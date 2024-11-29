ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the world of Colmscomics , where our everyday life gets twisted to insane levels of absurdity.

The artist behind Colmscomics, Colm Lavery, continues to tackle various modern topics and turn them into short 4-panel comics. However, the artist is also exploring longer story-based comics, such as the Witch Beth series he is currently working on. In this post, we shared Colm's shorter ones, but if you'd like to see his other work, make sure to visit his social media accounts.

When we asked how the artist would describe the essence or theme behind his comics, Colm wrote: "For my short funny comics, I would say the most common theme in them is subverting expectations, as well as being a little edgy. I don’t want to cross any lines, but I feel you get the biggest laugh out of someone when you push the boundaries a little, just a toe into the inappropriate."

