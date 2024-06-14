ADVERTISEMENT

Being a human is not always comfortable. We experience loss, heartbreak, loneliness, and mistakes, leaving us flawed in various ways. It’s a big and sadly inevitable part of the human condition. But something that makes it more bearable is knowing that we aren’t alone in going through this all.



The Facebook page Chronically Strange and Uncomfortable is a safe internet heaven where its creator shares the ups and downs of what it means to be an ordinary person living on the planet Earth. It’s full of relatable memes that address human struggles in hopes of forming a community and raising awareness about mental health and other important topics. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.