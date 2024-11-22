ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Woodbury is back on Bored Panda with her hilarious PizzaCake Comics. Many of you will surely remember this series, known for its witty dialogues, unexpected twists, and relatable situations, all served with great humor.

As the artist previously shared with us, "I love making people laugh and sharing funny/weird situations with people. The drawing part is really fun, but it's incredibly satisfying to entertain others." With that in mind, let’s dive into her latest selection of comics.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | pizzacakecomic.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We spoke to Ellen again and asked even more questions to gain insight into her creative process as a cartoonist. One of our first curiosities was about the strangest place or situation that had ever inspired an idea for one of her comics. She graciously shared this with us: “Oh I get ideas in all kinds of spots, like in the doctor's office, while grocery shopping, picking my kids up from school, or even on the toilet. I think some people just can't turn off observing things and doing their own internal commentary, for me it's been quite useful!”
You May Also Like:
#2

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bhobbs avatar
B Hobbs
B Hobbs
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the woman a pillow? Are the men tiles? Hmm, marshmallow, chocolate bar, and graham crackers?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

When asked about her least favorite comic trope or cliché that she avoids in her work, the cartoonist responded: “Hmm, that's a tricky question. I wouldn't say I try to avoid any tropes, but I do try not to do themes I've seen other artists touch on often. I like to keep my content free of swears (for the most part) and I don't really stick to one topic or theme, so it's quite easy for me to avoid doing the same old, same old.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Next, Woodbury discussed the impact of AI-generated art and storytelling, exploring how it could potentially influence the future of comic creation: “I'm not sure AI will have a huge impact on comics and story-telling because most people want content that comes from humans. It's a form of honest expression and a way to feel connected with others. A consistent art style and well-written comic can carry a lot of emotion and make people bond over certain topics. I think there's this hollow feeling when we get content being churned out by AI because it loses that intentional feel and cohesive design. And even if it becomes indistinguishable from human-made art, it will always have this "uncanny valley" element which most finds a bit off-putting.”
#6

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, we wanted to learn which part of the comic creation process Ellen considers the most "underrated." She shared with us: “Okay so this is weird but I absolutely love the writing process and getting a really good idea fleshed out. I find it exciting and interesting, whereas I see lots of other artists can get frustrated with scripts and having issues with writer's block. To me, you can't force it. You have to let the ideas come naturally because then it's a more immersive experience for your readers. I find using my voice and sharing my thoughts is a way to connect with others, but I'm also an opinionated loud-mouth so maybe that's just me ha ha!”
#8

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
derkommissar avatar
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being back in school, unprepared for a test, is a common dream. As is being nude in public.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Artist Makes Funny Comics About Her Life And Everyday Struggles ( 20 New Pics)

pizzacakecomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!