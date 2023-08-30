This Month’s Soul-Healing Images Of Adopted Pets Settling Into Their New Homes (August Edition)
One of the most beautiful things in the world is the friendship and lifelong bonds that we create with animals. To celebrate the new beginnings, each month, we share images of recently adopted pets.
This month is no different as we compiled a new list of animals who, hopefully, found their forever homes and will live happily ever after. Though this new bond will require patience, love, and empathy - the fertilizer of every healthy relationship - it will certainly gift unimaginable joy and bond worth every difficult moment experienced.
So, whether you are thinking of adopting, have adopted, or just love cute animal pictures, we believe you will find comfort in seeing these happy pets adjusting to their new environments.
(Oc) Recently Adopted Kitten, Frost
I Finally Got Over My Ailurophobia And Took This Little Girl In
Adopted This Girl 20 Mins Before Her Euthanization!
When The New Kitten Gets Accepted Into The Family
My Parents Rescued A Dog. He Now Has A Seat At The Table
We Adopted This Little Guy After He Was Left Alone. He's Happy And Full Of Purrs
This Is Meatball. He's Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own
New Puppy Is Settling In Well :)
Just Adopted This Sweet Boy Look At All Those Toes
Is his name Toast because he comes with extra beans
First Time Cat Owner - Happy To Introduce Leo!
She Was Abandoned Next To My House... Guess I Have A Cat Now
Say Hello To My Adopted Kitten Mishka
Our Rescue Kitten Is Doing So Well! We Love Her!
2 Weeks Home And She Thinks She Owns The Place!
[oc] Daughter Brought Her Home Two Weeks Ago. Nursed For A Week With Kmr. Now We Cook A Little Chicken For Her (She Won’t Eat Fancy Feast Yet). Single Dad With Two Kids And Never Had A Kitten Before
You might want to check her pressure, it looks like somebody may have let the air out of your cat.