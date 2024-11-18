ADVERTISEMENT

London-based artists Joseph Lattimer and Caitlin Derer bring pop culture icons like Freddie Mercury, the Beatles, and Queen Elizabeth to life as collectable art toys. Through their studio, Collectable Cities, they transform legendary figures into playful, miniature pieces of art.

With backgrounds at the creative agency Fancy Lamp, Lattimer and Derer capture the essence of beloved personalities. Their creations blend nostalgia with a fresh, creative twist, offering fans a unique way to hold a piece of cultural history.

