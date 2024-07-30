ADVERTISEMENT

People adopt pets out of the goodness of their hearts. They are more than willing to take on the obligation of caring for another life, and hats off to them.

And if you’ve seen some of our previous posts, you’ve likely noticed a pattern. These kindhearted humans seem to find the most adorable little creatures. For you animal lovers out there, these photos we’ve collected from Reddit may tug hard at your heartstrings. 

For longtime Bored Panda readers, here’s our July edition of adopted pets. May this list give you warm fuzzies as you scroll through it.

#1

Went To Adopt A Kitten Walked Out With This 5 Year Old Gem Instead

Went To Adopt A Kitten Walked Out With This 5 Year Old Gem Instead

AltruisticSense0 Report

AltruisticSense0 Report

#2

24 Hours After Being Found On The Side Of The Road In 95+ Degree Heat. Meet Booker (I Told Him To Smile For The Camera)!

24 Hours After Being Found On The Side Of The Road In 95+ Degree Heat. Meet Booker (I Told Him To Smile For The Camera)!

ShouldaMadeARaptor Report

ShouldaMadeARaptor Report

#3

Love On The Mind. Rescue 1.5 Week Old Kitten. Meet Kenny!

Love On The Mind. Rescue 1.5 Week Old Kitten. Meet Kenny!

SCP-7593 Report

SCP-7593 Report

Early this year, Forbes compiled some statistics on pet adoption trends in the United States. It revealed that of the 6.3 million animals that enter shelters annually, only 4.1 million are adopted. 

One possible reason is that shelters don’t have as many purebred options, which may drive away adopters looking for specific breeds. According to the article, only 25% of shelter dogs are purebred.

#4

Found This Baby Cat On The Road. I Couldn’t Leave Her Behind. She Smells Like Flowers

Found This Baby Cat On The Road. I Couldn't Leave Her Behind. She Smells Like Flowers

Mission_Spray Report

Mission_Spray Report

#5

I Found This Kitten Near A Convenience Store, And She Follows Me Everywhere I Go, So I've Decided To Bring Her Home

I Found This Kitten Near A Convenience Store, And She Follows Me Everywhere I Go, So I've Decided To Bring Her Home

MartinezHill Report

MartinezHill Report

#6

She Was Found In Firewood, And Now She’s Our Barn Cat. Sweet Little Kindle

She Was Found In Firewood, And Now She's Our Barn Cat. Sweet Little Kindle

IDontFeel24YearsOld Report

IDontFeel24YearsOld Report

Here’s a grim statistic: animal shelters euthanize 920,000 animals each year. That’s around 390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats. However, it is important to note that the number of euthanized animals significantly decreased from 13 years ago when more than two and a half million animals would be killed in shelters. 
#7

Acquired A Kitten That Loves To Perch On Shoes

Acquired A Kitten That Loves To Perch On Shoes

BoutToGiveYouHell Report

#8

I Love This Little Kitty Family. Honey’s Kittens Are 10 Weeks Old Now. I Think I’m Going To Keep Them All

I Love This Little Kitty Family. Honey's Kittens Are 10 Weeks Old Now. I Think I'm Going To Keep Them All

mac_is_crack Report

mac_is_crack Report

#9

Newest Member Of The Family. Little Kev

Newest Member Of The Family. Little Kev

Mr-Filthyy Report

Mr-Filthyy Report

Forbes’ statistics also show that people prefer adopting adult dogs, which could make training more challenging. This is why experts like Mika Ito of Animal Haven advise stocking up on treats. 

As she told New York Magazine, positive reinforcement is a helpful approach they practice at their shelter. They follow the ethos of “ignore the bad, reward the good.”

#10

Saw This Grumpy Lady At The Shelter Last Week And Decided To Adopt Her

Saw This Grumpy Lady At The Shelter Last Week And Decided To Adopt Her

Handroid_ Report

Handroid_ Report

#11

My Cat Accepted The Kitten I Got 2 Days Ago

My Cat Accepted The Kitten I Got 2 Days Ago

Purple-Hat-3443 Report

#12

I Adopted Pepè (Right) And Went Back For His Brother. No Black Cat Will Be Left Behind On My Watch!

I Adopted Pepè (Right) And Went Back For His Brother. No Black Cat Will Be Left Behind On My Watch!

Sadiebutt Report

Sadiebutt Report

Illnesses could be another issue among adult dogs, meaning more medical bills. As a pet owner, you’d want to avoid this, especially if you’re on a tight budget

To prevent such problems from arising, animal behavior specialist and TV personality Eric Wiese urges prioritizing a visit to the veterinarian. As he told Country Living, it would help to immediately get them up to date on all vaccines. You can also consider pet insurance to help curb extra costs.
#13

Rescued Some Puppies - They Made Themselves Right At Home

Rescued Some Puppies - They Made Themselves Right At Home

Gini555 Report

Gini555 Report

#14

I Was Afraid That They Wouldn't Get Along When I Brought The New Puppy Home... This Is How It's Going

I Was Afraid That They Wouldn't Get Along When I Brought The New Puppy Home... This Is How It's Going

Sweetdreamsdoll Report

Sweetdreamsdoll Report

#15

She Became A Foster Fail Today

She Became A Foster Fail Today

Disastrous_Aside_831 Report

As mentioned in our intro, adopting a pet means taking responsibility for another life. This may require your added attention, especially since you’re dealing with a new pet thrust into an entirely different environment. 

Wiese says adopters may need to adjust their schedule to allow them to provide proper care. The more time you spend, the easier it will be to develop a strong bond with them.

#16

Just Moved In, Bro Just Came In And Decided This Is Also His House

Just Moved In, Bro Just Came In And Decided This Is Also His House

alezcoed Report

alezcoed Report

Now, we would like to hear from pet adopters. What are your best tips for those planning to do it for the first time? Is there anything they should know that isn’t often discussed? Comment below!
#17

My Junkyard Kitty! I Found Him At The Junkyard I Work At A Week Ago Today! Everyone Meet Knox

My Junkyard Kitty! I Found Him At The Junkyard I Work At A Week Ago Today! Everyone Meet Knox

chasitayy Report

chasitayy Report

#18

When For A Morning Jog. Ended Up With A 3 Day Old Kitten, A Mama Cat And A Hefty Vet Bill

When For A Morning Jog. Ended Up With A 3 Day Old Kitten, A Mama Cat And A Hefty Vet Bill

HappyMeMe77 Report

HappyMeMe77 Report

#19

From Euthanasia List, To Forever Home

From Euthanasia List, To Forever Home

PinkyAmethyst Report

#20

Me And My Foster Puppy

Me And My Foster Puppy

bippitybop319 Report

#21

My Son Found This Kitten In The Street Last Night. Their Big Dog Adopted It, And Decided She’s Her Baby Now

My Son Found This Kitten In The Street Last Night. Their Big Dog Adopted It, And Decided She's Her Baby Now

savinathewhite Report

savinathewhite Report

#22

My Partner Found This Little Lass On Our Driveway A Few Months Ago. I Agreed To 'Foster' Her And She Still Hasn't Left

My Partner Found This Little Lass On Our Driveway A Few Months Ago. I Agreed To 'Foster' Her And She Still Hasn't Left

darling-dingo Report

darling-dingo Report

#23

Pepsi, Rescued From The Euthanasia List, Is Living His Best Life

Pepsi, Rescued From The Euthanasia List, Is Living His Best Life

PinkyAmethyst Report

PinkyAmethyst Report

#24

After 5 Years My Parents Finally Let Me Get A Kitten!

After 5 Years My Parents Finally Let Me Get A Kitten!

Super-Web-3779 Report

Super-Web-3779 Report

#25

My Wife Said "Let's Adopt A Puppy." I Said "A Puppy, Seriously? That Sounds A Lot Of Work. Well, Ok, Maybe We Can Foster One For The Weekend And See How It Works Out." Three Days Later... I Guess We've Adopted A Puppy

My Wife Said "Let's Adopt A Puppy." I Said "A Puppy, Seriously? That Sounds A Lot Of Work. Well, Ok, Maybe We Can Foster One For The Weekend And See How It Works Out." Three Days Later... I Guess We've Adopted A Puppy

tbajoras Report

tbajoras Report

#26

The Most Boopable Nose Ever: My Adopted Boxer/Shepherd Rescue Puppy. I Love Him So Much!

The Most Boopable Nose Ever: My Adopted Boxer/Shepherd Rescue Puppy. I Love Him So Much!

thatredheadedchef321 Report

thatredheadedchef321 Report

#27

This Is Joey, We Adopted Him Today!

This Is Joey, We Adopted Him Today!

ktlove907 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Little Gray Girl Showed Up On My Back Porch Three Nights Ago. I've Asked Around The Neighborhood, And Nobody Is Looking For A Missing Cat. Guess That Means I'll Be Keeping Her

This Little Gray Girl Showed Up On My Back Porch Three Nights Ago. I've Asked Around The Neighborhood, And Nobody Is Looking For A Missing Cat. Guess That Means I'll Be Keeping Her

SilentPhilosophy3307 Report

SilentPhilosophy3307 Report

#29

New Small Kitten... Guess His Name?

New Small Kitten... Guess His Name?

sierranotserena Report

#30

I Want To Take This Girl Home And Spay Her, But I'm Afraid I Won't Be Able To Find Her A New Home And Owners. I Have 3 Cats And It's Dangerous To Have A Fourth Cat Because At Any Moment I May Need To Move (I Live In Ukraine). My Heart Is Breaking 😭

I Want To Take This Girl Home And Spay Her, But I'm Afraid I Won't Be Able To Find Her A New Home And Owners. I Have 3 Cats And It's Dangerous To Have A Fourth Cat Because At Any Moment I May Need To Move (I Live In Ukraine). My Heart Is Breaking 😭

SytchArt Report

SytchArt Report

#31

Meet The Newest Addition To My Family

Meet The Newest Addition To My Family

teridactyl99 Report

#32

Brought Home A New Kitty 3 Days Ago And The Resident Cat Has Reacted Surprisingly Well

Brought Home A New Kitty 3 Days Ago And The Resident Cat Has Reacted Surprisingly Well

SillyBilly04 Report

SillyBilly04 Report

#33

Cat Distribution System Finally Chose Us

Cat Distribution System Finally Chose Us

ecamp96 Report

ecamp96 Report

#34

I Rescue Her With 4 Kittens

I Rescue Her With 4 Kittens

beelzpiercer Report

#35

Welcome Pocky! Parking Lot Rescue

Welcome Pocky! Parking Lot Rescue

Anangel84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Just Got This Dog Today And She Already Claimed My Bed.

Just Got This Dog Today And She Already Claimed My Bed.

ScullingPointers Report

ScullingPointers Report

#37

I Can't Believe The Kittens Are From The Same Litter. They're So Different

I Can't Believe The Kittens Are From The Same Litter. They're So Different

Pretty-Two-4141 Report

Pretty-Two-4141 Report

#38

Munchkin Getting A Flea Bath. Found Him In The Middle Of The Road After Midnight. The Cat Distribution System Got Me! 16oz Of Love

Munchkin Getting A Flea Bath. Found Him In The Middle Of The Road After Midnight. The Cat Distribution System Got Me! 16oz Of Love

ADVAnimalTransport Report

ADVAnimalTransport Report

#39

Hard To Believe It’s Only Been Six Days Since My Wife Rescued This Feral Kitten

Hard To Believe It's Only Been Six Days Since My Wife Rescued This Feral Kitten

RatSumo Report

RatSumo Report

#40

Just Adopted This Little Guy

Just Adopted This Little Guy

Laura_Osborne1 Report

#41

I Just Love This Boy! His Name Is Harley And He Showed Up On My Doorstep And I Took Him In

I Just Love This Boy! His Name Is Harley And He Showed Up On My Doorstep And I Took Him In

EverythingTrueCrime Report

EverythingTrueCrime Report

#42

I Finally Adopted My First Pet, And It’s This Cute Little Kitten!

I Finally Adopted My First Pet, And It's This Cute Little Kitten!

kuya_keeno Report

kuya_keeno Report

#43

Adopted These Three Boys From My Local Humane Society Today

Adopted These Three Boys From My Local Humane Society Today

Corgi4lifes Report

Corgi4lifes Report

#44

Had Nothing To Worry About With Introducing The Kitten, These Two Are Inseparable 🥰

Had Nothing To Worry About With Introducing The Kitten, These Two Are Inseparable 🥰

SpockVaporizesRock Report

SpockVaporizesRock Report

#45

These Two Were Adopted From The Shelter I Volunteer At By Two Different Friends Of Mine. This Was Their First Time Meeting Without A Fence In Between Them!

These Two Were Adopted From The Shelter I Volunteer At By Two Different Friends Of Mine. This Was Their First Time Meeting Without A Fence In Between Them!

NBAJam95 Report

NBAJam95 Report

#46

Foster Pup's Go-To Place For Sleepy Time Now That He Trusts Our Home!

Foster Pup's Go-To Place For Sleepy Time Now That He Trusts Our Home!

CaLinOuRS38 Report

CaLinOuRS38 Report

#47

I Adopted An Abounded Puppy From A Shelter Today! We’re Already Out Playing

I Adopted An Abounded Puppy From A Shelter Today! We're Already Out Playing

Superanthem Report

Superanthem Report

#48

I Adopted This Lil’ Kitty Today! Her Name Is Fiona :)

I Adopted This Lil' Kitty Today! Her Name Is Fiona :)

CuteKitsunex Report

CuteKitsunex Report

#49

Finally Adopted A New Kitty After A Month Of Living Hours From Home :)

Finally Adopted A New Kitty After A Month Of Living Hours From Home :)

mrmarvel19 Report

mrmarvel19 Report

#50

Just Adopted This Little Girl, Say Hi To Momo!

Just Adopted This Little Girl, Say Hi To Momo!

unavoidable8630 Report

#51

My Cousin Rescued Some Kittens. Here They Are Napping!

My Cousin Rescued Some Kittens. Here They Are Napping!

KingsKnight24 Report

KingsKnight24 Report

#52

Meet My New Rescue Cat, Monkey!

Meet My New Rescue Cat, Monkey!

Satanium Report

#53

Went To The Humane Society This Morning And After 2 Hours Of Hiding Under The Couch, This 5 Yo Is Already Claiming Her House. Is That Normal Or Am I Just Lucky?

Went To The Humane Society This Morning And After 2 Hours Of Hiding Under The Couch, This 5 Yo Is Already Claiming Her House. Is That Normal Or Am I Just Lucky?

missbhaving77 Report

missbhaving77 Report

#54

Found A 4 Week Old Kitten Outside A Grocery Store. My Male Cat Heard Him Crying In Our Bathroom While He Got Better And Decided He Was Gonna Be The Dad

Found A 4 Week Old Kitten Outside A Grocery Store. My Male Cat Heard Him Crying In Our Bathroom While He Got Better And Decided He Was Gonna Be The Dad

sleepilyLee Report

sleepilyLee Report

#55

Adopted This Depressed Cat From Local Animal Rescue Center Today. Center Staff Said That She Was Abused By Her Former Owner And Suffered This Depression

Adopted This Depressed Cat From Local Animal Rescue Center Today. Center Staff Said That She Was Abused By Her Former Owner And Suffered This Depression

ammar_zaeem Report

ammar_zaeem Report

lolat5082 avatar
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwwww poor baby. I’d like 5 minutes with the jerk who abused her!

#56

Been Wanting A Cat All My Life, Now I Have 2

Been Wanting A Cat All My Life, Now I Have 2

sarahstiger Report

sarahstiger Report

#57

Took In A Stray Cat, It Had Seven Kittens In My Nightstand

Took In A Stray Cat, It Had Seven Kittens In My Nightstand

wheresthebeach Report

wheresthebeach Report

#58

I Addopted A Senior Cat Today. What Should I Know?

I Addopted A Senior Cat Today. What Should I Know?

Tiny_Count4239 Report

Tiny_Count4239 Report

#59

I Found Beezle In A Parking Lot Five Months Ago. She Has A Skin Issue That’s Helped By Steroids As Well As A Suspiciously Large Belly That Would Lead You To Believe She’s Pregnant. (I Had Her Spayed) The Vet’s Best Guess Is An Autoimmune Issue. So, We’re Rolling With That

I Found Beezle In A Parking Lot Five Months Ago. She Has A Skin Issue That's Helped By Steroids As Well As A Suspiciously Large Belly That Would Lead You To Believe She's Pregnant. (I Had Her Spayed) The Vet's Best Guess Is An Autoimmune Issue. So, We're Rolling With That

candygorl Report

candygorl Report

#60

Found This Lil Guy At Work Today, Well More Like He Found Me. Guess You're Coming Home With Me. Any Name Suggest??

Found This Lil Guy At Work Today, Well More Like He Found Me. Guess You're Coming Home With Me. Any Name Suggest??

johngreen272 Report

johngreen272 Report

#61

Old, Diabetic And Blind And Just Invisible To Potential Adopters. I'll Ugly Cry The Day She Goes Home. I Think She's Absolutely Beautiful. Until Then, She Finds The Sunbeam And Rests

Old, Diabetic And Blind And Just Invisible To Potential Adopters. I'll Ugly Cry The Day She Goes Home. I Think She's Absolutely Beautiful. Until Then, She Finds The Sunbeam And Rests

lesmax Report

lesmax Report

#62

Is 4 Cats Too Many Cats?

Is 4 Cats Too Many Cats?

Wraith_Wisp Report

#63

Rescued This Guy From The Streets

Rescued This Guy From The Streets

Ilovemycats201 Report

#64

I Just Adopted This Handsome Boy. He Was Dumped And Very Defensive. He’s Two Months Old. I Named Him Bruce Wayne

I Just Adopted This Handsome Boy. He Was Dumped And Very Defensive. He's Two Months Old. I Named Him Bruce Wayne

twistednicholas Report

twistednicholas Report

#65

Took In A Stray That Hangs Outside Of The Yoga Studio I Teach At. Meet Zelda 🐱

Took In A Stray That Hangs Outside Of The Yoga Studio I Teach At. Meet Zelda 🐱

xloveisamixtapex Report

xloveisamixtapex Report

#66

Adopted This Cute Fella Today!🩵

Adopted This Cute Fella Today!🩵

myself_diff Report

#67

Our New Rescue Baby Has A Permanent Scowl

Our New Rescue Baby Has A Permanent Scowl

Red_method Report

Red_method Report

#68

This Is Takoyaki. She Is Coming Home In Ten Days, But She Already Stole Our Hearts

This Is Takoyaki. She Is Coming Home In Ten Days, But She Already Stole Our Hearts

cute_and_horny Report

cute_and_horny Report

#69

Finally Adopted My Own Kitty!

Finally Adopted My Own Kitty!

lyngshake Report

#70

How Can Anyone Think Black Cats Are Bad?

How Can Anyone Think Black Cats Are Bad?

DGhostAunt Report

DGhostAunt Report

#71

After 3 Months In… I Am Confident I Adopted Well

After 3 Months In… I Am Confident I Adopted Well

ToasterOven

ToasterOvenLovin Report

#72

My Husband Just Came Home With This Little Kitten. She's 3-4 Weeks Old, I've Never Cared For A Cat This Young. I Need Advice

My Husband Just Came Home With This Little Kitten. She's 3-4 Weeks Old, I've Never Cared For A Cat This Young. I Need Advice

Sea_Panic9863 Report

#73

Don’t Know If I Adopted A Kitten Or Werewolf

Don’t Know If I Adopted A Kitten Or Werewolf

crispychimps Report

#74

Groundhog Moved In Under My Shed. I Named Him Gary

Groundhog Moved In Under My Shed. I Named Him Gary

DogeDoRight Report

lolat5082 avatar
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till all his friends and family join him. You’ll have holes and tunnels everywhere.

#75

Mookie, Our Lovable New Shelter Dog!

Mookie, Our Lovable New Shelter Dog!

rjohnstone13 Report

#76

Two Farm Dogs Up The Road Had A Fling So We Unexpectedly Adopted A New Buddy. Meet Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw

Two Farm Dogs Up The Road Had A Fling So We Unexpectedly Adopted A New Buddy. Meet Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw

El_Boqueron Report

#77

A Stray Had Kittens Under Our Shed. This Is The Last Living One And We Decided To Adopt Her

A Stray Had Kittens Under Our Shed. This Is The Last Living One And We Decided To Adopt Her

IceQueenSeventeen Report

#78

Just Adopted, Say Hi To Shakespeare!

Just Adopted, Say Hi To Shakespeare!

amilehigh_303 Report

#79

Just Rescued This Puppy! What Breed Is He?

Just Rescued This Puppy! What Breed Is He?

iluvchikins Report

#80

Rescue Foster (From Tennessee, Currently In Michigan)

Rescue Foster (From Tennessee, Currently In Michigan)

PeekaBooDew82 Report

