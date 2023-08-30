So, whether you are thinking of adopting, have adopted, or just love cute animal pictures, we believe you will find comfort in seeing these happy pets adjusting to their new environments.

This month is no different as we compiled a new list of animals who, hopefully, found their forever homes and will live happily ever after. Though this new bond will require patience, love, and empathy - the fertilizer of every healthy relationship - it will certainly gift unimaginable joy and bond worth every difficult moment experienced.

One of the most beautiful things in the world is the friendship and lifelong bonds that we create with animals. To celebrate the new beginnings, each month, we share images of recently adopted pets.

#1 (Oc) Recently Adopted Kitten, Frost

#2 I Finally Got Over My Ailurophobia And Took This Little Girl In

#3 Adopted This Girl 20 Mins Before Her Euthanization!

#4 When The New Kitten Gets Accepted Into The Family

#5 My Parents Rescued A Dog. He Now Has A Seat At The Table

#6 We Adopted This Little Guy After He Was Left Alone. He's Happy And Full Of Purrs

#7 This Is Meatball. He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own

#8 New Puppy Is Settling In Well :)

#9 Just Adopted This Sweet Boy Look At All Those Toes

#10 First Time Cat Owner - Happy To Introduce Leo!

#11 She Was Abandoned Next To My House... Guess I Have A Cat Now

#12 Say Hello To My Adopted Kitten Mishka

#13 Our Rescue Kitten Is Doing So Well! We Love Her!

#14 2 Weeks Home And She Thinks She Owns The Place!

#15 [oc] Daughter Brought Her Home Two Weeks Ago. Nursed For A Week With Kmr. Now We Cook A Little Chicken For Her (She Won’t Eat Fancy Feast Yet). Single Dad With Two Kids And Never Had A Kitten Before

#16 I’ve Wanted A Dog For So Long, But Could Never Find The Right Time. Yesterday, We Adopted The Sweetest Pup And I Couldn’t Be More Excited. Meet Ruthie!

#17 Granddaughter's First Kitten. She Named Her Fluffernutter

#18 This Is Cookie A Farel Kitten My Wife Brought Home

#19 Got Stella A New Friend. She Still Doesn't Know Quite What To Do With Her

#20 Saved This Little One. Found In A Bush. Covered In Red Ants And Fleas Being Eaten Alive. She Was Crying For Help When My Dog Found Her And Lead Me To Her

#21 This Old Man Of A Stray Has Adopted Me

#22 Rescued This Sweet Girl Today!

#23 Adopted My First Cat Yesterday. Spock Says Hello!

#24 This Kitty's Reaction When I Went To Go Finalize The Adoption & Pick Her Up

#25 This Angel Was Dumped At My Work, Left With Only A Single Can Of Food That He Never Even Noticed. Now, He’s Mine. Everyone, Meet Wesley! 🧡

#26 A Week Ago We Brought Him Home. He Just Discovered The Toy Stash And Tuckered Himself Out

#27 (Oc) For Chaucer's 8th Birthday, She Received Some Siblings. She Was Not Happy

#28 I´am Now Officially The Proud Owner Of This Lovely Cat

#29 Adopted This Guy Today But He Came Home With No Pants

#30 Welcome My New Rescue, Hobbes

#31 My New Ham, Molly, Living Lavishly In Her 75 Gallon Tank

#32 My Cat Was Lonely And Wanted A Friend. That Friend Is Callie

#33 Vet Said My Rescue Is Half Wildcat..what Is He?

#34 Adopted Her A Week Ago From The Shelter. Finally Got Couch Snugs. 🥲

#35 I Adopted Misty

#36 My Kitty Asleep With My New Kitten

#37 I Rescued A Stray Kitten! She’s Feeling At Home 💕

#38 Officially Foster Fails- We Adopted These Voids Today

#39 Me And My Roommate Adopted Two Little Voids. Now We Have 3 Lol

#40 Never Had A Black Cat Before And I Am Utterly Obsessed After Adopting This Qt From The Shelter

#41 Meet Simone, Our Baby Rescue

#42 Our New Pup, Handsome Little Dexter

#43 New Kitten (Haruki) Is Getting Along Great With Olive

#44 Adopted My First Kitty Yesterday And Can’t Settle On A Name For Him Yet… Any Suggestions?

#45 My New Boy

#46 When To Adopt A Baby Boy Yesterday, But His Little Sister Would Be Left Alone So We Took Them Both 😍

#47 Getting These Two Adorable Kittens, Now To Think Of Names

#48 First Time Cat Owner, Help?

#49 Say Hello To Chuloberto

#50 Me And My Boyfriend Got A Cat Today! Meet Zoe

#51 Wanted To Show Off My First Ever Cat

#52 Boyfriend Just Rescued A Cat Unaware Of Personal Boundaries

#53 Okay She Was Adopted 2 Hours Ago And She’s Super Lovey. What Do I Name Her

#54 I Went To Petsmart And Someone Adopted This Little Guy. He Looks So Excited

#55 Got My Own Dog For The First Time In 20 Years. Meet Miss Lorie, A Rescued Blue Heeler!

#56 Always Wanted A Ginger Cat, Today That Came True…

#57 Congratulations, We Have A New Addition. Her Name Is Katie And His Name Is Chester

#58 New Addition To Our Big Animal Family

#59 My New Boy Dont Leave Your New Toy

#60 Meet My New Buddy Pigpen

#61 Picked Her Up On Thursday And She’s Already The Boss. Say Hello To Sarafina Aka Queen Sarafina 🥰

#62 My New Kittens

#63 I Have Rescued This Kitten, Very Soon We Will See How Much It Changes After Giving It A Touch Of Love

#64 My New Friend Has Very Small Teeth

#65 Adopted This 12 Year Old Baby Last Week

#66 Rescue Pup Gets Adopted

#67 Meet My Newest Hospice Adoptee, Elfin Rabbit, 15 Years Old!

#68 I Just Rescued 2 Kittens, This Is The First Time They've Slept On Me 😭

#69 Our Newest Addition To The Family. We're Waiting For The Genetic Test Results So We Can Find Out What Breed(S) She Is. Any Ideas?