LOLcats, Grumpy Cat, Caturday, cat videos, celebrity cats... They stalked us silently, then pounced out of nowhere, came in with a whole lot of cattitude, and took over the internet. It’s no secret that cats have been ruling the World Wide Web for decades, turning it into a virtual cat park. Sometimes I wonder if they’re secretly plotting to take over the real world as well.

If you consider yourself a bit cat-obsessed, you might have heard of the annual CatCon gathering. It’s a massive cat-centric pop culture event dedicated to all things feline, and it attracts people from around the globe. This year’s one takes place in early August in Pasadena, California.

But while you wait for that, you’ll be pleased to know that the guys behind the event also run an Instagram page called CatConWorldwide. It’s clocked up an impressive 607,000 followers. The account shares hilarious and relatable cat content that’ll put a smile on your dial on even the most catastrophic of days. Bored Panda has picked our favorites to keep you purring through your next nine lives. Paws what you're doing and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the ones that have you feline like you're surrounded by catnip. You'll also find our interview with Susan Michals between the images. She's the CEO and president of CatCon and CatCon Worldwide.

#1

Cat meme showing a pie with paw prints labeled "The crime" and a kitten labeled "The criminal."

catconworldwide Report

    #2

    Missing cat poster with a smug cat photo. Text: "Have you seen my cat? Well now you have." Perfect for those with cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #3

    catconworldwide Report

    Susan Michals has reinvented herself as many times as a cat with nine lives. The former journalist has written for well-known publications like The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, and The Huffington Post, covering art, culture and celebrity news.

    Michals has also worked as a television producer for NBCUniversal and as a casting director/line producer on several documentaries, including two acclaimed French films that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. She's also called on to speak at various events and published her first book "Walter Chandoha. Cats." by TASCHEN in 2019.
    #4

    Man wearing a shirt that reads, "Introverted but willing to discuss cats," highlighting cattitude humor.

    catconworldwide Report

    #5

    Orange cat with 'cattitude' peeking from under a cozy blanket on a couch.

    flyingsnow Report

    #6

    Person with a sprained ankle elevates leg, while a black and white cat mirrors them by lying with paws up, showing cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    Nowadays, Michals is mostly mad about cats. She's the creator of the world's biggest cat expos and events, "CatCon" and "Cat Art Show."

    "CatCon was started in 2015 because there was nothing for cat people in terms of recognition, nor was there a centralized hub for them to gather in real life," she tells Bored Panda when we reach out to her. "This was a time when cats were just starting to creep into the lexicon of pop culture, so we determined we needed to create something that married cats, community and pop culture, all into one big catstravaganza!"
    #7

    Tweet about canceling plans due to a cat sitting, embodying relatable cattitude humor.

    chrismelberger Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I have that problem a lot. With a 100 pound pitbull. He likes to sit on my chest until I have to push him off due to lack of oxygen.

    #8

    Cat with a curious expression peering through a sink hole, showcasing its humorous cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #9

    Cat with a pink lipstick mark on its forehead, exuding cattitude on a textured black couch.

    catconworldwide Report

    2025 is a big year for CatCon as the event marks its 10th anniversary. We asked Michals what cat lovers can expect when the doors open on 2 August for the 2-day convention in Pasadena, California.

    "The biggest adoption village with over 200 kittens for adoption, immersive activations galore, the best in cat-centric design and fashion, exhibitors with the latest in products and services for cats and their people, information and education about the best way to take care of your kitty pal, and an epic community of cat lovers," the founder tells us, adding that the heroes of the Australian Firefighter Calendar will be in attendance this year again.
    #10

    Tweet about the humorous reality of cat ownership and different types of silence, reflecting cattitude.

    MegWegenke Report

    #11

    Tweet reads "He's a 10 because cats like him," reflecting humorous and relatable memes on cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #12

    Orange cat curled up next to a croissant, showcasing cattitude humor.

    One of these things is not like the other. 🥐

    catconworldwide Report

    CatCon attracts thousands of people every year and donates a portion of the proceeds to various organizations throughout the year. "To date, we have donated nearly $400K to help animals in need to organizations like RedRover, Milo's Sanctuary, Kitten Rescue and others," Michals tells us.
    #13

    Funny meme about a cat hissing and leaving, capturing relatable moments for those with a sense of cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #14

    Grumpy cat shows cattitude with an unimpressed look, humorous text overlay captures owner's sentiment.

    catconworldwide Report

    #15

    Two cats dressed as samurai on a rooftop at night, embodying a humorous sense of cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    We are not at all surprised to hear that Michals is a proud cat mama. She has a Maine coon named Miss Kitty Pretty Girl, but she also shares her home with a poodle mix canine, Buddy. Bored Panda was curious to hear why the expert rates felines so highly. Her answer was simple:

    "They're awesome! They're independent! They're low lift! They have attitude! They're intelligent AF! They're beautiful! What more could you want?"
    #16

    Cat with attitude lounging on someone else's delivery box on a porch.

    catconworldwide Report

    #17

    Cat with a humorous 'cattitude,' wearing a plastic bag as a hat, mimicking Russell Crowe in Les Misérables.

    catconworldwide Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cue angry sing shouting with Jean Valjean- "I am warning you JAVERT!/I was born inside a JAIL! There is nothing I won't do/ 246011111111

    #18

    Relatable meme about cats getting claws stuck and being offended by help.

    catconworldwide Report

    Michals says the most important factor to consider when adopting or shopping for a cat is to "find one that you vibe with." You'll be spoilt for choice. According to the world's largest genetic registry of pedigreed cats, The International Cat Association, there are 73 different cat breeds, each with their own special traits, personalities and characteristics. And then there are the mixes.
    #19

    A relatable cat meme about feline behavior, showing humorous text about a cat switching from do not disturb to vibrate.

    catconworldwide Report

    #20

    Tabby cat sitting on carpet, humorously staring at a bottle, showcasing cattitude.

    equine__dentist Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And background cat eating all the food while son cat distracted by sparkling peach soda water while two socked feet hover above the scene

    #21

    A relatable meme about 'cattitude' showing a humorous tweet comparing reactions to personal mistakes and a cat's antics.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    Michals says CatCon "takes a lot - it's like planning a feature film!" And she should know all about that. But the team isn't only working on CatCon. "We also run Cat Art Show, the biggest exhibition in the world celebrating cats in art," she tells us, also revealing that they're about to embark on a new project, due to launch in May. But she won't let the cat out the bag just yet and says more details will be shared closer to the time.

    #22

    Tweet about understanding why having cats isn't an insult, with relatable 'cattitude' humor and emoji.

    buggirl Report

    #23

    Cat wrapped in an orange blanket, sitting on a green chair with a humorous expression, embracing 'cattitude'.

    UberKierk Report

    #24

    Person working at a desk while a cat sleeps comfortably, capturing the essence of "cattitude" humor.

    catconworldwide Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like a you woke me up and have 2 seconds til I lunge mode

    #25

    Cat meme text exchange showing a cat repeatedly saying "hey," highlighting funny cattitude behavior.

    catconworldwide Report

    #26

    catconworldwide Report

    #27

    A sleepy cat with 'cattitude' rests on a colorful rug, wearing a white kerchief.

    __papa_ Report

    #28

    A meme with a relatable 'cattitude' joke about enjoying a cat's breathing while asleep, with likes and comments shown.

    jbfan911 Report

    #29

    Cat with 'cattitude' staring intently while sitting by vases with flowers on a table, capturing a funny moment.

    catconworldwide Report

    #30

    Classic painting with a couple humorously holding a large cat. Text reads: "Did you adopt your cat?" "No, it's my biological cat."

    catconworldwide Report

    #31

    Cat meme with "Now Hiring Biscuit Maker" sign, feline showing excitement with "heavy breathing" text, emphasizing cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #32

    Cartoon of a cat and human, highlighting relatable cattitude as cats chaperone humans between rooms.

    catconworldwide Report

    #33

    Two cats sitting by a heat vent with humorous captions about waiting time, showing cute cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #34

    Giant cat head labeled “Cat hair” over city, humorously depicting cat hair invading a freshly swept house.

    catconworldwide Report

    #35

    Black and white cat on stairs labeled "original" next to a matching sneaker labeled "fake," humorously showcasing cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #36

    Kitten with 'cattitude' sits on a decoy keyboard, fooling its owner at the computer desk.

    catconworldwide Report

    #37

    Tweet humorously expressing jealousy of cats' cattitude.

    jzux Report

    #38

    catconworldwide Report

    #39

    Cat with 'cattitude' beside bread marked with paw print, showing humor and creativity.

    catconworldwide Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet soft bread feels really nice on those sweet little bean toes

    #40

    A cat with 'cattitude' sleeps on a jewelry display labeled "The Lord of the Rings," surrounded by gold items.

    catconworldwide Report

    #41

    Text exchange meme about WrestleMania for cats, showcasing humor and cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #42

    Cat peeking from a toy ice cream truck with a humorous review about poor service, showcasing its 'cattitude'.

    catconworldwide Report

    #43

    Tweet humorously wishing to be a silly orange cat in the next life, capturing relatable cattitude.

    sadderlizards Report

    #44

    Cat with ‘cattitude’ sleeping on a couch with a stag pillow and pens nearby, humorously blending into the design.

    catconworldwide Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe ease off the weed... I didn't notice the pillow was more concerned about the rolling papers and that the cat ate your stash

    #45

    Yard sign with a cat picture, humorously campaigning with 'Cattitude' slogans like "Beautifulest boy" and "Him loves water."

    catconworldwide Report

    #46

    Cat with 'cattitude' humorously depicted as a tiny guest on a large sofa.

    catconworldwide Report

    #47

    Man reading book titled "How to be happy" with a cat and money image inside. Hilariously relatable cattitude meme.

    catconworldwide Report

    #48

    Cat lounging in a pot among flowers, showcasing its cattitude with a satisfied expression.

    catconworldwide Report

    #49

    Orange cat with cattitude lounging playfully by a sunny window on a cat tree.

    catconworldwide Report

    #50

    A cat with 'cattitude' stretching on a wooden floor, tail curved upwards.

    catconworldwide Report

    #51

    Tweet humorously describing scolding a cat with cattitude using "we" to avoid shame.

    catconworldwide Report

    #52

    Text meme about a child's daycare friend reveals hilariously Piper is a cat, perfectly capturing relatable cattitude humor.

    catconworldwide Report

    #53

    Cat with a note describing a funny behavior, showcasing true cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #54

    Cute kitten with cattitude named Big Baby Pudding Snatcher standing on a floor, described as domestic short hair.

    catconworldwide Report

    #55

    A meme featuring a cat with 'cattitude,' replying "Shut up" to a person saying, "thank you for changing my life."

    catconworldwide Report

    #56

    Black and white cat with a funny mustache marking, showing unique cattitude behind a fence.

    catconworldwide Report

    #57

    A cat with 'cattitude' relaxes in a chair with a drink, wearing a fur stole and pearls, embodying luxury and leisure.

    catconworldwide Report

    #58

    Funny meme about cats in bed, with a quip on letting a cat do taxes reflecting cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #59

    Cats outside a door with a humorous dialogue about inviting them in, showcasing feline cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #60

    Man wearing a cone with his face, while a cat joins him inside it; relatable meme for those with 'cattitude'.

    catconworldwide Report

    #61

    Person carrying a cat dressed as a baby, capturing relatable cattitude humor.

    catconworldwide Report

    #62

    Relatable meme with colorful gradient border, humorously noting the numerous nicknames given to a cat instead of its real name.

    catconworldwide Report

    #63

    Cat paw pads in varieties: Black Bean, Pink Pea, Pinto Bean, Black Eyed Pea, Chickpea, and Mixed Beans, showcasing 'cattitude'.

    catconworldwide Report

    #64

    Black cat with a grumpy face swap and a plush toy, showcasing cattitude humor.

    catconworldwide Report

    #65

    A cat with 'cattitude' relaxes defiantly beside a "No Cats" sign on the grass.

    catconworldwide Report

    #66

    Skeleton humorously cuddles with a black cat, illustrating the 'cattitude' theme in a relatable meme.

    catconworldwide Report

    #67

    Cat meme with a close-up of a cat and a classic scene caption: "All right, then. Keep your secrets."

    catconworldwide Report

    #68

    Tweet about a playful 'cattitude' joke, mentioning a girl's trip with a cat from the living room to the kitchen.

    catconworldwide Report

    #69

    Tweet showing a funny thought about riding giant cats, reflecting humorous cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they were giant they would torture you then they would eat you

    #70

    Line drawing of a cat's face, capturing a humorous expression with text about cats bumping their heads.

    catconworldwide Report

    #71

    A meme showing a person's brain filled with images of cats, illustrating relatable feelings for those with cattitude.

    catconworldwide Report

    #72

    Cartoon character hesitating between being late and showing ‘cattitude’ by kissing a cat.

    catconworldwide Report

    #73

    A girl holds a cat with text displaying a meme about cattitude; girl says "I love you," cat says "I tolerate you."

    catconworldwide Report

    #74

    Pie chart humorously showing life with cats, highlighting activities like talking and taking photos of cats.

    catconworldwide Report

    #75

    Pie chart humorously illustrating relatable 'cattitude' joys with a lounging cat at the center.

    catconworldwide Report

