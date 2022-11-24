13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

If you were craving some comics with a dark twist, look no further. Adam Ellis, whose comic strips have been featured on Bored Panda more than several times, will bring those Halloween spirits back.

Adam, or as he described himself once, three toddlers in a trench coat, has been dominating the internet for quite some time. After leaving Buzzfeed, he found himself again in his witty yet sometimes spooky comics. Nowadays, Adam has published three comic books, his latest being Fever Knights: Official Fake Strategy Guide.

To catch up on his previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

Don’t panic

Image credits: adamtots

Rapture

Image credits: adamtots

Girlboss

Image credits: adamtots

Milk

Image credits: adamtots

Kiki’s Funeral Service

Image credits: adamtots

Is your front door locked?

Image credits: adamtots

Naughty or nice?

Image credits: adamtots

Get rekt, Susan

Image credits: adamtots

Moon eye

Image credits: adamtots

Driftwood

Image credits: adamtots

About last night

Image credits: adamtots

Careful what you wish for!

Image credits: adamtots

Goodnight

Image credits: adamtots