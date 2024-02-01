That’s why it might be a good idea to always try to be frugal with money and save some for a rainy day. Redditors recently discussed tips for staying frugal after user ‘Rei_Slade’ shared their hopes of finding information that would be a game changer in the new year. Netizens covered everything from meal prepping to doing all your shopping in one designated day a week, and more, so scroll down to find their advice below and see if you can find something that might work for you, too.

Saving up money might seem easy in theory, but in practice, whenever you put aside a certain amount of money, all sorts of expenses tend to start coming your way. Be it the car making weird, expensive-sounding noises, the landlord increasing the rent, or the rising prices mercilessly serving hits to your wallet one after the other—there’s always something to spend money on.

#1 Once I find an affordable, comfortable, good pair of shoes (or any clothing) I buy many multiples of it onlinewhen the price is right. This way not only you save money, but you save time by not wasting time on shopping.

#2 I base my grocery shopping list around what is on special each week.



This week it was whole chicken, baby potatoes, sweetcorn and some imperfectly-shaped but perfectly ripe tomatoes.



I combine these with items I have already stocked up on from our freezer, pantry, fridge and vegetable garden to form our meals for the week.

#3 Really enjoying/using/repurposing what you have is a satisfying alternative both to recreational shopping and to buying stuff in general. I've been focusing more on that this past year as I go through a frugal + declutter process, and it's honestly great.

#4 All of these are good ideas, but the best (and I mean absolute best) advice for being frugal is having or finding a partner who has the same financial goals. You simply cannot and will not be able to save and be frugal if your partner does not have the same mindset. My wife and I look at our budget radically - do we need every item? Do we really need a second car? Keep this in mind when you’re dating - good luck in the new year penny pinching friends 🙂

#5 Learn to cook legumes well. It’s much cheaper than eating meat all the time

#6 I have learned to repair almost any home appliance. YouTube is a lifesaver and has literally saved me thousands of dollars. Furnace, AC, dishwasher, oven, washer, dryer, and sump pump — I have fixed them all.

#7 Don't go cheap on shoes you will be wearing often, and take better care of your teeth.

#8 If you're thinking about buying a new appliance (like an air fryer or a slow cooker), check the local thrift stores and garage/yard sales first. You can sometimes pick up an expensive appliance for just a few dollars. "Used" often means they tried it once and didn't use it after that. I've gotten a brand-new air fryer still in the original box for $5.

#9 Get a rice cooker. Get a slow cooker or pressure cooker. They will stop you from eating out purely because of their convenience

#10 Eat down your pantry and freezer. Most people would be SHOCKED at how many meals they really have just sort of sitting around. For example, I have broth in my freezer and red lentils in my cupboard. I can make a red lentil dish (lemony lentils) and it will make probably 6 servings - so a weekend lunch for us and then an easy-to-carry weekday lunch for a couple days. I have beans in my cupboard and frozen ground turkey. I need to get some fresh bell peppers and make a chili. I only like to have that for a couple meals and it makes a TON so I'll freeze several portions for a later date. I have steel cut oats, dried cranberries, and walnuts in the cupboard. I will make up a big batch of oatmeal for the week and just reheat it each morning in the microwave. I have broccoli that needs to be used up, eggs, shredded cheese (several varieties) - I'll be making a crustless quiche to have for a dinner and then two more breakfasts. I have some leftover cooked potatoes - I'll cut them up and air fry them with the chopped up tops of the bell peppers and a red onion to make Potatoes O'Brien to go with the quiche.



I also keep a "scraps" bag in the freezer - onion skins, tops, etc., carrot peels, celery tops, fennel bases and stems, etc. I toss in any herbs that are past prime. When I am ready I make broth with leftover bones (usually chicken but duck and turkey work well, too), all the scrap stuff, and then if I am short on anything (like onions, celery, etc.) I add that in as well. I make it all easy by using a Soup Sock, which is a piece of cheesecloth sewn into a bag shape. I toss the soup sock full of soup ingredients into my instant pot, cover with water, hit Soup and let it pressure cook for 120 minutes. When it is done (and cooled down) I pull out the soup sock, let it drain into a bowl, and I have about 20 cups of gorgeous, delicious, clean broth.



This is a frugal but not free tip: Support your frugal lifestyle with the right equipment and supplies. I just bought a wide-mouth thermos to bring hot meals to work. We use PackIt lunchbags that go right in the freezer and keep things cold until lunchtime. I have specific containers for salads that include a salad dressing container. And I use my label maker to label things for the freezer so they don't get lost or mis-identified (like the time I took out "chicken breast" to find it was actually pork tenderloin!).

#11 Reminder to call your Cable & Cellular provider to make sure you’re on the Best plan for your Budget.

#12 I've been really happy about buying returned items on Amazon. Earlier this year I got a nice coleman pop up cabin tent for $80, originally $200. And just ordered a vacuum for $48, originally $110. If it's only returned and not used, why the hell not?!?!

#13 “Unsubscribe and go outside” will be my 2024 mantra

#14 Watch who and what you follow on social. I unfollowed a lot of influencers who were over consuming. I love following the ones who teach you to shop your closet.

#15 Spend a few dollars at the thrift store, or whatever store and buy some washcloths or rags for cleaning, spills, wiping your mouth, whatever. Stop buying paper towels. I have saved hundreds if not thousands of dollars at this point by literally just switching. You can also just cut up some old T-shirts or towels that you have as well. Better for the environment and better for your wallet.



The only paper napkins we have in the house from the kids birthday parties because it’s themed lol. And we do sometimes take napkins from fast food, restaurants, or to go places.

#16 Learn to repair or repurpose your clothing. I'm learning to patch jeans and free tshirts are sleep shirts then get turned into blankets when they're worn out.

#17 Really just live within your means.



Just $5 a day is $1,800 a year. S**t adds up real fast.



I cook nearly anything I eat and rarely eat out. Anything frozen I eat was probably on sale like lottza mottza pizzas or whatever are sometimes 2 for $10 or $12. Usually they’re $8-12 on their own.



I cook almost all my meals and have absolutely no issue eating the same thing 3 days in a row every meal if I cook a larger amount. I usually don’t break $5 a serving unless it’s nice steak or something.



Also a decent amount of the food I buy is because it’s on sale. Meat is so often on sale I’ll buy and and just freeze it. I usually have about 1 months worth of meat in the freezer and I’ll just largely focus on that till it’s gone.



As much as spending $20 on take out every dinner on a variety of foods would be nice and I could afford it, I prefer having a tuna steak and steamed Brussels sprouts for dinner for like $5 instead

#18 Make use of your local public library - they have books, DVDs, video games, puzzles, etc - all of these things are free! They often have free programs you can attend as well - mine is hosting a free escape room this week. Some libraries also circulate unconventional things - mine has car check engine code readers, bubble kits, binoculars, telescopes, and a ton of other things!

#19 Budget -- you have to know where you money is going. And I mean like every dollar. Things add up.



I've instituted a system where I buy things on Wednesdays... for absolute emergencies (usually related to my 18m old) I will make an exception. But groceries, gas, Costco, even Amazon... all done on a Wednesday. If I think I need/want something I wait until the next Wednesday and by that point I usually don't need/want it anymore.



Don't go shopping without a list. Keep a list of foods in your freezer, if you can't see it you probably won't use it. Get better at having 1-2 frozen meals on hand.



We eat out once a week. That's it, no exceptions. Work lunches are packed, Coffee is made at home. If I don't want to cook... PB&J sandwiches are fine. I've gotten a lot better at making simple foods at home, it doesn't have to be fancy.



(Might be controversial) Pick a store and get really good at using their rewards system. I just don't have the time or energy to be going to a bunch of different places. We go to Safeway and Costco. Trader Joes maybe once a month for wine and snacks. I have had the Safeway App for years and at this point it gives me deals on stuff I buy. I know it is far from the "cheapest" but it's a clean store with a layout I am very familiar with and with the deals I feel like I get in striking distance of some of the cheaper places. I also haven't had less than a buck off gas in close to two years.

#20 1. Cut down my phone bill from 30$ to 15$ since we have wifi at work

2. Bought some coffee beans, kettle, grinder to use with my french press - reduce outside coffee consumption

3. Meal prep to the best of my abilities

4. Maintain my health- being sick is expensive

5. Eat out only once a week

6. Use credit card points when traveling

7. Really use up my face stuff before buying new ones

#21 Everyone is going to after Christmas sales. I don't. We don't spend. That's the biggest thing. We don't need that stuff. Even if it's on sale. We're not missing out if we don't get the deal. In fact we're gaining. We're keeping our money so we can invest it into our retirement. There's no way in hell we want to depend solely on government social security.

#22 Only drink water. This saved me so much money

#23 I shop my insurance every January.

#24 Join a local Buy Nothing group. Give and receive!



Explore your local library's website: there are likely many resources you never knew they offered.



Learn how to do tasks yourself and only hire out tasks you really can't do (I can't climb the ladder up to the roof so I got help).



You might have more stuff than you realize. One lent season, I gave up buying anything unless I was actually out of the product or food. This freaked people out when I mentioned it. Yes, I could buy fresh food as needed. I initially thought I would run out of lotion sometime during lent. Oh I was so wrong. It was nearly a year before I had used up all of the various lotions in my apartment. I also journaled about my thoughts on money, shopping, and buying things. At the time, I did this challenge because a friend had commented on how much time I spent shopping. I hadn't realized how much time I spent looking at stuff. I found this to be an incredibly healing and liberating practice.



Focus on your goals rather than what sales people and companies are trying to get you to focus on. You will be less distractible than if you let them tell you what you need.

#25 Never buy treats full price.



Obviously the most frugal thing to do is not to eat out at all, but if you want to incorporate the occasional treat into your lifestyle - date night, etc - just don't do it full price. Use the Entertainment Book, go to Ben and Jerry's free cone day, get the birthday club freebies on your birthday, use fast food app discounts. Our local burger place has a two-for-one special that comes up every six weeks or so. We don't always use it, but now that we know it exists, paying full price seems so obnoxious that we never do!

#26 Check the markdown racks at your grocery. I find cheap cereal, bread and veggies that I can prep and freeze. Go early in the morning and meat going out of date that day is often marked down. Take it home, portion it out and freeze it.

#27 Don’t buy stuff u don’t need

#28 It is worth buying your Paper Products in bulk from Sam’s or Costco (they go on sale)! Also for me, Tide laundry detergent is Worth it, just put a small amount in each load ( like a shot glass amount). Your clothes will get clean, stay fresh and will not wear out the fabric.

#29 I’m learning how to do diy. You can learn almost anything on YouTube.



My husband just installed two new plugs in our house. This would have cost thousands.



I just remortared our patio so that it looks like new.



Its so satisfying to see your hard work!

#30 Split meals if eating out. They usually give you way too much food. For example me and the wife went to cracker barrel for breakfast. Grandma's pancake breakfast 2 pancakes, 2 eggs, sausage patty, piece of bacon, hunk of ham, serving of hashbrown casserole, biscuits and gravy $10.99 out the door

#31 Intermittent fasting is probably my favorite diet tip. Combined with calorie counting it's WAY cheaper than buying specific foods.



For exercise I really like /r/bodyweightfitness and other sources for information, but basically if you work in some squats, planks, any type of functional movement it's really cheap and you don't have to deal with any embarrassment at the gym.

#32 1. Eating cheap isn’t cheap. I only buy fresh fruits, veggies, and meat from upscale grocers for this reason.



2. Time is the most valuable resource you have. When I was growing up, my dad would spend hours clipping coupons and driving around to different stores to try to save a few bucks. When he was on his deathbed, he said he wished he would have spent all that time with his family instead.

#33 Here’s what I tell myself:



Most people don’t throw their money away in huge chunks but at $1 here, $3 there, $5 here etc.,



Having that mindset helps me not to waste money on frivolous things bc it’s so easy to say it’s only a couple bucks

#34 Let’s see… a few that I have found for myself, some of which are obvious to truly frugal people. (I’m just a dabbler, tbh):



-accept lower standards for things. For example, I don’t buy expensive haircare or skin care products anymore. I decided to use my way through all the old stuff I bought, even if it wasn’t my favorite. I take public transportation when I can afford to time-wise. Ask yourself: if I was absolutely skint, what is the absolute LEAST i would NEED? And then go up from there.



-choose a few functional items, and be strategically under-dressed. I work from home except 3 days a year. So I don’t own a lot of cute business clothes. Instead, I have a few boring clothes that fit me very well. For example, I have 1 silky button down in Navy. In the last few months, I wore that shirt on vacation, at my yearly business trip, for thanksgiving dinner, to church every other week, and for Christmas dinner. It’s not always the most perfect shirt for every occasion—I could have dressed more flashy for the business trip, could have worn a pretty dress for thanksgiving, and a different pretty dress at Christmas. But it IS good enough. I didn’t stand out at any of those occasions. And I saved probably a couple of hundred on very stylish wear-once outfits.



-use the library. And use other people’s libraries if necessary. Ask your grandparents if they use their library cards for the online stuff like Libby and Overdrive. No? Borrow that card number. I stayed at an airbnb where I got mail one summer. Got a library card there.



-don’t make dumb decisions like buying a car or housing you can’t afford. It’ll sink you. Saving money on big, regular costs (like a car or housing) will greatly affect your quality of life.



-if you’re a sucker for fast food, make sure that you have options at home that are easy and good. My go to is Trader Joe’s freezer section. At ANY time, I can have decent orange chicken, chicken teriyaki, Indian food, chicken wontons, or a variety of other options. Like, yes, they are more expensive than making them from scratch. But they are easy, fast, and delicious, and in the throes of my hungry cravings I will actually choose them.



-don’t buy impulse things at costco. Only buy items you wanted already, and actually want in that bulk. Same thing with sales. It’s not saving any money if you have to throw it away, or if you don’t use it. If I buy something on sale, it’s because I wanted it anyway and it solves a real problem that I have.



-don’t always say “no”—but ALWAYS say “can I buy this later?”. I find that procrastinating purchases reduces impulse purchases greatly. Also, taking your time helps me shop around and get the ONE item that actually solves the problem—and not end up with the graveyard of c**p that didn’t solve it.



-choose friends and a partner who have similar mindset to you regarding spending and saving. If you’re unsure how to find these people, engage in low cost activities (like volunteering) and you may find them there.

#35 my biggest frugal "tip" is to learn to do with less. i know for me, it was so easy to grow accustomed to more and more things that aren't necessarty. frugal is a mindset and it starts with changing one's perspective.

#36 Find your cheapest grocery store. A couple of weeks ago I made a list of 10 or 12 things that I buy regularly. One week I bought them at Safeway, and the next week I bought them at Foods Co, here in San Francisco. Foods go one hands-down. For example the Campbell’s chunky soup that I bought even though it wasn’t on sale at Foods Co was $.75 cheaper given that it’s something I buy frequently $.75 is significant.

#37 Get rid of all those cyclical bills where possible. Make sure if you try something for "free" for a number of days , you cancel before they start billing you.

#38 Batch cook (and freeze), buy second hand wherever possible, watch freecycle like a hawk and make your home cheap to run (insulation, solar power, save water etc).

#39 Be vegan. Meat and dairy are expensive.

#40 Have a graduate to celebrate this spring? Wait til after NYD and buy all the 2024 plates and party decor while it’s stupid cheap and hold on to it until the party in May

#41 Go early to Kroger. Around 9 or 10 AM. Go to the produce and meat section and hit up all of their marked down items. Freeze what you can’t use that day. Life saver.

#42 Don’t use laundry soap pods. You can’t control how much you use. If you read the liquid detergent bottle you don’t need to fill up the whole cap. There is a line for the correct measurement inside the cap. Most people just fill up the cap all the way because they don’t know this information

#43 If you see something you want but don’t need at this point in time, write it down onto a Christmas list. When people ask what to get for you, send them something on the list. I had so much on my list that I didn’t need at the moment but wanted. I put it all on my Christmas list and it worked out great because I didn’t have to tell my husband “I don’t know” when he asked me what I wanted. I also learned there were some things I had on the list that I didn’t want anymore, and was thankful I didn’t impulsively buy them and just waited. It’s important to NOT give in and buy it. Christmas comes fast every year.



Edit: I know not everyone celebrates Christmas so this applies to any holiday/celebration where someone may want to buy you a gift.