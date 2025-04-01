78 Painfully Relatable Memes From “Cheerful Nihilism” (New Pics)
“Cheerful Nihilism is just sparkling absurdism,” reads the description of an Instagram account with more than 340k followers.
Titled exactly that—’Cheerful Nihilism’—the account is a treasure trove of all sorts of memes, from fun and wholesome to painfully real. So if memes are what you’re in the mood for today, continue scrolling to find a bunch of them on the list below, and enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
I once had a therapist tell me to run the dishwasher twice. I just couldn't face the sink full of dishes. I had to all but wash them before I put them into the dishwasher for then to get clean in my crappy dishwasher so I just kept putting then off and putting then off. When I told my therapist, he said run to run the dishwasher twice! I was gobsmacked! What a crazy idea! But it worked. No more sick full of dishes. Next, I took a shower sitting down.
One of mine is sitting next to me right now, holding on to me with both paws while she grooms her lovely self and purrs loudly. Earlier she wanted to play, so she brought a little cloth toy for me to throw to her so she can fetch it and bring it back multiple times. Cats are a true joy.
I've done something similar when I'm restless after being indoors for too long. I tell myself, "The Beast is pacing around her cage restlessly, suffering without species-typical activities." Sometimes, before a long walk, I might tell my husband that I'm going to release myself back into nature.
maybe we would be able to do it too if we had 16h of sleep every day
Hahaha, I do this to help me manage my fatigue! It’s comfortable sat on the sofa, and I can partially forget how gôddamn tired I actually am.
Those who ignore history are destined to repeat it