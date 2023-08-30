One of the most beautiful things in the world is the friendship and lifelong bonds that we create with animals. To celebrate the new beginnings, each month, we share images of recently adopted pets.

This month is no different as we compiled a new list of animals who, hopefully, found their forever homes and will live happily ever after. Though this new bond will require patience, love, and empathy - the fertilizer of every healthy relationship - it will certainly gift unimaginable joy and bond worth every difficult moment experienced.

So, whether you are thinking of adopting, have adopted, or just love cute animal pictures, we believe you will find comfort in seeing these happy pets adjusting to their new environments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

(Oc) Recently Adopted Kitten, Frost

Jewfie007 Report

Nature spirit kitty: forest and water

#2

I Finally Got Over My Ailurophobia And Took This Little Girl In

reddbepimpin Report

I'z not scary, I'z cuddles you.

#3

Adopted This Girl 20 Mins Before Her Euthanization!

cuddlywampa Report

Thank you for saving her.

#4

When The New Kitten Gets Accepted Into The Family

photog608 Report

Well, we know who it really belongs to.

#5

My Parents Rescued A Dog. He Now Has A Seat At The Table

Tuhyk_inside Report

Where's my dinner, Brenda?

#6

We Adopted This Little Guy After He Was Left Alone. He's Happy And Full Of Purrs

OvidPerl Report

#7

This Is Meatball. He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own

Ahmed_hoss20 Report

What a happy little face. ❤️

#8

New Puppy Is Settling In Well :)

mOusbz Report

#9

Just Adopted This Sweet Boy Look At All Those Toes

Sad-Investigator4037 Report

Is his name Toast because he comes with extra beans

#10

First Time Cat Owner - Happy To Introduce Leo!

IslandTwig Report

#11

She Was Abandoned Next To My House... Guess I Have A Cat Now

elpiotre Report

#12

Say Hello To My Adopted Kitten Mishka

soux_071 Report

#13

Our Rescue Kitten Is Doing So Well! We Love Her!

TheFlamingTiger777 Report

#14

2 Weeks Home And She Thinks She Owns The Place!

MusicNotez Report

She thinks she owns the place because she does.

#15

[oc] Daughter Brought Her Home Two Weeks Ago. Nursed For A Week With Kmr. Now We Cook A Little Chicken For Her (She Won’t Eat Fancy Feast Yet). Single Dad With Two Kids And Never Had A Kitten Before

MyRecklessHabit Report

You might want to check her pressure, it looks like somebody may have let the air out of your cat.

#16

I’ve Wanted A Dog For So Long, But Could Never Find The Right Time. Yesterday, We Adopted The Sweetest Pup And I Couldn’t Be More Excited. Meet Ruthie!

coffeehandler Report

#17

Granddaughter's First Kitten. She Named Her Fluffernutter

loridee Report

#18

This Is Cookie A Farel Kitten My Wife Brought Home

Dono_the_cleric Report

Doesn't look so feral to me.

#19

Got Stella A New Friend. She Still Doesn't Know Quite What To Do With Her

Reezens Report

Draw her like one of your French girls.

#20

Saved This Little One. Found In A Bush. Covered In Red Ants And Fleas Being Eaten Alive. She Was Crying For Help When My Dog Found Her And Lead Me To Her

TheFlamingTiger777 Report

#21

This Old Man Of A Stray Has Adopted Me

ladderinstairs Report

I see that he fixed the blinds to his preference. That’s how you know that a cat lives there. ..I have the same ones. 😺

#22

Rescued This Sweet Girl Today!

jusstabean Report

#23

Adopted My First Cat Yesterday. Spock Says Hello!

calebchowder Report

Rescuing a cat is the only logical choice

#24

This Kitty's Reaction When I Went To Go Finalize The Adoption & Pick Her Up

Seiouki Report

#25

This Angel Was Dumped At My Work, Left With Only A Single Can Of Food That He Never Even Noticed. Now, He’s Mine. Everyone, Meet Wesley! 🧡

fireflies14 Report

#26

A Week Ago We Brought Him Home. He Just Discovered The Toy Stash And Tuckered Himself Out

ImagineTheCommotion Report

#27

(Oc) For Chaucer's 8th Birthday, She Received Some Siblings. She Was Not Happy

vulgar-resolve Report

#28

I´am Now Officially The Proud Owner Of This Lovely Cat

PeachyKathrina Report

#29

Adopted This Guy Today But He Came Home With No Pants

king_bumi_the_cat Report

He doesn't need pants. It is Puss in Boots, afterall.

#30

Welcome My New Rescue, Hobbes

weptforever Report

No better fitting name exists. Would be extra fitting if your name is Calvin.

#31

My New Ham, Molly, Living Lavishly In Her 75 Gallon Tank

G0thicPrincess Report

#32

My Cat Was Lonely And Wanted A Friend. That Friend Is Callie

More-Park4579 Report

#33

Vet Said My Rescue Is Half Wildcat..what Is He?

royalbravery Report

I could see part bobcat for sure.

#34

Adopted Her A Week Ago From The Shelter. Finally Got Couch Snugs. 🥲

whereisthewine Report

#35

I Adopted Misty

Miserable-Honey-6307 Report

#36

My Kitty Asleep With My New Kitten

zach760458 Report

#37

I Rescued A Stray Kitten! She’s Feeling At Home 💕

memopepito Report

#38

Officially Foster Fails- We Adopted These Voids Today

curryp4n Report

Hello Danny, come and play with us....

#39

Me And My Roommate Adopted Two Little Voids. Now We Have 3 Lol

ShaneScreams Report

#40

Never Had A Black Cat Before And I Am Utterly Obsessed After Adopting This Qt From The Shelter

ExtendedAdolescence Report

#41

Meet Simone, Our Baby Rescue

Siiriena Report

#42

Our New Pup, Handsome Little Dexter

InfiniteFuckery Report

#43

New Kitten (Haruki) Is Getting Along Great With Olive

Truckeeseamus Report

#44

Adopted My First Kitty Yesterday And Can’t Settle On A Name For Him Yet… Any Suggestions?

TheGamingHoopster Report

#45

My New Boy

yssei Report

#46

When To Adopt A Baby Boy Yesterday, But His Little Sister Would Be Left Alone So We Took Them Both 😍

BadeBik Report

#47

Getting These Two Adorable Kittens, Now To Think Of Names

brown_eyed94 Report

Vanilla and Sherbet

#48

First Time Cat Owner, Help?

weakveins Report

#49

Say Hello To Chuloberto

Monsteredbyyourlook Report

#50

Me And My Boyfriend Got A Cat Today! Meet Zoe

DieTyskeReader Report

#51

Wanted To Show Off My First Ever Cat

cyantoad Report

#52

Boyfriend Just Rescued A Cat Unaware Of Personal Boundaries

Honkinsadie Report

#53

Okay She Was Adopted 2 Hours Ago And She’s Super Lovey. What Do I Name Her

RustyShackleferrdd Report

#54

I Went To Petsmart And Someone Adopted This Little Guy. He Looks So Excited

Tnally91 Report

#55

Got My Own Dog For The First Time In 20 Years. Meet Miss Lorie, A Rescued Blue Heeler!

Pliny_the_middle Report

Blue heelers are the greatest dogs! I've had several. 15/10 would recommend.

#56

Always Wanted A Ginger Cat, Today That Came True…

badgersforbreakfast Report

#57

Congratulations, We Have A New Addition. Her Name Is Katie And His Name Is Chester

nancyhee1 Report

#58

New Addition To Our Big Animal Family

little-goblin-witch Report

#59

My New Boy Dont Leave Your New Toy

Dodinho_DW Report

#60

Meet My New Buddy Pigpen

beansprout_ Report

#61

Picked Her Up On Thursday And She’s Already The Boss. Say Hello To Sarafina Aka Queen Sarafina 🥰

BamaMom297 Report

#62

My New Kittens

Intelligent-Kick-211 Report

#63

I Have Rescued This Kitten, Very Soon We Will See How Much It Changes After Giving It A Touch Of Love

Grouchy-Weird3584 Report

#64

My New Friend Has Very Small Teeth

jesicxx Report

#65

Adopted This 12 Year Old Baby Last Week

Dangerous-Teacher-55 Report

#66

Rescue Pup Gets Adopted

kwalalalal Report

#67

Meet My Newest Hospice Adoptee, Elfin Rabbit, 15 Years Old!

Forsaken_Number5463 Report

#68

I Just Rescued 2 Kittens, This Is The First Time They've Slept On Me 😭

dannydickeyes Report

#69

Our Newest Addition To The Family. We're Waiting For The Genetic Test Results So We Can Find Out What Breed(S) She Is. Any Ideas?

visbygram Report

That's definitely a snugglebug. I'd recognize one anywhere.

#70

Not Sure What Breed Of Kitten I Adopted

