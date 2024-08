ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that cats are lovable pets. However, there are times when they can be more of a nuisance. The images you’re about to see are proof of that.

This Facebook group gathers memes, images, and stories from people showing a cat’s least adorable side. Some posts come from personal experiences; others poke fun at a feline’s known quirky behaviors.

We’ve collected some of the funniest and perhaps most relatable ones for you to kill time with today. Cat parents, you’ve likely had similar experiences.