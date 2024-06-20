ADVERTISEMENT

Four years ago, Bored Panda readers met Milo, a Duck Tolling Retriever from Nova Scotia. The adorable creature captured everyone's hearts with his love for walking in the garden with butterflies. His owner, Jennifer Bennett, lovingly called him “a born king of butterflies.”

Today, Milo still charms butterflies and enjoys nature. He even has his own calendar, showing his cute nose among various flowers. The beautiful photos showcase Milo’s playful and natural charm, and we're excited to share them in this article!

Milo Bennett, the butterfly king

Image credits: milo_the_toller

More info: Instagram | milothetoller.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Milo, The Adorable Dog Who Uses His Nose To Inspire Incredible Photographs (28 Pics)

milo_the_toller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!