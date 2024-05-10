95 Times Cats Made Their Owners Ask “What’s Wrong With My Cat” (New Pics)
Ever noticed how cats can be as mysterious as ghosts? They both love knocking things off shelves, disappearing when you need them, and doing all sorts of weird stuff! If you've ever scratched your head over your cat's behavior, you're in good company. We've collected some funny pics from the “What's Wrong With Your Cat” subreddit, showcasing kitties in full malfunction mode.
In this purrfect collection, you'll witness cats doing everything from twisting their bodies into impossibly cute positions to giving their best “I meant to do that” expressions after a mishap. So, grab your favorite snack, settle in, and prepare to be charmed by the irresistible antics of these furry comedians!
Roomba No Worky
I’m Just Going To Chomp Hard On This Cactus
Yes, Tell Me What's The Matter
Winston Is Popping In To Say Hi
My Child Has An Obsession With Strawberries And Strawberry-Flavored Things For Some Reason
I'm Worried About Him Sometimes
Grace Loves Lying On Her Back. She Just Never Seems To Know What To Do With Her Legs
Just Chilling On This Quiet Night
Hi, I’m Anfisa And I Feel So Comfortable!
Those IKEA cats really should come with clearer assembly instructions.
Seriously Dan? You Can't Turn On The TV?
Enjoy My Lemur Cat
Looks Like A Demon From A Renaissance Painting
Stepped Out Of The Shower To This 🤷🏼♀️
Maybe he couldn’t find a box and settles for a bag?
An Exhausted Mother And Her Weird Children
My Friend’s Cat Might Have A Problem
Oddy Is 5 M.o. And Still Doesn’t Know How A Bed Works
Shoulder Cat
Emulating How She Sees The Humans Sit On The Sofa
He Worked His Way Under The Basket Handles To Lay On An Uncomfortable Pile Of Stuff
My Kitten Helping With The Giant Christmas Crossword
Out Of A Whole House, This Is Fo's Bed
One Of His Favorite Ways To Sleep
A Fluffy Donut With Random Legs
I Don’t Know But…. Is Sitting On My Face A Sign Of Love?
Has Anyone Ever Seen A Cat Drink Like This?
That Tongue Lol
He Thinks He's Invisible
Look At Doug’s Neck, Hair, And Neck Hair! (And Desperation For Ruffles)
Relatable (Friend Posted On Twitter)
Rivers’ Reaction To Me Yelling At Him For Jumping On The Table
She Has Multiple Beds But Always Chooses The Box :/
My Couch Keeps Attacking Me
There Was No Catnip Used In The Making Of This Image
Henry Likes To Sleep On Our Laundry
She Only Likes Cuddles When I’m Playing Games
He Really Is, One Of The Cat Of All Time
Why Does My Black Cat Look Like A Muppet 😭
Woke Up To Find Her Sleeping Next To Me.. Like This
My cat is not allowed on the bed and other furniture (mom’s anti-fur rules). Last night when I rolled over to settle in for the night after scrolling on my phone, I rolled onto my cat who had sneaked up into my bed. Tried to snuggle her and sleep but she kept getting squished with my croissant sleeping position so I had to move her back to her cat bed.
Common Orange Cat Symptoms
She Turns Into This Thing When I Make The Bed And Viciously Attacks My Hair When I Try To Tuck In The Sheets. Yep, She's Looking At My Hair In This Pic Lol
Someone Decided That Winter Sucks And Now Lives 24/7 Under The Radiator. Reasonable
First Time He Saw Himself In The Mirror
I Can’t Handle It When She Sleeps On Her Face Like That
What Would You Call This Pose?
My Scrungly Son Cleaned Himself And Then Sat Like This For Another 30 Minutes
The Refusal To Get Off The Counter
My Dad's Cat Looks Like A Zombie Because Of Her Scarred Eyes
Took This Picture At The Perfect Time
Cat vs. Pineapple
Sentient Dryer Lint
First Winter At Our New Place! She Really Likes The Radiator By The Bed
My Cat Has Been Snuggling A Ruler For Like A Week
How else is he supposed to find out how long he sleeps?
Kitteh Brok’n. ?
She Made This Face After Smelling Herself
Why Does My Cat Chew On Plastic?
Grumpy ! Because We Wont Let Her Go Outside To Hunt Squirrels
My Pretty Girl Just Turned 16
His Happy Place Is In My Robe
Life's Too Hard, Man 😭
He Just Had A Hard Day At The Office, I Guess I Just Gonna Bring Him A Beer And Turn On The TV
I Really Wish She Would Stop Giving Me That Look
He Thinks He Saw A Bug
My Cat, Tusse. He Just Likes Sleeping/Relaxing In Weird Positions…😅
Reggie Cranks Up The Adorable Factor Until No One Can Resist Giving His Fluffy Tumtum Some Quality Rubs
We're Having What For Dinner?!
Mojang Being A Christmas Tree Rebel
Curly Has Quite An Interesting Sleeping Position On My Desk
The Glares Lately
She Just Parked Next To All The Shoes
My Void Always Sits Like This, He Thinks He’s People…
Jabbo Likes To Shove Grass Down His Throat Until He Gags
Anybody Else's Cat Sleeps Like This?
My Special Girl 🥰
She Discovered The Washing Machine And Won't Get Out!
I Think My Bath Lifeguard Isn’t Concentrating On Her Job
She's Sitting In Front Of Me. Like This. (Oc)
This Is Oliver
Don't Mind Me, I'm Still The Center Of Attention :)
I Am Convinced His Spine Is A Slinky
The Braincell Fell Out
All I Think Is *derp Derp Derp*
Jarvis, We’re Trying To Quit Smoking In This Household Sir
My Cat Sits Like This. What Is She Thinking About?
Just Got Sterilized And Thinking About It
My Boy Literally Always Looks Insane If He’s Not Quietly Screaming He’s Acting Silly In General
Currently The Only Vertebrate Surviving Without A Brain
I don't know; there are a number of politicians who appear to fit that description.