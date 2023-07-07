Let's start this day with some hilarious comics made by none other than Adam Ellis.

Adam Ellis is a talented cartoonist and author of 4 comic books. His latest post on Bored Panda was a bit dark-themed with chilling and unpredictable endings, but most of his artwork is funny, relatable, and revolves around everyday life situations. To enhance the humor, Adam likes to hyperbolize themes and expressions without necessarily losing touch with reality.

So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through Adam's latest comics, and if you are interested in his previous posts, see herehere, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | amazon.co.uk | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

panther
panther
Community Member
1 hour ago

They are the biggest snowflakes I have ever seen.

#2

#3

#4

Ruby White
Ruby White
Community Member
12 minutes ago

*Coughs In Asian* (no offence to any Asians)

#5

#6

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd rather have 30 quality crayons than 120 s****y ones

#7

panther
panther
Community Member
59 minutes ago

What could be sexier than candy coated chocolate?

#8

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anything but what you spent hundreds of dollars on for the cats to use

#9

#10

#11

#12

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
23 minutes ago

He needs a visit from his late aunt

#13

#14

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is probably going to get down voted but *shrugs shoulders* facts are facts https://www.wyliecomm.com/2021/08/whats-the-latest-u-s-literacy-rate/

#15

#16

#17

#18

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Well, sure I joined the 'Leopard Face Eating Party' but I never thought it would eat MY face"

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
20 minutes ago

The names, oh my goodness

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

