Bob Just Drop Her Right Over There

construction.fail Report

6points
POST
Never Snarky
Never Snarky
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely needs a new roof now.

1
1point
reply
#26

It’s Ladder Week At Construction Fails - Pay Attention Osha! When That Top Rung Just Won’t Be Enough

It’s Ladder Week At Construction Fails - Pay Attention Osha! When That Top Rung Just Won’t Be Enough

construction.fail Report

6points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just following the exhortation on the bucket

1
1point
reply
#27

Yea Bob We’ve Got The Same Feeling About This Week As Well

Yea Bob We’ve Got The Same Feeling About This Week As Well

construction.fail Report

6points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sad side, is that this is one of the safest setup in the whole page.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Nailed It Bob

Nailed It Bob

construction.fail Report

6points
POST
#29

Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes, Real Heroes Strap Loads To The Roof And Pray

Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes, Real Heroes Strap Loads To The Roof And Pray

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's fine they have the red flag....,.

2
2points
reply
#30

This Will Be The New Way To Get Around All Job Sites

This Will Be The New Way To Get Around All Job Sites

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Bob - There’s A Wind Storm Coming Through Tonight - You Remembered To Secure The Materials Right?⠀

Bob - There’s A Wind Storm Coming Through Tonight - You Remembered To Secure The Materials Right?⠀

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#32

Quick Bob No One Will Notice

Quick Bob No One Will Notice

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#33

Is This Any Better Bob?

Is This Any Better Bob?

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#34

I Got You Bob

I Got You Bob

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#35

Nailed It Bob

Nailed It Bob

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#36

Bob Just Doesn’t Have Time To Rent Scissor Lifts

Bob Just Doesn’t Have Time To Rent Scissor Lifts

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#37

Who Needs Pipe Hangers

Who Needs Pipe Hangers

construction.fail Report

5points
POST
#38

When There’s No Lift On Earth That Will Get You There And The Scaffold Is Too Expensive

When There’s No Lift On Earth That Will Get You There And The Scaffold Is Too Expensive

construction.fail Report

4points
POST
#39

Bob

Bob

construction.fail Report

4points
POST
#40

The Original Tag On This Was "Just Sketchy Enough" - I'd Argue Bob Engineered This One In His Sleep

The Original Tag On This Was "Just Sketchy Enough" - I'd Argue Bob Engineered This One In His Sleep

construction.fail Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

New Tools, Same Bob

New Tools, Same Bob

construction.fail Report

4points
POST
#42

Just Use The Hazard Notice Board Bob, It’ll Be Fine

Just Use The Hazard Notice Board Bob, It’ll Be Fine

construction.fail Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well maybe standing on it wasn't listed as a hazard

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!