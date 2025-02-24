75 Hilariously Relatable Memes For Anyone With ‘Cattitude’ (New Pics)Interview With Owner
LOLcats, Grumpy Cat, Caturday, cat videos, celebrity cats... They stalked us silently, then pounced out of nowhere, came in with a whole lot of cattitude, and took over the internet. It’s no secret that cats have been ruling the World Wide Web for decades, turning it into a virtual cat park. Sometimes I wonder if they’re secretly plotting to take over the real world as well.
If you consider yourself a bit cat-obsessed, you might have heard of the annual CatCon gathering. It’s a massive cat-centric pop culture event dedicated to all things feline, and it attracts people from around the globe. This year’s one takes place in early August in Pasadena, California.
But while you wait for that, you’ll be pleased to know that the guys behind the event also run an Instagram page called CatConWorldwide. It’s clocked up an impressive 607,000 followers. The account shares hilarious and relatable cat content that’ll put a smile on your dial on even the most catastrophic of days. Bored Panda has picked our favorites to keep you purring through your next nine lives. Paws what you're doing and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the ones that have you feline like you're surrounded by catnip. You'll also find our interview with Susan Michals between the images. She's the CEO and president of CatCon and CatCon Worldwide.
Cat looks perturbed to have photo taken. True cattitude.
Susan Michals has reinvented herself as many times as a cat with nine lives. The former journalist has written for well-known publications like The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, and The Huffington Post, covering art, culture and celebrity news.
Michals has also worked as a television producer for NBCUniversal and as a casting director/line producer on several documentaries, including two acclaimed French films that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. She's also called on to speak at various events and published her first book "Walter Chandoha. Cats." by TASCHEN in 2019.
All sausages taste a bit better if they are stolen first...
Nowadays, Michals is mostly mad about cats. She's the creator of the world's biggest cat expos and events, "CatCon" and "Cat Art Show."
"CatCon was started in 2015 because there was nothing for cat people in terms of recognition, nor was there a centralized hub for them to gather in real life," she tells Bored Panda when we reach out to her. "This was a time when cats were just starting to creep into the lexicon of pop culture, so we determined we needed to create something that married cats, community and pop culture, all into one big catstravaganza!"
Yes. I have that problem a lot. With a 100 pound pitbull. He likes to sit on my chest until I have to push him off due to lack of oxygen.
2025 is a big year for CatCon as the event marks its 10th anniversary. We asked Michals what cat lovers can expect when the doors open on 2 August for the 2-day convention in Pasadena, California.
"The biggest adoption village with over 200 kittens for adoption, immersive activations galore, the best in cat-centric design and fashion, exhibitors with the latest in products and services for cats and their people, information and education about the best way to take care of your kitty pal, and an epic community of cat lovers," the founder tells us, adding that the heroes of the Australian Firefighter Calendar will be in attendance this year again.
One of these things is not like the other. 🥐
But both of these things look exactly the same..
CatCon attracts thousands of people every year and donates a portion of the proceeds to various organizations throughout the year. "To date, we have donated nearly $400K to help animals in need to organizations like RedRover, Milo's Sanctuary, Kitten Rescue and others," Michals tells us.
We are not at all surprised to hear that Michals is a proud cat mama. She has a Maine coon named Miss Kitty Pretty Girl, but she also shares her home with a poodle mix canine, Buddy. Bored Panda was curious to hear why the expert rates felines so highly. Her answer was simple:
"They're awesome! They're independent! They're low lift! They have attitude! They're intelligent AF! They're beautiful! What more could you want?"
Cue angry sing shouting with Jean Valjean- "I am warning you JAVERT!/I was born inside a JAIL! There is nothing I won't do/ 246011111111
Michals says the most important factor to consider when adopting or shopping for a cat is to "find one that you vibe with." You'll be spoilt for choice. According to the world's largest genetic registry of pedigreed cats, The International Cat Association, there are 73 different cat breeds, each with their own special traits, personalities and characteristics. And then there are the mixes.
And background cat eating all the food while son cat distracted by sparkling peach soda water while two socked feet hover above the scene
Michals says CatCon "takes a lot - it's like planning a feature film!" And she should know all about that. But the team isn't only working on CatCon. "We also run Cat Art Show, the biggest exhibition in the world celebrating cats in art," she tells us, also revealing that they're about to embark on a new project, due to launch in May. But she won't let the cat out the bag just yet and says more details will be shared closer to the time.
This looks like a you woke me up and have 2 seconds til I lunge mode
Are they related?? They have exact matching postures lol
I bet soft bread feels really nice on those sweet little bean toes
I feel like a cat is more likely to shiv you than wrestle?
Maybe ease off the weed... I didn't notice the pillow was more concerned about the rolling papers and that the cat ate your stash
My cat is getting old and has Tinea. He still goes outside in storms and yowls at the thunder like some furry mini god...
