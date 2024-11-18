ADVERTISEMENT

London-based artists Joseph Lattimer and Caitlin Derer bring pop culture icons like Freddie Mercury, the Beatles, and Queen Elizabeth to life as collectable art toys. Through their studio, Collectable Cities, they transform legendary figures into playful, miniature pieces of art.

With backgrounds at the creative agency Fancy Lamp, Lattimer and Derer capture the essence of beloved personalities. Their creations blend nostalgia with a fresh, creative twist, offering fans a unique way to hold a piece of cultural history.

#1

Yayoi Kusama

collectablecities Report

#2

Elizabeth I

collectablecities Report

#3

Anne Boleyn

collectablecities Report

#4

Beefeater And Raven

collectablecities Report

#5

Shakespeare

collectablecities Report

#6

David Bowie

collectablecities Report

#7

Sherlock Holmes

collectablecities Report

#8

Boudica

collectablecities Report

#9

Bobby

collectablecities Report

#10

The Beatles

collectablecities Report

#11

Keith Haring

collectablecities Report

#12

Andy Warhol

collectablecities Report

#13

Pearly King And Queen

collectablecities Report

#14

Freddie Mercury

collectablecities Report

#15

Frida Kahlo

collectablecities Report

#16

The Guard

collectablecities Report

#17

Bob Marley

collectablecities Report

#18

Notting Hill Carnival Woman

collectablecities Report

#19

Rain Season Woman

collectablecities Report

#20

Knight

collectablecities Report

#21

The Queen And Royal Corgi

collectablecities Report

#22

Thunderbirds

collectablecities Report

