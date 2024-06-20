ADVERTISEMENT

Four years ago, Bored Panda readers met Milo, a Duck Tolling Retriever from Nova Scotia. The adorable creature captured everyone's hearts with his love for walking in the garden with butterflies. His owner, Jennifer Bennett, lovingly called him “a born king of butterflies.”

Today, Milo still charms butterflies and enjoys nature. He even has his own calendar, showing his cute nose among various flowers. The beautiful photos showcase Milo’s playful and natural charm, and we're excited to share them in this article!

Milo Bennett, the butterfly king

Image credits: milo_the_toller

More info: Instagram | milothetoller.com | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook