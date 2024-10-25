ADVERTISEMENT

Cattitude is a term that every feline lover perfectly understands. It’s not a word that casually appears in the dictionary, but all that cat-indifferent people need to know is that every mouser believes they’re the rulers of the world and aren’t afraid to show it. It almost seems like they have respect for no one and their second name is anarchy. 

However, it doesn’t make us love them any less. In fact, they might earn our affection even more for it. Bored Panda is here to keep the love going with this Facebook page full of instances when cats were being their lovable jerk selves. Scroll down to find the crème de la crème of nuisances, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you feel for their owners the most.

#1

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

djROOMBASinDAhouse Report

#2

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

@PeterNHess Report

#3

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

“There are so many misconceptions that cats are spiteful, or cats are being jerks, that they’re being aloof or asocial,” says cat behaviorist Luke Hollenbeck.

“But cats are trying to communicate with us all the time, and people have to be really good at understanding that. If there’s a communication barrier, we’re not going to be able to get along very well,” he explains. 
#4

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#5

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#6

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

The truth is that a lot of owners misunderstand their mouser’s behavior and put a negative spin on it, ignoring their essential needs. 

They might think that their cat is being antisocial when actually it's not really the case. They just choose individuals or peers they preferably want to form closer and more dynamic relationships with. 
#7

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

@chizu_kei Report

#8

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#9

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

@redford Report

“A lot of this also comes down to different personalities and social preferences — every cat is individual,” notes Hollenbeck. “Just like you and I might choose to hang out with different people or participate in different events, cats are no different.”
#10

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one hugging the bag 'I love you, catnip, mine, all mine"

#11

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is NOTHING going wrong that can't be fixed by looking at these two things. Even better if the cat attached to them is cuddled up next to/on you purring

#12

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

Director of the Human-Animal Interaction Lab, Monique Udell, has investigated the social potential of cats and found that they can be quite socially flexible. This means that they can successfully exist in groups or on their own, depending on their upbringing and environment.

#13

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#14

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#15

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

“What we’re finding is that when we give them the same kinds of opportunities or challenges that we regularly give dogs, that oftentimes cats not only can engage in high levels of social behavior, but many cats actually prefer social interaction,” Udell says.
#16

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#17

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

introvertcats Report

#18

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

But no one, animal or human, enjoys being surrounded by others all the time. We all want to have some alone time once in a while. Cats can also remove themselves from uncomfortable situations or conflicts as a way to protect themselves. “That’s often where we run into issues in our home, because there’s limited movement that can take place in order to be able to avoid conflict,” says veterinary behaviorist Leslie Sinn.

#19

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#20

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#21

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

Even though cats have become quite good at living and interacting with humans and other animals, their behavior is still primarily based on survival instinct, which can make them quite territorial over their food, water, and bathroom. If anyone threatens their resources and space, this can force them to act out.

#22

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#23

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#24

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#25

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#26

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwwww you know you have to buy another one, right?

#27

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

“A lot of the so-called mischievous behavior of cats is simply an attempt to get the owners’ attention,” Serpell says. “They’ve learned by trial and error if they sit on your desk and throw your pens on the floor, eventually you’ll give them attention or get up.” Taking some time throughout the day to interact with your pet can make all the difference and lead to a happier dynamic for both parties.
#28

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#29

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

JustOnesAndZeros Report

#30

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhh hello, I'm collecting local management fees. If you could just open the box for me to take mine?

#31

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#32

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#33

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#34

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#35

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You forgot US, Geoff. We are DEEPLY disappointed in you....

#36

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

leadfoot_mf Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean she didn't MAKE the afgan? At least I MADE the afgan my cat sleeps on. I made it out of yarn that had once been a scarf I made.

#37

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#38

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#39

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#40

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, my kitty carriers are a little small, but we'll figure it out. Yes, ill make sure the kids have toys to play with in the carriers.

#41

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a look that says, "I just ate half a mouse, left the other half on your pillow, and barfed in your slippers."

#42

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not all heroes wear capes. Some have four legs and a long furry tail.

#43

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#44

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#45

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not only will I PET the people hating cat, I'll get the cat to purr and follow me when I get up to leave.

#46

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have black pillowcases. The amount of times I've gone to put my head down on the two cats curled up together....

#47

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#48

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#49

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#50

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#51

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#52

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#53

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#54

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#55

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#56

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#57

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#58

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

KaleidoscopeThese248 Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will have some interesting bite marks, is all...

#59

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#60

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Accompanied by a wahwah trumpet rendition of "Old Man River"

#61

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#62

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#63

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#64

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#65

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#66

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#67

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a cat many years ago, he had an emotional support G-string that he fished out of my laundry, it was kind of embarrassing when I had guests.

#68

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Picsv

Cats are Assholes Report

#69

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#70

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#71

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#72

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats think things, and mine likes to talk. We understand many of the things we say to each other

#73

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#74

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#75

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#76

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#77

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#78

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

desireemckinnon620 avatar
whineygingercat
whineygingercat
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, mine just lay down and roll ALL OVER THEM to ensure I'm wearing as much of their fur as they are.

#79

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#80

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#81

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#82

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#83

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#84

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always remember to cut the handles on paper bags. Yes I know that it makes them useless for carrying things in, but I have been reliably informed that that is not in fact their intended purpose.

#85

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#86

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#87

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what happens when you get up on the kitchen counters, Baldy....

#88

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#89

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#90

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#91

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

#92

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

CDS dropped off new resident. Hope you don't mind.

#93

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One braincell between them. And I mean the copiers....

#94

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bought one as my big lad likes to perch on my chest when I'm working and it's difficult to work one handed

#95

Cats-Being-Funny-Jerks-Memes-Pics

Cats are Assholes Report

