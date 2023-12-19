34 Comics With Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings By This Artist (New Pics)
Another day, more comics, yes, but this time we invite you to check out the webcomic series "Colmscomics" (previously featured on Bored Panda too) created by Colm O'Hare. Known for its simple yet effective art style, Colm's comics delve into everyday life, pop culture, gaming, and the absurd, bringing a unique blend of clever, often self-deprecating humor.
This series stands out for its dark sense of humor and the ability to inject wit into mundane scenarios, frequently concluding with unexpected, twist-filled endings. As described in the artist's Instagram bio, "I make funny arts. Fart's if you will."
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
ummmmmm.....uhhhh I have no idea what to say about this one.
My friends are always talking about how pale they are and I"m just like "hehe y'all don't have natural melanin imagine that"