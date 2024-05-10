ADVERTISEMENT

Ever noticed how cats can be as mysterious as ghosts? They both love knocking things off shelves, disappearing when you need them, and doing all sorts of weird stuff! If you've ever scratched your head over your cat's behavior, you're in good company. We've collected some funny pics from the “What's Wrong With Your Cat” subreddit, showcasing kitties in full malfunction mode.

In this purrfect collection, you'll witness cats doing everything from twisting their bodies into impossibly cute positions to giving their best “I meant to do that” expressions after a mishap. So, grab your favorite snack, settle in, and prepare to be charmed by the irresistible antics of these furry comedians!

#1

Roomba No Worky

SylviaTheFlorist Report

#2

I’m Just Going To Chomp Hard On This Cactus

helno Report

#3

Yes, Tell Me What's The Matter

catcurio Report

#4

Winston Is Popping In To Say Hi

mycatsagirl Report

#5

My Child Has An Obsession With Strawberries And Strawberry-Flavored Things For Some Reason

lonely-blue-sheep Report

#6

I'm Worried About Him Sometimes

ZwoeleBeer Report

#7

Grace Loves Lying On Her Back. She Just Never Seems To Know What To Do With Her Legs

igneus Report

#8

Just Chilling On This Quiet Night

Gyanne Report

#9

Hi, I’m Anfisa And I Feel So Comfortable!

rimakan Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those IKEA cats really should come with clearer assembly instructions.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Seriously Dan? You Can't Turn On The TV?

catcurio Report

#11

Enjoy My Lemur Cat

dnicelee Report

#12

Looks Like A Demon From A Renaissance Painting

[deleted] Report

#13

Stepped Out Of The Shower To This 🤷🏼‍♀️

-ShootTheMoon- Report

#14

An Exhausted Mother And Her Weird Children

xxMaridxx Report

#15

My Friend’s Cat Might Have A Problem

yeehawings Report

#16

Oddy Is 5 M.o. And Still Doesn’t Know How A Bed Works

snacksgotbars Report

#17

Shoulder Cat

Silojm Report

evan_13 avatar
Evan
Evan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why use a scarf? this is obviously the newest fashion trend, wearing your cat

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Emulating How She Sees The Humans Sit On The Sofa

JMP0492 Report

#19

He Worked His Way Under The Basket Handles To Lay On An Uncomfortable Pile Of Stuff

nakedwithoutmyhoodie Report

#20

Standard Orange Cat

Mika_Box Report

#21

My Kitten Helping With The Giant Christmas Crossword

oystercatcher84 Report

#22

Out Of A Whole House, This Is Fo's Bed

Brickzarina Report

#23

One Of His Favorite Ways To Sleep

blackdragon252003 Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shush. He’s getting his back massaged by the “Boondock Saints”.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

A Fluffy Donut With Random Legs

rawberryfields Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You left your donut out too long that it grew mold and legs!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

I Don’t Know But…. Is Sitting On My Face A Sign Of Love?

Trying-to-buildpc Report

#26

Has Anyone Ever Seen A Cat Drink Like This?

cripples_unite Report

#27

Dude What Is Wrong With My Cat?

Drinzara Report

#28

That Tongue Lol

ddrewerr710 Report

#29

He Thinks He's Invisible

momoftheraisin Report

#30

Look At Doug’s Neck, Hair, And Neck Hair! (And Desperation For Ruffles)

stizdizzle Report

#31

Relatable (Friend Posted On Twitter)

EndLocal3356 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's usually the pizza from human's plate, given that Orange tries to climb my bloody arm for it every time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Rivers’ Reaction To Me Yelling At Him For Jumping On The Table

Balizzm Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my house hoomannn! Don’t you dare raise your voice at me!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

She Has Multiple Beds But Always Chooses The Box :/

yeehawings Report

#34

Sleeping Beauty 😻

Spirited_Tomorrow169 Report

#35

My Couch Keeps Attacking Me

trashabilly Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps it time for you to fluff out your couch cushions!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

There Was No Catnip Used In The Making Of This Image

teroimatai Report

#37

Henry Likes To Sleep On Our Laundry

memaxwell Report

#38

She Only Likes Cuddles When I’m Playing Games

LunarMist96 Report

#39

He Really Is, One Of The Cat Of All Time

LeMecEnPyjama Report

#40

Why Does My Black Cat Look Like A Muppet 😭

beanfox101 Report

#41

Woke Up To Find Her Sleeping Next To Me.. Like This

foreveroveru Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat is not allowed on the bed and other furniture (mom’s anti-fur rules). Last night when I rolled over to settle in for the night after scrolling on my phone, I rolled onto my cat who had sneaked up into my bed. Tried to snuggle her and sleep but she kept getting squished with my croissant sleeping position so I had to move her back to her cat bed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Common Orange Cat Symptoms

ButterflyStroke Report

#43

She Turns Into This Thing When I Make The Bed And Viciously Attacks My Hair When I Try To Tuck In The Sheets. Yep, She's Looking At My Hair In This Pic Lol

sweet-lovely-death Report

#44

Someone Decided That Winter Sucks And Now Lives 24/7 Under The Radiator. Reasonable

No_Leopard_3860 Report

#45

First Time He Saw Himself In The Mirror

EmlJnke Report

#46

I Can’t Handle It When She Sleeps On Her Face Like That

saturatedsilence Report

#47

What Would You Call This Pose?

Windwolf55x5 Report

#48

My Scrungly Son Cleaned Himself And Then Sat Like This For Another 30 Minutes

AzulaOblongata Report

#49

The Refusal To Get Off The Counter

Yamato_Simp_ Report

#50

My Dad's Cat Looks Like A Zombie Because Of Her Scarred Eyes

xHouse_of_Hornetsx Report

#51

Took This Picture At The Perfect Time

hangnguy Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kitty is like “Why do you have to have a picture of a random stinky animal up on your wall when you’ve got this ferocious beast right in front of you?!”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Cat vs. Pineapple

Cherrycyril Report

#53

Sentient Dryer Lint

Brilliant_War4087 Report

#54

First Winter At Our New Place! She Really Likes The Radiator By The Bed

gross_trekkie Report

#55

My Cat Has Been Snuggling A Ruler For Like A Week

Mispeled_Divel Report

#56

Kitteh Brok’n. ?

RexC616 Report

#57

She Made This Face After Smelling Herself

yeehawings Report

#58

Why Does My Cat Chew On Plastic?

Sosophia_ Report

#59

Grumpy ! Because We Wont Let Her Go Outside To Hunt Squirrels

chocolocopb13 Report

#60

My Pretty Girl Just Turned 16

nibsitaas Report

thesquidness avatar
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not bad, last two of mine were 20 and 14, current is 11

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

His Happy Place Is In My Robe

FrankieAndBoots Report

#62

Life's Too Hard, Man 😭

catcurio Report

#63

He Just Had A Hard Day At The Office, I Guess I Just Gonna Bring Him A Beer And Turn On The TV

clawjelly Report

#64

I Really Wish She Would Stop Giving Me That Look

csch2 Report

#65

He Thinks He Saw A Bug

PinkSatanyPanties Report

#66

My Cat, Tusse. He Just Likes Sleeping/Relaxing In Weird Positions…😅

Weird_Owl- Report

#67

Reggie Cranks Up The Adorable Factor Until No One Can Resist Giving His Fluffy Tumtum Some Quality Rubs

KingSofaOfTheSlugs Report

#68

We're Having What For Dinner?!

PuffyDugout Report

#69

Mojang Being A Christmas Tree Rebel

Sizzle_The_Bacon Report

#70

Curly Has Quite An Interesting Sleeping Position On My Desk

metsadeer Report

#71

The Glares Lately

faithelzi Report

#72

She Just Parked Next To All The Shoes

Dantnad Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better get her a driving license! She passed the parallel parking test with flying colours!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

My Void Always Sits Like This, He Thinks He’s People…

Deboonsit Report

#74

Jabbo Likes To Shove Grass Down His Throat Until He Gags

Im_Looking_At_Cats Report

#75

Anybody Else's Cat Sleeps Like This?

JorgeBush420 Report

#76

My Special Girl 🥰

GeneralLiu Report

#77

She Discovered The Washing Machine And Won't Get Out!

One_Character_6009 Report

#78

I Think My Bath Lifeguard Isn’t Concentrating On Her Job

Naeojinx Report

#79

She's Sitting In Front Of Me. Like This. (Oc)

PsychologicalSense53 Report

#80

He’s Never Been All There

-bobby-jackson- Report

#81

This Is Oliver

mentally-ill-ghost Report

#82

Don't Mind Me, I'm Still The Center Of Attention :)

tonystark29 Report

#83

I Am Convinced His Spine Is A Slinky

milan0570 Report

#84

The Braincell Fell Out

the_other_day_ago Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s why you shouldn’t turn your orange car upside down! Didn’t you read the manual?!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#85

All I Think Is *derp Derp Derp*

Mr_Gin_Tonic Report

#86

Jarvis, We’re Trying To Quit Smoking In This Household Sir

DummyTHC420 Report

#87

My Cat Sits Like This. What Is She Thinking About?

chocolocopb13 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats are typically plotting death, she is totally scheming like a villain.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#88

Cam: A Short Story In Picture Form

lonelygymsock Report

#89

Just Got Sterilized And Thinking About It

SomeoneCanRead Report

#90

My Boy Literally Always Looks Insane If He’s Not Quietly Screaming He’s Acting Silly In General

GarbageMajestic7481 Report

#91

Currently The Only Vertebrate Surviving Without A Brain

Mycatissnootsy Report

tystrattonquirk avatar
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know; there are a number of politicians who appear to fit that description.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#92

Not The Biggest Fan Of Sweater Photo Time

tolse92 Report

#93

I Think I Figured Out A Hack To Get Your Cat To Come When You Call. Step 1: Get 2 Cats. Step 2: Call Other Cat

Ahsoka_Rey Report

#94

For My Reddit Birthday, Enjoy Some Folded Meats!

davidmitchellseyes Report

#95

I’m Scared

Scoobash Report

