Halloween might be over, but real horror aficionados know that, as the days get shorter, there is still plenty of time for creepy stuff as the year closes out. And yes, that includes memes. There is nothing like a dark winter night to get cozy, light some candles and feast your eyes on the macabre content out there.

The “Creepyholics” Instagram account is dedicated to all things horror and morbid, from spooky memes to creepy posts. So if that’s your cup of haunted tea, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram

#1

    #2

    #3

    It might seem a tad strange that it’s possible to actively enjoy and like the morbid and creepy. Indeed, our fear of skulls, skeletons and strange movements in dark areas tend to have some evolutionary basis. The presence of human bones tends to mean things are very bad, while dark places are wonderful areas to be ambushed from.

    However, the popularity of the horror genre is proof that some folks actually enjoy the thrill. As with so many things in life, regular exposure does also help make things more predictable and less frightening. It’s a lot harder to be spooked by things that you feel are now commonplace. Indeed, at a certain point it even becomes so familiar that it might feel cozy.

    #4

    #5

    #6

    #7

    Although I get the winter blues, fall and winter are my favorite seasons 😊

    #8

    #9

    #10

    #11

    #12

    #13

    #14

    #15

    #16

    #17

    #18

    #19

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    #24

    #25

    #26

    #27

    #28

    #29

    #30

    #31

    #32

    #33

    #34

    #35

    #36

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

    #41

    #42

    #43

    #44

    #45

    #46

    #47

    #48

    #49

    #50

    #51

    #52

    #53

    #54

    #55

    #56

    #57

    #58

    #59

    #60

    #61

    #62

    #63

    #64

    #65

    #66

    #67

    #68

    #69

    #70

    #71

    #72

    #73

    #74

    #75

    #76

    #77

    #78

    #79

    #80

    #81

    #82

    #83

    #84

    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #100

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #108

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #116

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #124

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #125

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #126

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #128

    Creepy-Horror-Memes-Creepyholics

    creepyholics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!