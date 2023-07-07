This Artist Continues To Create Funny Comics That Tackle Everything From Social Issues To Quirky Moments (32 New Pics)
Let's start this day with some hilarious comics made by none other than Adam Ellis.
Adam Ellis is a talented cartoonist and author of 4 comic books. His latest post on Bored Panda was a bit dark-themed with chilling and unpredictable endings, but most of his artwork is funny, relatable, and revolves around everyday life situations. To enhance the humor, Adam likes to hyperbolize themes and expressions without necessarily losing touch with reality.
So without further ado, we invite you to scroll through Adam's latest comics, and if you are interested in his previous posts, see here, here, and here.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | amazon.co.uk | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I'd rather have 30 quality crayons than 120 s****y ones
This is probably going to get down voted but *shrugs shoulders* facts are facts https://www.wyliecomm.com/2021/08/whats-the-latest-u-s-literacy-rate/
"Well, sure I joined the 'Leopard Face Eating Party' but I never thought it would eat MY face"