“Cheerful Nihilism is just sparkling absurdism,” reads the description of an Instagram account with more than 340k followers.

Titled exactly that—’Cheerful Nihilism’—the account is a treasure trove of all sorts of memes, from fun and wholesome to painfully real. So if memes are what you’re in the mood for today, continue scrolling to find a bunch of them on the list below, and enjoy!

#1

Cheerful Nihilism meme about a 1978 news story recounting a botched crime with humorous justice.

cheerful_nihilism Report

    #2

    Person happily sleeping in bed, illustrating cheerful nihilism through simple pleasures and cost-saving joy.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #3

    Tweet about getting pizza with humorous exchange, highlighting cheerful nihilism through a cashier's witty response.

    SweatieAngle Report

    #4

    Cat humor from “Cheerful Nihilism”: A tweet about a cat acting busy, wandering with purpose through the house.

    @Dbwagner104 Report

    #5

    A school bus labeled with childhood fears is hit by a train labeled with greed, illustrating cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #6

    Cheerful Nihilism meme: a fish being swallowed by a bird with humorous text above.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #7

    Text tweet about embracing weirdness, expressing joy in being authentic and finding acceptance. Cheerful nihilism theme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    true, i'm not hiding this anymore unless for profit (at work)

    #8

    Person with backpack facing trees, exploring affordable self-care through cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #9

    Cheerful nihilism memes about feeling insignificant while barely doing laundry during historical events.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once had a therapist tell me to run the dishwasher twice. I just couldn't face the sink full of dishes. I had to all but wash them before I put them into the dishwasher for then to get clean in my crappy dishwasher so I just kept putting then off and putting then off. When I told my therapist, he said run to run the dishwasher twice! I was gobsmacked! What a crazy idea! But it worked. No more sick full of dishes. Next, I took a shower sitting down.

    #10

    Funny meme listing dream jobs, including a soup reviewer and roles in an English village, embodying cheerful nihilism.

    @bookishseawitch Report

    #11

    Text tweet about being like a garden, highlighting cheerful nihilism and the need for balance, with likes and retweets.

    @joynessthebrave Report

    Vote arrow up
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reads like something out of the film "Being There" with Peter Sellers as Chance the gardener, who ends up advising the US President

    #12

    A humorous text about cats darting around homes, relating to cheerful nihilism humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of mine is sitting next to me right now, holding on to me with both paws while she grooms her lovely self and purrs loudly. Earlier she wanted to play, so she brought a little cloth toy for me to throw to her so she can fetch it and bring it back multiple times. Cats are a true joy.

    #13

    Black cat hanging upside down on a tree, representing cheerful nihilism with the text, "mentally I'm here."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #14

    Man climbing stairs with text: "Live, Laugh, Lower the cost of living." Cheerful Nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #15

    Fluffy cat curled up, humorously unaware of its role in cheerful nihilism, with a caption on mental health reliance.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #16

    Cheerful Nihilism meme about mental health and tidying through humorous zoo keeper analogy.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    lilliemean avatar
    LillieMean
    LillieMean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've done something similar when I'm restless after being indoors for too long. I tell myself, "The Beast is pacing around her cage restlessly, suffering without species-typical activities." Sometimes, before a long walk, I might tell my husband that I'm going to release myself back into nature.

    #17

    A weathered lemon on a tree resembling a humorous face, embodying cheerful nihilism through its quirky appearance.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #18

    "Cheerful Nihilism meme about the concept of reverse flashlights and creating artificial darkness humorously."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #19

    Meme about meteorologist naming hurricanes after disliked politicians, capturing cheerful nihilism humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #20

    Cartoon of two doors: one labeled "S**t" and the other "Different S**t," depicting cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #21

    Cheerful nihilism meme: "bro, you're fine. you just need an impossible sequence of events to play out in perfect order."

    @tendollardanny Report

    #22

    Funny meme about the irony of working out to stay fit while a cat effortlessly does parkour.

    @DAYGLOAYHOLE , @DAYGLOAYHOLE Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maybe we would be able to do it too if we had 16h of sleep every day

    #23

    Cheerful nihilism meme with humorous text over an image of graves and trees in the background.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #24

    Vintage newspaper clip with text about life’s challenges, followed by a user's comment, embodying cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #25

    Cheerful nihilism meme about office work compared to video game research findings on physical problems.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahaha, I do this to help me manage my fatigue! It’s comfortable sat on the sofa, and I can partially forget how gôddamn tired I actually am.

    #26

    Pikas in humorous postures "puff" and "lounge," relating to cheerful nihilism with body temperature control.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #27

    Black cat hilariously stands on two legs gazing into a scrying mirror, reflecting the essence of cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #28

    Car window with a funny bumper sticker referencing The Cranberries and highlights cheerful nihilism memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #29

    Cartoon clown meme illustrating cheerful nihilism with text about oversharing feelings and pretending to be fine.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #30

    Cat meme humorously depicting cheerful nihilism with a cat's spirit leaving its body for comedic effect.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #31

    Two text posts with humorous, relatable Cheerful Nihilism memes about introverted social behavior.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #32

    Meme text highlighting nihilistic humor, questioning truth and perspective in everyday scenarios.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #33

    Graffiti on a wall saying, "SORRY ABOUT YOUR WALL," humorously apologizing for its presence.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alternatively, the graffiti has become self sentient & changed the original message, so now there's a possibility of reading something different each day on that bit of wall. No, I'm not high...

    #34

    A humorous cartoon rat encourages nihilism: "Eat Cheese and Sin."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #35

    Black cat with arched back, capturing a moment of cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #36

    A humorous meme about ethics and cursed objects shared by Jason on Twitter, showcasing cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #37

    Memes contrasting Freud's attraction theory and Kellogg's cereal philosophy, shared humorously on social media.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #38

    Cheerful nihilism meme about taking on all worries and anxiety.

    @friend_shape Report

    #39

    Cheerful Nihilism meme about hydration and swamps.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #40

    A humorous meme from Cheerful Nihilism advises against seizing the day, suggesting a gentle, cautious approach instead.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #41

    Tweet humorously translating "zero cares" in various languages with explicit phrases; cheerful nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #42

    Tweet about cheerful nihilism with a relatable message on being told "you are so strong" when life is tough.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #43

    Highway sign with "DON'T" in bold text, illustrating a meme theme of cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #44

    Cheerful Nihilism meme about depression shows preference for blunt honesty over concerned questions.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #45

    Tweet meme from "Cheerful Nihilism" about being easily fooled, with a humorous and self-deprecating tone.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #46

    Cheerful Nihilism meme with humorous cough syrup flavor list including "festering corpse of a cherry" and "death."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #47

    Man humorously fixes leaking tank with tape; text overlay reads "awkward thing I said" and "something infinitely weirder." Cheerful nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Verbal lobotomy" - you make people forget something awkward you said, by quickly saying something weirder and more outrageous.

    #48

    Text about explaining mortality to kids, reflecting a humorous, cheerful nihilism theme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #49

    Text post discussing living according to outdated ideals, with a comment saying, “This is gorgeous.” Cheerful nihilism memes theme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #50

    Lawn display with red letters spelling "Merry Crisis" in front of a house, depicting cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #51

    Social media post humorously citing scholars with playful labels, embodying cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #52

    Cheerful Nihilism meme about zoning out as a default state, with reality being one of many mental tabs open.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #53

    A meme from "Cheerful Nihilism" humorously describing a woman’s affection for her cat over others.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #54

    A meme featuring a humorous take on Prometheus mythology with a phrase about "new liver, same eagles."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #55

    Medieval illustration of a spotted sleep paralysis demon licking toes, representing cheerful nihilism in a humorous meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #56

    Fluffy, round creature with tiny eyes captures cheerful nihilism meme humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #57

    Child with big brain wants to understand everything, adult now enjoys memes. Cheerful Nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #58

    Twitter post about imagining life as a carefree goose, showcasing cheerful nihilism memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #59

    Tweet by jon drake: "It's spooky season" grow up. Everything is scary all the time. Cheerful Nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #60

    Twitter post from @froggywoods about being a hermit, reflecting cheerful nihilism with humor and self-awareness.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #61

    Tweet from Born Miserable shares a darkly humorous suggestion involving elevators, reflecting cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #62

    Tumblr post humorously depicting a human body's reliance on mucus, capturing cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #63

    Cat with cleaning supplies, captioned "Why is it so Sisyphean," reflecting cheerful nihilism meme humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #64

    TV show scene with a woman asking about criticism and another in drag responding humorously. Cheerful Nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #65

    Highway exit meme depicting cheerful nihilism with a burning car, humorously missing both exits labeled "need" and "want."

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #66

    Characters with rings labeled dissociation, depression, hyperfixation, anxiety, and procrastination summon Captain Trainwreck. Cheerful nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #67

    Man on a sofa jokingly shares he has dark thoughts for fun, embodying cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #68

    Cartoon character floating in a surreal landscape, capturing the essence of cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #69

    Cheerful nihilism meme about ignoring toast, with strong feelings and relatable humor.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #70

    Knight overlooks horizon, with text overlay on cheerful nihilism: "It is what it is" I say as I almost vomit from anxiety.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #71

    Cheerful Nihilism meme about fluctuating feelings of love and hate shared by user anvi.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #72

    Relatable meme about love language, comparing sharing memes in DMs to a cat leaving gifts on a doorstep.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #73

    Waterfall with text overlay: “Have a meltdown. As a treat.” Cheerful nihilism meme on nature backdrop.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #74

    Car labeled "Me" faces a bison labeled "Vague, ever-present dread" on a road, depicting a cheerful nihilism meme.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #75

    Relatable meme about hiring a hypeman, featuring amusing medieval wizard antics and comical frustration.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #76

    Text on a wall reads, "Roses are red, work makes you scream, I used to have dreams, now I have memes," highlighting cheerful nihilism.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #77

    Tweet about loving quirky girls and their unique style, like a necklace made of teeth, reflecting cheerful nihilism memes.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

    #78

    Mushrooms amidst a dark forest scene with cheerful nihilism meme text above and below.

    cheerful_nihilism Report

