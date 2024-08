I make my own handmade paper, recycling all sorts of used paper and adding vegetal fibers such as flowers and herbs from my own garden, as well as tea leaves from my daily tea. This gives the paper a unique character and a personal touch. Additionally, I mostly use vintage, antique, used, salvaged, and repurposed fabrics in my work, with a particular love for textile art from the Orient. For me, bookbinding is a harmonious blend of the old and the new, where history meets innovation, and every piece tells a story.

Working with natural materials like paper, cotton, wool, linen, and silk brings me a deep sense of peace.

The process of making handmade paper and binding it into a book is more than just a craft to me—it’s a way to channel my creativity, manage my mental health, find beauty in the everyday and honor craftsmanship.