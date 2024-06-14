69 Memes, Perfect For The “Chronically Strange And Uncomfortable”
Being a human is not always comfortable. We experience loss, heartbreak, loneliness, and mistakes, leaving us flawed in various ways. It’s a big and sadly inevitable part of the human condition. But something that makes it more bearable is knowing that we aren’t alone in going through this all.
The Facebook page Chronically Strange and Uncomfortable is a safe internet heaven where its creator shares the ups and downs of what it means to be an ordinary person living on the planet Earth. It’s full of relatable memes that address human struggles in hopes of forming a community and raising awareness about mental health and other important topics. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
Did you hear that brain? Maybe you shouldn’t keep me awake so late. “It’s fun keeping you awake. Oh, you have a meeting in 6 hours so you should probably get some sleep. Nah lol, here’s a cringe memory for you.”
Something tells me the original post (saintherons) refers to sarcasm/irony.
Agreed, it's getting really annoying that "how are you" has basically become the new hi.
Yep. Just can’t help it, make sure everything is out of my path or it will be taken out.
Does the spectrum have a quitline? I really need to reduce my dosage of it
How come bp cant figure out what a meme is and thinks a twitter post is a meme
