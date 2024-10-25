ADVERTISEMENT

Cattitude is a term that every feline lover perfectly understands. It’s not a word that casually appears in the dictionary, but all that cat-indifferent people need to know is that every mouser believes they’re the rulers of the world and aren’t afraid to show it. It almost seems like they have respect for no one and their second name is anarchy.

However, it doesn’t make us love them any less. In fact, they might earn our affection even more for it. Bored Panda is here to keep the love going with this Facebook page full of instances when cats were being their lovable jerk selves. Scroll down to find the crème de la crème of nuisances, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you feel for their owners the most.