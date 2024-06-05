To get a better understanding of what helps individuals achieve the things they need, we at Bored Panda asked our Facebook followers to share the various ways they have substantially improved their quality of life. Continue scrolling to check out what they told us!

Ipsos recently conducted a survey across thirty countries to find out what makes people happy. The majority of respondents identified physical health (54%), mental well-being (53%), and their relationship with their partner (49%) as the key contributors.

#1 Getting clean and sober. It’s been 12 years and 7 months now.

#2 When I stopped caring about what others think--when I stopped being a people pleaser. I speak my mind, now, and I don't care who likes or dislikes me.

#3 Leaving a toxic work environment. I'm still rethinking what I want to do with my life, but at least I'm not having a panic attack every week

#4 Leaving an abusive relationship. No more walking on eggshells. Free, at last.

#5 Getting dogs and cats! Had the absolute worst depression before and it has almost completely turned around because of them. They're such beautiful souls

#6 Stop chasing people who wanted nothing to do with me unless they needed something. And, started to really focus on those who love me for me.

#7 Quit my corporate job in 2019 and started a remote-only business so I can travel and work from anywhere.

#8 Dumb one but drinking water. I survived on solely caffeine products most of my life and slowly made the switch. Almost every single health issue I had must have been dehydration in one way or another and since drinking enough water everyday I feel amazing. Duh I know but I can't be the only one

#9 Going back to work after being a SAHM. I am a way better parent when I have some space from the kids and a sense of purpose outside of the house.

#10 My gastric sleeve surgery. At my highest I was at 296 and I am now at 187, about 7 months after surgery and still losing. I still maintain a good diet and started adding in more exercise. I feel amazing

#11 realizing that i’d let family members disrespect me for far too long. once i grew that backbone & started believing that my feelings are valid & the only ones that matter to me and my children, my life got better and happier

#12 Going to a chiropractor and getting my service dog. Both are extremely helpful and make my medical issues more bearable.

#13 eating bigger breakfasts. more energy throughout the day and less prone to binge eating at night

#14 Unlearn the "people pleasing behavior" and gym. I wish I did it in my early 20's

#15 Walking away from those who are committed to misunderstanding me, at their convenience.

#16 Getting a massage every 6 weeks. Been doing it for just over a year and I should have started doing it years ago!

#17 Standing up for myself and stop being afraid of the potential back lash.

#18 Getting a divorce

(He was extremely abusive)

#19 Learned I'm the most important person to take care of

#20 I have horrible anxiety and I'm always holding stuff in. I never speak out. But lately I've been speaking my mind and forcing myself not to care as much and it's such an improvement in every aspect of my life!! I feel lighter. Still have a long way to go though!

#21 Yoga. My neck and shoulders hurt all the time. Yoga has made them so much better! I’m not great at it yet but improving every time.

#22 Turned off the News!

#23 Cutting out sugary drinks almost completely.

#24 Leaving my ex.

#25 Cutting out toxic people, paying off my house and retiring @ 59 yrs old! I’m poor but so grateful and happy! It’s been 10 years now and no regrets!

#26 Found out I have graves disease and that it is not anxiety or menopause.

#27 Finding the right medication combination to help stabilize my moods.

#28 Cutting out dairy. I developed lactose intolerance and didn’t know it.

#29 THE GYM!!! And I cant emphasize this enough. What started as a physical fitness journey turned into mental clarity and a lifestyle change. Take these words to heart! Start in the gym, Use discipline and determination, and watch your life start to improve.

#30 Accepting it's okay to ask for help

#31 Getting back to creating art. It provides a total escape for me.

#32 Self employed.

Stopped caring about what others think.

#33 Not drinking all the time. I still drink at times but I used to drink everyday. This one change has improved my life tremendously and had a domino affect of happiness and self growth!!

#34 Started exercising again after not doing so for over a decade.

#35 Getting a house cleaner

#36 Getting up a few hours before work in the morning. If you have to be there at 7, get up at 4.

Not feeling rushed in the morning and starting my day off on a good note.

#37 Sending my laundry out to be washed, dried, folded and returned to me

#38 Hired a housekeeper. Best money I have ever spent. Gives someone a job, doing 3 bathrooms, laundry, sweeps, mops and dusts. All the things that take away from my family time on my days off.

#39 Meditation has changed my entire life!

#40 Adding an anti-anxiety medication to my regimen. Didn't even realize how low I was until it pulled me back up.

#41 Going to bed by 10:30pm instead of 12am/midnight and avoiding caffeine after 9am.

#42 Realizing that happiness is a choice and choosing be happy every day, even through tough times.

#43 Spirituality and therapy. Self healing self love inner work. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do but when it works it works. Just putting in the work is what's hard