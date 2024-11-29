ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the world of Colmscomics, where our everyday life gets twisted to insane levels of absurdity.

The artist behind Colmscomics, Colm Lavery, continues to tackle various modern topics and turn them into short 4-panel comics. However, the artist is also exploring longer story-based comics, such as the Witch Beth series he is currently working on. In this post, we shared Colm's shorter ones, but if you'd like to see his other work, make sure to visit his social media accounts.

When we asked how the artist would describe the essence or theme behind his comics, Colm wrote: "For my short funny comics, I would say the most common theme in them is subverting expectations, as well as being a little edgy. I don’t want to cross any lines, but I feel you get the biggest laugh out of someone when you push the boundaries a little, just a toe into the inappropriate."

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | teepublic.com | tiktok.com | twitter.com | webtoons.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip showing a man humorously flexing muscles while exercising, featuring absurd situations and unexpected twists.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Colm continued: “That certainly seems to be where my humour mostly stems from, and four panels is just enough time to quickly set up an expectation in the reader and turn it on its head in the fourth panel. I don’t always do it, because if I did it every time then you would subconsciously suspect a twist, which defeats the whole purpose. As for my Witch Beth comic, it’s more a lighthearted horror story with dark humour sprinkled throughout, heavily inspired by the Discworld novels, which I love.”
#2

Comic illustration depicting absurd situations with unexpected twists and humor.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Comic illustrating an absurd and unexpected twist during a superhero rescue gone wrong in an urban setting.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We wanted to learn more about Colm’s background. He kindly shared:

“As you can probably tell from the quality of my work, I did not go to art school. Rather, I was just someone who always really enjoyed art and was more self-taught. Despite studying it through GCSE and A-levels (I’m from Northern Ireland, so high school for anyone reading from across the pond). And sadly, there weren’t many art jobs going on at the art factory, so I decided to give up on it as a career, but always kept it as a hobby. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Then I started noticing more and more webcomics online, like Randowis and Adamtots, and thought it would be really fun if I could contribute to that community. I would have a reason to draw, get better at art, and flex my comedy muscles while I’m at it. Funnily enough, growing up, as much as I loved comics, the idea of drawing them was always so sickeningly exhausting to me. The idea of drawing the same images over multiple panels sounded tiring and stressful. Now look at me, drawing comics every week after getting home from my full-time job and already exhausted before I begin, haha.”
#4

Comic with absurd situations: a girl encounters a stranger, offers him candy, and kicks him away in a surprising twist.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Comic strip with absurd situations and unexpected twists featuring D20 die, witches, gaming, and fairytale characters.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Colm also wrote about his creative process when it comes to comics.

“Have you ever seen a cartoon character going about its day until a metaphorical light bulb turns on above its head as it has its eureka moment? Well, it’s like that except my lightbulb flickers quite a bit like a sad fluorescent light in an old office, sound and all.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“The joke and scenario will just pop up in my head out of nowhere, especially if I’m doing something that doesn’t require a lot of my attention like driving or listening to someone as they speak. Other times it’s when I’m talking to a group of friends, and in the moment I tell an offhand joke that doesn’t get a laugh. So I think the best way to deal with this level of rejection is to spend time to draw it out and post it online, so even more people can tell me it bombed, and why, in soul-destroying detail.”
#6

Comic of a man on a sofa with a dog, fire in the background; absurd situation with unexpected twists.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Comic featuring absurd situations and unexpected twists with a robber demanding a tip from his victim.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Regarding the audience’s takeaway, Colm commented: “Honestly, if they read my comics and get a little chuckle, even just internally, then I would be happy. Life can be hard and depressing, especially now. And I know the importance of the small laughs we can have that help us get through the day and make everything seem a little less bleak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, if people walked away thinking I was really funny and talented, then that’s also nice. In fact, I might prefer that over the chuckle thing.”
#8

Comic strip with absurd situations featuring Spiderman in unexpected twists, capturing humorous moments and reactions.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Comic strip depicting absurd situations with unexpected twists, featuring a humorous confession scene.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, the artist added: “Keep an eye out for the other work I do, like the Witch Beth series I’m working on, by checking out my socials like Instagram or Reddit. I also do a YouTube show with two other comic creators Pizzacakecomics and HolleringElk called ‘Pen-Pals.’ We compete against each other by drawing a lot of dumb challenges while talking to each other podcast-style. So if you want a laugh or just want to see our drawing process as we speed draw our prompts, then check us out!”
#10

Comic featuring absurd situations and unexpected twists with characters clasping hands in mutual understanding.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Comic illustrating an absurd twist with two men and a listening smart speaker planning a casino heist.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Comic strip featuring absurd situations and unexpected twists, with characters humorously discussing a meme with a twist.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Comic scene with absurd situations: kids teepeeing a house, a surprised man looking out, and a man excited in a bathroom.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Comic of a man frustrated in a car by continuous radio breaks, exemplifying absurd situations and unexpected twists.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Comic of a man excitedly opening a PS5 box, finding an overly long console inside, showcasing an absurd situation.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Man at funeral podium, surrounded by shocked mourners, reveals absurd twist about dentist, creating unexpected comic situation.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Comic depicts superheroes in absurd situations and unexpected twists, including searching for Batman amidst chaos.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Comic of a priest performing a magic trick at a funeral; unexpected twist reveals a cheering audience.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Comic strip featuring absurd situations and unexpected twists with characters planning a heist and Alexa's unintended song order.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Comic depicting a man escaping from vampires with unexpected twist, highlighting absurd situations.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Comic strip showing absurd situations with Batman disappearing unexpectedly.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Absurd comic depicting an agent in chains experiencing emotional torture via video of friends hanging out without him.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Comic of absurd situation with a character mistakenly clicking "Restart" instead of "Shut Down" on a computer.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Comic strip with absurd situations featuring a patient, doctor, and nurse in a humorous prostate exam scenario.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Comic strip of absurd situations featuring a bear encounter with unexpected twists and humorous dialogues between characters.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Comic strip with absurd situations and unexpected twists, featuring a man in conversation, leading to a humorous realization.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Comic showing a group preparing for a heist with unexpected twists. One team member is found gambling at a roulette table.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Comic strip with absurd situations and unexpected twists featuring two characters in a gang initiation scenario.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Comic strip with absurd situations, featuring detectives in an interrogation room with unexpected twist involving a suspect.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Comic of absurd situation with a detective talking to Batman, who is on a toilet, showcasing unexpected humor.

colmscomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!