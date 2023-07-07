Let's start this day with some hilarious comics made by none other than Adam Ellis.

Adam Ellis is a talented cartoonist and author of 4 comic books. His latest post on Bored Panda was a bit dark-themed with chilling and unpredictable endings, but most of his artwork is funny, relatable, and revolves around everyday life situations. To enhance the humor, Adam likes to hyperbolize themes and expressions without necessarily losing touch with reality.

So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through Adam's latest comics, and if you are interested in his previous posts, see here, here, and here.

