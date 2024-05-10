In this purrfect collection, you'll witness cats doing everything from twisting their bodies into impossibly cute positions to giving their best “I meant to do that” expressions after a mishap. So, grab your favorite snack, settle in, and prepare to be charmed by the irresistible antics of these furry comedians!

Ever noticed how cats can be as mysterious as ghosts? They both love knocking things off shelves, disappearing when you need them, and doing all sorts of weird stuff! If you've ever scratched your head over your cat's behavior, you're in good company. We've collected some funny pics from the “ What's Wrong With Your Cat ” subreddit, showcasing kitties in full malfunction mode.

#1 Roomba No Worky

#2 I'm Just Going To Chomp Hard On This Cactus

#3 Yes, Tell Me What's The Matter

#4 Winston Is Popping In To Say Hi

#5 My Child Has An Obsession With Strawberries And Strawberry-Flavored Things For Some Reason

#6 I'm Worried About Him Sometimes

#7 Grace Loves Lying On Her Back. She Just Never Seems To Know What To Do With Her Legs

#8 Just Chilling On This Quiet Night

#9 Hi, I'm Anfisa And I Feel So Comfortable!

#10 Seriously Dan? You Can't Turn On The TV?

#11 Enjoy My Lemur Cat

#12 Looks Like A Demon From A Renaissance Painting

#13 Stepped Out Of The Shower To This 🤷🏼‍♀️

#14 An Exhausted Mother And Her Weird Children

#15 My Friend's Cat Might Have A Problem

#16 Oddy Is 5 M.o. And Still Doesn't Know How A Bed Works

#17 Shoulder Cat

#18 Emulating How She Sees The Humans Sit On The Sofa

#19 He Worked His Way Under The Basket Handles To Lay On An Uncomfortable Pile Of Stuff

#20 Standard Orange Cat

#21 My Kitten Helping With The Giant Christmas Crossword

#22 Out Of A Whole House, This Is Fo's Bed

#23 One Of His Favorite Ways To Sleep

#24 A Fluffy Donut With Random Legs

#25 I Don't Know But…. Is Sitting On My Face A Sign Of Love?

#26 Has Anyone Ever Seen A Cat Drink Like This?

#27 Dude What Is Wrong With My Cat?

#28 That Tongue Lol

#29 He Thinks He's Invisible

#30 Look At Doug's Neck, Hair, And Neck Hair! (And Desperation For Ruffles)

#31 Relatable (Friend Posted On Twitter)

#32 Rivers' Reaction To Me Yelling At Him For Jumping On The Table

#33 She Has Multiple Beds But Always Chooses The Box :/

#34 Sleeping Beauty 😻

#35 My Couch Keeps Attacking Me

#36 There Was No Catnip Used In The Making Of This Image

#37 Henry Likes To Sleep On Our Laundry

#38 She Only Likes Cuddles When I'm Playing Games

#39 He Really Is, One Of The Cat Of All Time

#40 Why Does My Black Cat Look Like A Muppet 😭

#41 Woke Up To Find Her Sleeping Next To Me.. Like This

#42 Common Orange Cat Symptoms

#43 She Turns Into This Thing When I Make The Bed And Viciously Attacks My Hair When I Try To Tuck In The Sheets. Yep, She's Looking At My Hair In This Pic Lol

#44 Someone Decided That Winter Sucks And Now Lives 24/7 Under The Radiator. Reasonable

#45 First Time He Saw Himself In The Mirror

#46 I Can't Handle It When She Sleeps On Her Face Like That

#47 What Would You Call This Pose?

#48 My Scrungly Son Cleaned Himself And Then Sat Like This For Another 30 Minutes

#49 The Refusal To Get Off The Counter

#50 My Dad's Cat Looks Like A Zombie Because Of Her Scarred Eyes

#51 Took This Picture At The Perfect Time

#52 Cat vs. Pineapple

#53 Sentient Dryer Lint

#54 First Winter At Our New Place! She Really Likes The Radiator By The Bed

#55 My Cat Has Been Snuggling A Ruler For Like A Week

#56 Kitteh Brok'n. ?

#57 She Made This Face After Smelling Herself

#58 Why Does My Cat Chew On Plastic?

#59 Grumpy ! Because We Wont Let Her Go Outside To Hunt Squirrels

#60 My Pretty Girl Just Turned 16

#61 His Happy Place Is In My Robe

#62 Life's Too Hard, Man 😭

#63 He Just Had A Hard Day At The Office, I Guess I Just Gonna Bring Him A Beer And Turn On The TV

#64 I Really Wish She Would Stop Giving Me That Look

#65 He Thinks He Saw A Bug

#66 My Cat, Tusse. He Just Likes Sleeping/Relaxing In Weird Positions…😅

#67 Reggie Cranks Up The Adorable Factor Until No One Can Resist Giving His Fluffy Tumtum Some Quality Rubs

#68 We're Having What For Dinner?!

#69 Mojang Being A Christmas Tree Rebel

#70 Curly Has Quite An Interesting Sleeping Position On My Desk

#71 The Glares Lately

#72 She Just Parked Next To All The Shoes

#73 My Void Always Sits Like This, He Thinks He's People…

#74 Jabbo Likes To Shove Grass Down His Throat Until He Gags

#75 Anybody Else's Cat Sleeps Like This?

#76 My Special Girl 🥰

#77 She Discovered The Washing Machine And Won't Get Out!

#78 I Think My Bath Lifeguard Isn't Concentrating On Her Job

#79 She's Sitting In Front Of Me. Like This. (Oc)

#80 He's Never Been All There

#81 This Is Oliver

#82 Don't Mind Me, I'm Still The Center Of Attention :)

#83 I Am Convinced His Spine Is A Slinky

#84 The Braincell Fell Out

#85 All I Think Is *derp Derp Derp*

#86 Jarvis, We're Trying To Quit Smoking In This Household Sir

#87 My Cat Sits Like This. What Is She Thinking About?

#88 Cam: A Short Story In Picture Form

#89 Just Got Sterilized And Thinking About It

#90 My Boy Literally Always Looks Insane If He's Not Quietly Screaming He's Acting Silly In General

#91 Currently The Only Vertebrate Surviving Without A Brain

#92 Not The Biggest Fan Of Sweater Photo Time

#93 I Think I Figured Out A Hack To Get Your Cat To Come When You Call. Step 1: Get 2 Cats. Step 2: Call Other Cat

#94 For My Reddit Birthday, Enjoy Some Folded Meats!