Media literacy, factual accuracy, and source reliability are major concerns. Especially in this day and age when there’s such a flood of information online that it’s easy to get lost between fact, fiction, and noise.

According to the American Psychological Association, people who are more exposed to misinformation are more likely to believe it. That, in turn, increases their chances of spreading it. Meanwhile, folks don’t have to believe misinformation to spread it: some people share info they know is fake just because it’s politically or socially useful to do so.