BoredPanda
11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)
Comics

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Hidrėlėy
Once again, to ignite Halloween spirit, we are sharing some of Adam Ellis's eerie stories.

Adam Ellis is a New York-based illustrator and comic book artist. The artist is also known for his funny gags. However, Adam has increasingly gained attention for his talent in horror storytelling. As Ellis wrote on his website, his interest in horror began when he was only eight years old, after his grandmother introduced him to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Nowadays, Adam is fond of podcasts about con artists and documentaries on cults, making him great at writing scary stories.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

The gift

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Me and Evangeline at the Farm

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Deli case

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Fortune teller

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Reborn

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Flowers

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Conjoined Twins

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

The Basement

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Dad

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Better Kate Than Never

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Lights in the garden

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

11 Haunting Stories Illustrated By This Artist That Will Keep You Up At Night (New Pics)

Image credits: adamtots

Hidrėlėy

Hidrėlėy

Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Hidrėlėy

Hidrėlėy

Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

petemccann
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago

Ok, so most of these are unfinished, because they're taken from the artist's Instagram. He posts several parts of a story, but the conclusions are exclusively for his patreon and people who buy his book. I saw this post and was going to complain, (he made a post recently about people giving away the endings of his stories), but seeing that they only included endings that he posted, it's more just a s****y post. Hopefully it's gained him some new followers, at least.

dariazotova
Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

Still better than all this constant AITA craр, even unfinished. Thanks!

dariazotova avatar
Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still better than all this constant AITA craр, even unfinished. Thanks!

Also on Bored Panda