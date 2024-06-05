ADVERTISEMENT

Ipsos recently conducted a survey across thirty countries to find out what makes people happy. The majority of respondents identified physical health (54%), mental well-being (53%), and their relationship with their partner (49%) as the key contributors.

To get a better understanding of what helps individuals achieve the things they need, we at Bored Panda asked our Facebook followers to share the various ways they have substantially improved their quality of life. Continue scrolling to check out what they told us!

#1

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Getting clean and sober. It’s been 12 years and 7 months now.

Angela Marie , cottonbro studio Report

#2

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) When I stopped caring about what others think--when I stopped being a people pleaser. I speak my mind, now, and I don't care who likes or dislikes me.

Kristen Dianne , Ksenia Kartasheva Report

#3

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Leaving a toxic work environment. I'm still rethinking what I want to do with my life, but at least I'm not having a panic attack every week

Elena Ramirez-Boehmke , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#4

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Leaving an abusive relationship. No more walking on eggshells. Free, at last.

Celine LaGasse , Alex Green Report

#5

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Getting dogs and cats! Had the absolute worst depression before and it has almost completely turned around because of them. They're such beautiful souls

Laura Aurand , Tomáš Jíra Report

#6

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Stop chasing people who wanted nothing to do with me unless they needed something. And, started to really focus on those who love me for me.

Chuck Peterson , Keira Burton Report

#7

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Quit my corporate job in 2019 and started a remote-only business so I can travel and work from anywhere.

Ioana Stepanov , Yan Krukau Report

#8

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Dumb one but drinking water. I survived on solely caffeine products most of my life and slowly made the switch. Almost every single health issue I had must have been dehydration in one way or another and since drinking enough water everyday I feel amazing. Duh I know but I can't be the only one

Nichole Coffey , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#9

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Going back to work after being a SAHM. I am a way better parent when I have some space from the kids and a sense of purpose outside of the house.

Jessica Armato , Yan Krukau Report

#10

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) My gastric sleeve surgery. At my highest I was at 296 and I am now at 187, about 7 months after surgery and still losing. I still maintain a good diet and started adding in more exercise. I feel amazing

Ashley Lynn Meadows , Andres Ayrton Report

#11

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) realizing that i’d let family members disrespect me for far too long. once i grew that backbone & started believing that my feelings are valid & the only ones that matter to me and my children, my life got better and happier

The Pink Room Beauty & Aesthetics , Mental Health America (MHA) Report

#12

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Going to a chiropractor and getting my service dog. Both are extremely helpful and make my medical issues more bearable.

Ashley Lavoie , Frames For Your Heart Report

#13

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) eating bigger breakfasts. more energy throughout the day and less prone to binge eating at night

Ari Love , Sergey Meshkov Report

#14

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Unlearn the "people pleasing behavior" and gym. I wish I did it in my early 20's

Abbott Joan , George Milton Report

#15

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Walking away from those who are committed to misunderstanding me, at their convenience.

Jessica Bennett , Vera Arsic Report

#16

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Getting a massage every 6 weeks. Been doing it for just over a year and I should have started doing it years ago!

Lee Anna Mongold , Elina Fairytale Report

#17

Standing up for myself and stop being afraid of the potential back lash.

Jenny Rose Report

#18

Getting a divorce
(He was extremely abusive)

Becca Lynn Report

#19

Learned I'm the most important person to take care of

Krista Burke Report

#20

I have horrible anxiety and I'm always holding stuff in. I never speak out. But lately I've been speaking my mind and forcing myself not to care as much and it's such an improvement in every aspect of my life!! I feel lighter. Still have a long way to go though!

Amanda Anderson Report

#21

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Yoga. My neck and shoulders hurt all the time. Yoga has made them so much better! I’m not great at it yet but improving every time.

Karen Shipton Webb , Cliff Booth Report

#22

Turned off the News!

Karen Johnson Report

#23

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Cutting out sugary drinks almost completely.

Maddie C Walls , Karolina Grabowska Report

#24

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Leaving my ex.

Lexy Bowser , Alena Darmel Report

#25

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Cutting out toxic people, paying off my house and retiring @ 59 yrs old! I’m poor but so grateful and happy! It’s been 10 years now and no regrets!

Victoria Shar , Yan Krukau Report

#26

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Found out I have graves disease and that it is not anxiety or menopause.

Heather Monroe , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#27

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Finding the right medication combination to help stabilize my moods.

Chelsea Cirone , Darina Belonogova Report

#28

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Cutting out dairy. I developed lactose intolerance and didn’t know it.

Jessica Ugartechea Krause , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

#29

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) THE GYM!!! And I cant emphasize this enough. What started as a physical fitness journey turned into mental clarity and a lifestyle change. Take these words to heart! Start in the gym, Use discipline and determination, and watch your life start to improve.

Zachary Roy , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#30

Accepting it's okay to ask for help

Malin Pettersson Report

#31

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Getting back to creating art. It provides a total escape for me.

Charlene Quinn Canchola , Pavel Danilyuk Report

#32

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Self employed.
Stopped caring about what others think.

Andrea Murphy , Liza Summer Report

#33

Not drinking all the time. I still drink at times but I used to drink everyday. This one change has improved my life tremendously and had a domino affect of happiness and self growth!!

Tracy Harris Report

#34

Started exercising again after not doing so for over a decade.

Jacob Fuller Report

#35

Getting a house cleaner

Amie Goodwin Report

#36

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Getting up a few hours before work in the morning. If you have to be there at 7, get up at 4.
Not feeling rushed in the morning and starting my day off on a good note.

Chris Clark , Ron Lach Report

4 freakin' AM??! That's not for everybody! I do understand the part about not rushing though. I like to spend 5 minutes starting up my machine, expediting a couple of stupid mails, and then walking away. Back at 9, my laptop is switched on and waiting, there's no stupid mail, and I just start my day slowly sipping my cup of tea.

#37

Sending my laundry out to be washed, dried, folded and returned to me

Chelsea Gubbins Report

#38

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Hired a housekeeper. Best money I have ever spent. Gives someone a job, doing 3 bathrooms, laundry, sweeps, mops and dusts. All the things that take away from my family time on my days off.

Gayle Greenlaw , Karolina Grabowska Report

#39

Meditation has changed my entire life!

Miranda Marie Finch Report

#40

Adding an anti-anxiety medication to my regimen. Didn't even realize how low I was until it pulled me back up.

Jennifer Gordon Report

#41

Going to bed by 10:30pm instead of 12am/midnight and avoiding caffeine after 9am.

Alison Lerman Report

#42

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Realizing that happiness is a choice and choosing be happy every day, even through tough times.

Natalie Carter , Lê Minh Report

#43

Spirituality and therapy. Self healing self love inner work. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do but when it works it works. Just putting in the work is what's hard

Rachel Erin Hess Report

#44

“What Improved Your Quality Of Life So Much, You Wish You Did It Sooner?” (44 Answers) Putting God first in my life. Following Jesus, and sobriety. My life has been the best it’s ever been since making those choices.

Sterling Harlan , Arina Krasnikova Report

someone changed his/her life to the better without disturbing or harmin anyone, but did it due to religion, so let's downvote this my wonderful open-minded tolerant Pandas... /s

