13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis
13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

If you were craving some comics with a dark twist, look no further. Adam Ellis, whose comic strips have been featured on Bored Panda more than several times, will bring those Halloween spirits back.

Adam, or as he described himself once, three toddlers in a trench coat, has been dominating the internet for quite some time. After leaving Buzzfeed, he found himself again in his witty yet sometimes spooky comics. Nowadays, Adam has published three comic books, his latest being Fever Knights: Official Fake Strategy Guide.

To catch up on his previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

Don’t panic

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Rapture

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Girlboss

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Milk

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Kiki’s Funeral Service

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Is your front door locked?

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Naughty or nice?

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Get rekt, Susan

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Moon eye

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Driftwood

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

About last night

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Careful what you wish for!

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Goodnight

13 New Clever And Chilling Stories By Adam Ellis

Image credits: adamtots

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

