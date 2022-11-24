13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis
If you were craving some comics with a dark twist, look no further. Adam Ellis, whose comic strips have been featured on Bored Panda more than several times, will bring those Halloween spirits back.
Adam, or as he described himself once, three toddlers in a trench coat, has been dominating the internet for quite some time. After leaving Buzzfeed, he found himself again in his witty yet sometimes spooky comics. Nowadays, Adam has published three comic books, his latest being Fever Knights: Official Fake Strategy Guide.
To catch up on his previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here, and here.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com
Don’t panic
Image credits: adamtots
Rapture
Image credits: adamtots
Girlboss
Image credits: adamtots
Milk
Image credits: adamtots
Kiki’s Funeral Service
Image credits: adamtots
Is your front door locked?
Image credits: adamtots
Naughty or nice?
Image credits: adamtots
Get rekt, Susan
Image credits: adamtots
Moon eye
Image credits: adamtots
Driftwood
Image credits: adamtots
About last night
Image credits: adamtots
Careful what you wish for!
Image credits: adamtots
Goodnight
Image credits: adamtots