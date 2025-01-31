ADVERTISEMENT

The homeowners associations (HOAs) were initially established to help run and manage neighborhoods. However, with time they became more and more thirsty for power, imposing the most unbelievably petty rules. As you can imagine, this started causing quite an inconvenience for residents, so they began exposing them online, sharing the most absurd examples of HOAs in action. We at Bored Panda have once again gathered a whole list of them just to show how annoying they can get. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to share your own (horror) stories below.

#1

Hoa’s Board Members Say They Are Only Protecting Property Values. But Actually They Are Control Freaks With Too Much Time On Their Hands

Hoa’s Board Members Say They Are Only Protecting Property Values. But Actually They Are Control Freaks With Too Much Time On Their Hands

StrictlyChristo Report

    #2

    My Hoa Sent Me A Letter That I Need To Have A Fence Blocking My Trash Cans From View

    My Hoa Sent Me A Letter That I Need To Have A Fence Blocking My Trash Cans From View

    theguysspot Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like back in the 50s when they weren't allowed to show a toilet on TV. That's a real thing BTW. Leave it to Beaver was the first to show part of a toilet, just the tank, and ALL in the Family was teh first to have an actual flush in 1971.

    #3

    Like I Was Literally Out There???? What Do You Want From Me

    Like I Was Literally Out There???? What Do You Want From Me

    savannahelisse Report

    HOAs usually are non-profit, self-governing organizations that implement rules for homeowners and renters living in close-knit communities. Their main role is to protect property value by ensuring that no unsightly views decrease the curb appeal of a neighborhood. 

    For instance, they can restrict paint colors, lawn maintenance, and even the cars parked in driveways to maintain an overall visually pleasing appearance.

    #4

    Hoa Bans Non-Citizen Workers

    Hoa Bans Non-Citizen Workers

    TheWapplehouse Report

    #5

    We Considered It To Be More Sarcastic Than Petty

    We Considered It To Be More Sarcastic Than Petty

    BethBridges Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally thought “weed cops” meant something else.

    #6

    Fight The Power

    Fight The Power

    cigar_sessions Report

    To some, letting other people decide what you can and can’t do with your own property sounds absurd. However, despite some people disliking the concept of HOAs, nowadays they’re becoming more and more hard to avoid.

    #7

    Crazy Hoa Rules

    Crazy Hoa Rules

    VicVijayakumar Report

    #8

    Mildly Infuriating Letter From My Hoa

    Mildly Infuriating Letter From My Hoa

    I've had this wreath on my door for 2 yrs in support of Ukraine. Today, the HOA decided the wreath is a problem because it's not Valentine season

    DaisyCatsby Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the war in Ukraine still ongoing? Yes? Ok then, the wreath stands until Putin gives up and goes home.

    #9

    The Kids In My Complex Have Gone To War With The Karens

    The Kids In My Complex Have Gone To War With The Karens

    I live in a large complex with expansive green spaces surrounded by walkways. Our HOA isn’t as restrictive as most, which is generally a good thing. Many kids live here, and they love drawing on the walkways with chalk.

    Most residents are fine with this, except for a number of Karens who take issue with the drawings. Someone even brought it up at a board meeting, and predictably, the HOA decided to try to ban chalk art.

    This decision has turned our community Facebook group into a battleground. The naysayers claim the kids are ruining the aesthetic of the complex, while others are baffled by their negativity.

    Amidst the adult arguments at board meetings and online, the kids have responded by creating even more chalk art. They've even adopted a caricature of a piece of chalk as their symbol, which is my favorite part.

    My favorite part is the kids “somehow” figured out the area where the complainers live and have turned it into Louvre of chalk art. Not only that but one kid is signing his work! I’ve added some of my favorite pieces.

    dertigo Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good job, but why lie and say kids did all of those?

    According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 84% of newly built, single-family homes sold in 2022 were part of homeowners associations. “In most southern states and western states, it’s nearly impossible for a homebuyer to locate a single-family home that’s not part of some sort of HOA,” said Deborah Goonan, administrator of the blog Independent American Communities. “Certain local governments require almost all new construction to have an HOA.”
    #10

    It’s Beautiful. Whoever Had An Issue With It Needs To Get A Life

    It’s Beautiful. Whoever Had An Issue With It Needs To Get A Life

    andieiamwhoiam Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So HOAs not only complain when your house looks a bit rough because it depreciates the surrounding properties, but if you make your house so good it also makes their house look bad, they complain. Is that how these work? They sound like elderly mean girls.

    #11

    This Email I Got From My Hoa

    This Email I Got From My Hoa

    For even more infuriating context our monthly HOA fee is $800+ WTF they doing with our money that they can’t hire someone.

    iamayamsam Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The organizers are taking your and everyone else's to snowbird/sunbird when the weather's bad.

    #12

    According To The Hoa I Need To Do A Better Job Of Maintaining My Yard

    According To The Hoa I Need To Do A Better Job Of Maintaining My Yard

    Thick_Cookie_7838 Report

    Being a part of an HOA, of course, isn’t free. On average, residents pay from $100 to $300, sometimes with fees reaching the thousands mark. The homes themselves are at least 4% or about $13,500 more expensive than non-HOA homes. HOAs justify such sums, saying that they’re preserving property values by maintaining their aesthetic appeal—a claim many are enticed by, as for a lot of people, homes are one of the biggest investments in their lives.

    #13

    Hoa Flipping Out Over Black House

    Hoa Flipping Out Over Black House

    My HOA, in Texas, has recently FLIPPED OUT, because we painted our house black. The photo attached isn’t the actual house but it could be. Originally, all of the houses built, in the early 2000’s, were similar pastel colors. Light grey, yellow, blue, etc.. very boring. The CCRs state that to repaint your house you have to submit the color to the architectural control committee (ACC) and that the colors be “harmonious” with the neighborhood or some BS like that. Nothing specifically prohibits any specific color. We followed the rules to the letter, got written approval from the ACC but now the HOA president, Karen, is trying to make us repaint and force the members of the ACC to retract the approval or resign. I say they can kick rocks. What I don’t get is WHY DOES SHE CARE?? It doesn’t impact her in any way and the neighborhood, although outside of this particular HOA, already has tons of black houses. Do they seriously think that forcing every house to look the same will somehow boost property values? I think the opposite. (It’s also worth noting that every house in the HOA has tripled in value over the last 10 years so home value is not even an argument by any stretch).

    MoPanic , legendhomestn Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love to live in a black house, it suits my gothic tendencies. Unfortunately I live in a listed, 500 year old building in a conservation area so it's not allowed.

    #14

    Hoa Cut Down Our Tree

    Hoa Cut Down Our Tree

    We moved into a brand new neighborhood in January and all summer we were asking our HOA for our pool key and in response they had our tree cut down because it “looked dead”. The person sent to cut it confirmed that it did not look dead but did their job anyway.

    Cool-Arachnid-4749 Report

    #15

    Hoa Left This Sticker On My Car

    Hoa Left This Sticker On My Car

    My car was parked a bit (3/4) on a total quiet dead-end street, I understood my mistake but what was the harm in leaving a NORMAL PAPER under my WINDSHIELD WIPER??? I spotted another car with the SAME sticker with a failed attempt to peel it off. Until I can figure out how to get this residue off, I’ll have to drive around looking like a total dumba*s.

    atkpaki Report

    Despite claiming to help communities with their rules, 57% of homeowners who belong to an HOA say that they dislike the arrangement. In fact, more than 3 in 10 feel this organization has too much power. “They act as hyperlocal governments and, in many ways, supersede all the other laws that exist,” said Steve Horvath, co-founder of HOA United.

    #16

    Hoa Threatens Lawyers Over Bush

    Hoa Threatens Lawyers Over Bush

    So I received an email saying I had an overgrown bush that I needed to take care of in front of my house. I originally wasn’t going to do anything to it because I didn’t feel it was overgrown but I ended up clipping roughly 4 branches from my bush. I received this email a few days after.. I can’t stand these losers.

    Miller-time410 Report

    #17

    Vp Of My Hoa (Fl) Called The Cops On Me For My Halloween Decorations

    Vp Of My Hoa (Fl) Called The Cops On Me For My Halloween Decorations

    After hearing about my Halloween display, the vice president and his lovely wife stopped by my home to take pictures, in order to go to the police station and file a complaint against me and my decorations.

    I did a records request and got a copy of the body cam video from the officer that was taking the complaint, and he and his wife called my husband and I “sick, and possibly dangerous” LOL!!! He was very self-assured in the video, and I’m certain he thought that the officer would tell me to take my decorations down. Needless to say, I broke the laws, and the decorations remained until the day after Halloween.

    I am currently working on my Christmas theme, which will be the Grinch that stole Christmas. Trying to find ways to incorporate the HOA, and the grinch when he stole all the Christmas presents.

    MKFoushi Report

    #18

    Hoa Violation For Parking On Grass

    Hoa Violation For Parking On Grass

    HOAs are the worst.

    KaleidoscopeOk1346 Report

    However, there still are some rules that HOAs can’t enforce. For instance, they can’t take away residents’ right to solar drying. 19 states prohibit these organizations from forbidding homeowners from using a clothesline to dry their clothes. Even though a member of the HOA might see fabrics in the breeze as unorderly, they can’t do anything about it, except if you share your backyard with someone else.

    #19

    Fined Over $800

    Fined Over $800

    I’ve been fined over $900 so far for solar string lights and a trellis. That were installed before the new rules were even forced on us.

    32WithKidsAndDating Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can HOAs ACTUALLY fine people? I'd fight that in court. What are they gonna do? Evict you? They don't own the house.

    #20

    Hoa Making Me Repaint My Entire House During Christmas Week Because The Paint Has Slightly Faded

    Hoa Making Me Repaint My Entire House During Christmas Week Because The Paint Has Slightly Faded

    kvsnake Report

    #21

    Hoa Gave Us 1 Week Notice To Fix Our "Stressed" Tree Or Else We'd Be Evicted. We Sent Them This:

    Hoa Gave Us 1 Week Notice To Fix Our "Stressed" Tree Or Else We'd Be Evicted. We Sent Them This:

    lotr_ginger Report

    Native plants and satellite dishes are also protected from HOAs’ rigid ruling. No matter how distracting HOA deems these things, they can’t force them to take them down or dig them out. However, it’s important to mention that environmentally friendly plant protection only applies to Texas and California.

    #22

    My Dying Tree

    My Dying Tree

    This is the tree we topped at the end of last year that our HOA is convinced will not survive nor thrive. We have to tear it out and replant with another tree of their liking.

    Rev_BS Report

    #23

    It’s Always The Small Govt People Who Run Hoas Too. But Will Micromanage Everything About How You Take Care Of Or Make Changes To You Home

    It’s Always The Small Govt People Who Run Hoas Too. But Will Micromanage Everything About How You Take Care Of Or Make Changes To You Home

    banalplay Report

    #24

    That Is Freaking Hilarious

    That Is Freaking Hilarious

    DGlaucomflecken Report

    The list could go on and on. But despite some HOA members trying to enforce petty rules, being a part of this organization still comes with a lot of perks, like beautiful shared spaces and amenities, safety, and a sense of community. Typically, HOAs can be fair and reasoned with. Only in rare cases do they become overbearing or uncooperative.

    #25

    I’ve Been Kindly Reminded By The Hoa That We Are Allowed 6 Pots Of Live, Healthy Potted Plants On Our Front Patios. Don’t Tell The Cactus

    I’ve Been Kindly Reminded By The Hoa That We Are Allowed 6 Pots Of Live, Healthy Potted Plants On Our Front Patios. Don’t Tell The Cactus

    entgardener Report

    #26

    I Asked The Hoa President If A Ring Doorbell Can Be Installed

    I Asked The Hoa President If A Ring Doorbell Can Be Installed

    My new tenant just moved in and asked if he's allowed to have a Ring doorbell installed, so I asked the HOA president. This was her response.

    Majestic_Fox_428 Report

    #27

    Hoa Freaks Out Over Black Suvs At Birthday Party

    Hoa Freaks Out Over Black Suvs At Birthday Party

    The email I just received from HOA. The people in the SUV were regular people who were my friends. This is just weird. Am I supposed to tell those people to rent a Prius the next time around?

    FYI this was a very tame party. No loud music. About 6 vehicles in the driveway and 2 on the street and everyone parked in a decent manner.

    Moetheoneandonly Report

    #28

    Hoa Ripped Out Three Trees Overnight Because They “Didn’t Look Orderly”

    Hoa Ripped Out Three Trees Overnight Because They “Didn’t Look Orderly”

    Totally love our new “orderly” patch of mulch.

    25thfloorgarden Report

    #29

    Headed To Home Depot Right Now To Buy A Bigger Santa

    Headed To Home Depot Right Now To Buy A Bigger Santa

    KTmBoyle Report

    #30

    This Is What I Have To Look At After Paying My Hoa Every Month

    This Is What I Have To Look At After Paying My Hoa Every Month

    I am aware, first world problems right, but I can’t even have a chair outside of my door at this place and the HOA let’s this slide out of all things. They recently re- painted the building and the railings. I thought you guys would get a kick out of my suffering.

    tomlist3 Report

    #31

    This Guy Got A Letter From The Hoa Because They Were Jealous Of His Generator While They Were Without Power

    This Guy Got A Letter From The Hoa Because They Were Jealous Of His Generator While They Were Without Power

    miserylovescomputers , rooootvvvv Report

    #32

    I Debated Replying With “Sending Fines About Plants When We Haven’t Had A Working Gate And A Security Guard That Can Run Past 5 Seconds Is Wild. I Will See You At The Next Meeting”

    I Debated Replying With “Sending Fines About Plants When We Haven’t Had A Working Gate And A Security Guard That Can Run Past 5 Seconds Is Wild. I Will See You At The Next Meeting”

    _curvesandkickz Report

    #33

    R.i.p

    R.i.p

    Xavimoose Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems that HOAs don't want children to have any fun whatsoever, yet I bet those in charge also complain that children are addicted to their screens.

    #34

    My Petty Level Is 1000

    My Petty Level Is 1000

    The HOA hasn’t taken Christmas lights down from the clubhouse.

    SUP3RVILLAINSR Report

    #35

    This Letter From My Hoa, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink

    This Letter From My Hoa, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink

    Okay_Tacos Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the bank specify a colour of ink on cheques. I know my bank in the UK wouldn't accept a cheque because it wasn't blue or black ink and I had to get it changed. This was about 20 years ago though.

    #36

    Hoa President Has Started Taping Notes To Our Trash

    Hoa President Has Started Taping Notes To Our Trash

    One of our neighbors set their trash out at 4PM instead of 6PM, so our HOA president typed up a note and taped it to their trash. I guess now we're going to have to start checking our trash for notes?

    dslryan Report

    #37

    Did They Bring Over A Ruler?

    Did They Bring Over A Ruler?

    DarthandDogs Report

    #38

    My Hoa Has A Geriatric Street Gang To Inspect Lawns

    My Hoa Has A Geriatric Street Gang To Inspect Lawns

    icprester Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aren't they breaking the law, sitting in the back of the truck on movable chairs with no seat belts?

    #39

    Hoa Says Not To Decorate Until 3 Weeks Before Halloween

    Hoa Says Not To Decorate Until 3 Weeks Before Halloween

    There’s no way I’m waiting until October 7th to decorate. I’ll keep the lights off and wait to put out the majority of stuff, but that’s the best you’re getting. I’ll pay the fine.

    Late-Courage-7139 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those would be out all year round. Santa hats for Christmas, bunny ears for Easter, holding flags for Independence Day. This is my house. I get to decide how to decorate it. Pound sand

    #40

    Two Days Before Christmas My Hoa Hits Us With The News We Will Owe $3400 In Special Assessment Fees On Jan 1

    Two Days Before Christmas My Hoa Hits Us With The News We Will Owe $3400 In Special Assessment Fees On Jan 1

    As the title says, my HOA had a special assessment voted on to fix a roof and repave already fine roads. I voted no, but whatever. Each townhouse owes $17,000. We received an email on Dec 2nd that it was voted as approved and would either be $3400 yearly for five years or $17000 all at once. They sent this out Dec 23rd to clarify that unlike all other special assessments that increase the monthly HOA fee, the $3400 is due on the 1st.

    To make matters worse, we are required to have ACH transactions and will be debited on the first. We also have to pay the usual $530 HOA fee by the 5th. We have owners on social security. I’m not sure how many people are cash rich that soon after Christmas but Jesus.

    Silly-Coconut7093 Report

    boredpanda-com_10 avatar
    Peter Parker
    Peter Parker
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aren't HOAs supposed to build savings for things like repaving the road or reroofing the house? Isn't that exactly what the HOA fees should be used for?!

    #41

    It’s Freaking Hot In Texas

    It’s Freaking Hot In Texas

    I installed a window unit in my bedroom and I work nights and it gets so hot during the day and the main A/C unit just isn’t enough and my HOA sent me a lovely letter to remove it.

    jennywenny21 Report

    #42

    Is This Normal?

    Is This Normal?

    We were warned late last night (too late for anyone to see the emails until this morning) that the HOA were inspecting porches/underneath our back porches and common area. But instead they went on everyone’s front steps and doors as well. Again, fine do what you want because us unit owners know we have no say and the HOA treats us horribly. But an old man peaking in my elderly female neighbors condo doesn’t look right to me. In MA & not sure on all bylaws, but when they tell us at 10pm Monday night to move our cars or will be towed etc. due to inspections of our back porches by 8am Tuesday, they went everywhere. If I wasn’t home all day today, I believe they would have tried to come in and check out the place. I live with a “community” (sent an email to HOA asking for peace for all in the community, just peace but was told this is NOT A COMMUNITY!!! by the HOA.)

    Boo_Casp Report

    #43

    How Is This Ok?

    How Is This Ok?

    temigu Report

    #44

    Pay 80 Bucks A Month And Hoa Paints The Mailboxes Closed

    Pay 80 Bucks A Month And Hoa Paints The Mailboxes Closed

    HOA handyman work, decided to paint the mail boxes including the doors that aluminum that didn’t need paint.

    techminion08 Report

    #45

    Who Else Got These 5-Minute Shower Timers From Their Hoa?

    Who Else Got These 5-Minute Shower Timers From Their Hoa?

    I guess I don’t really need to scrub my ankles or pretty much from the knees down. This 5 minute challenge is going to be cake

    neighborhoodtokers Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people shower every day. What if I saved up a whole years worth and took one shower all at once? One single shower that lasted a day and a half?

    #46

    Hoa Penalized Me For “Excessive Weeds In Front Yard.”

    Hoa Penalized Me For “Excessive Weeds In Front Yard.”

    Roney35 Report

    #47

    $470/Mo Hoa Fees For Top Notch Contractor Work; Pool Gate Key Lock "Upgraded" To A Coded Lock

    $470/Mo Hoa Fees For Top Notch Contractor Work; Pool Gate Key Lock "Upgraded" To A Coded Lock

    BassAddictJ Report

    #48

    What's Wrong With Literal Nature

    What's Wrong With Literal Nature

    BeccaBoomm Report

    #49

    They're Out To Get You

    They're Out To Get You

    nlwfty Report

    #50

    Just Wow

    Just Wow

    ice-giant Report

    #51

    Hoas Are Horrible

    Hoas Are Horrible

    KathleenWinche3 Report

    #52

    That's Madness

    That's Madness

    ZhenghuaYang Report

    #53

    Crazy Garage Door Window Rules

    Crazy Garage Door Window Rules

    Our HOA just sent out an addendum to our rules about garage door color, size, design, etc. The fact that anyone has the time to care about the circle shape design in someone else’s garage door window is beyond me. We’ve lived in HOA communities before, but have never seen this - anyone else?

    youaintdubbin Report

    #54

    I Apparently Now Have To Pay $50 To Register My Turtle

    I Apparently Now Have To Pay $50 To Register My Turtle

    rraattbbooyy Report

    #55

    Hoa "Violation Notice" For "Weed Mitigation" & The Drive-By Picture They Send With It

    Hoa "Violation Notice" For "Weed Mitigation" & The Drive-By Picture They Send With It

    lawwdhammercy Report

    #56

    This New Dog Policy My Inlaws' Hoa Is Implementing

    This New Dog Policy My Inlaws' Hoa Is Implementing

    AuthorHarrisonKing Report

    #57

    Just Why

    Just Why

    theSurlyBiker Report

    #58

    I Absolutely Refuse To Ever Live In A Hoa Neighborhood

    I Absolutely Refuse To Ever Live In A Hoa Neighborhood

    racampb Report

    #59

    A Murrells Inlet Neighborhood Is Divided After An Hoa Sent Cease And Desist Letters To Parents Whose Children Play In The Community’s Common Area

    A Murrells Inlet Neighborhood Is Divided After An Hoa Sent Cease And Desist Letters To Parents Whose Children Play In The Community’s Common Area

    wmbfnews Report

    #60

    Can’t Have A Political Sign In My Yard…

    Can’t Have A Political Sign In My Yard…

    D-Day88 Report

    #61

    Hoa Does Not Like That Grey Swatch Of Paint Has Blue Tones

    Hoa Does Not Like That Grey Swatch Of Paint Has Blue Tones

    ragnarokxg Report

    #62

    Tree Stakes Not Aesthetically Pleasing

    Tree Stakes Not Aesthetically Pleasing

    Texas homeowner here, our HOA recently sent us an email violation for the tree stakes pictured. We had this young pecan tree planted two years ago and I had just removed the support ropes a few weeks back since the tree nursery advised it was ok now. I had planned to take the stakes out eventually but getting that email made our blood boil. Has anyone gotten a violation like this before?

    alejandro9561 Report

    #63

    Our Hoa Has A Rule To Set Trash Out At 5 Pm. I Set It Out At 4:30

    Our Hoa Has A Rule To Set Trash Out At 5 Pm. I Set It Out At 4:30

    OverpricedGoods Report

    #64

    We Bought A New House Earlier This Year, Just In Time For The Hoa To Add New Rules Demanding Everyone Build Fences Around Their A/C Units Because God Forbid This Thing Be Visible From The Street

    We Bought A New House Earlier This Year, Just In Time For The Hoa To Add New Rules Demanding Everyone Build Fences Around Their A/C Units Because God Forbid This Thing Be Visible From The Street

    AllyMarie93 Report

    #65

    Hoa Decided Everyone In The Neighborhood Needed A Copy Of The Rules

    Hoa Decided Everyone In The Neighborhood Needed A Copy Of The Rules

    800+ booklets. Needed over 40 liners to sort and couldn't all get delivered in one day.

    werdedout Report

    #66

    My Driveway Was An Hoa Violation…

    My Driveway Was An Hoa Violation…

    My driveway was an HOA violation but the street lamp that’s has been laying on the ground for the past 3 months on our street is fine and dandy… How lame. In my letter it says to sweep and or power wash it.

    Combat-Duck Report

    #67

    My Hoa Included A Photo Of Our New Building Colors In The Newsletter... Printed In Black And White

    My Hoa Included A Photo Of Our New Building Colors In The Newsletter... Printed In Black And White

    three_trapeze Report

    #68

    They Are So Cute

    They Are So Cute

    sikes_kaitlin Report

    #69

    Charged $200 Twice On The Same Day For "Weeds"

    Charged $200 Twice On The Same Day For "Weeds"

    ajs723 Report

    #70

    Our Hoa Banned Bird Feeders

    Our Hoa Banned Bird Feeders

    Anyone other foco folks live in an HOA that have done something like this?

    CertifiedUnoffensive Report

    #71

    Violation: You Have Debris And/Or Items In Your Yard. (Toys)

    Violation: You Have Debris And/Or Items In Your Yard. (Toys)

    ugatorf Report

    #72

    Hoa Citing Me For Driveway Extension, But Other Neighbors Have Done The Same!

    Hoa Citing Me For Driveway Extension, But Other Neighbors Have Done The Same!

    Some_Guava_2300 Report

    #73

    My Dad Pays A $250 Hoa Fee Each Month. Lawn Care Is Supposed To Be Included…

    My Dad Pays A $250 Hoa Fee Each Month. Lawn Care Is Supposed To Be Included…

    He says he doesn’t want to complain and start off on the wrong foot with the HOA.

    Calm_Maintenance2440 Report

    #74

    New Rule Restricting Dog Breeds

    New Rule Restricting Dog Breeds

    My primary thought is that the proposed rule change targets the wrong end of the leash.

    My secondary question is whether it's legally sound judgment to proceed without being compelled by HOA/common area insurance company?

    My tertiary reaction is, if such a breed prohibition is legally sound, how does this affect resale of my property (assuming buyers don't know how to gut the rule of all meaning by circumventing through emotional support animal certification)?

    The attached rule proposal is for our property is in the City of Los Angeles. I believe it was motivated by an owner-to-owner lawsuit that also implicated the HOA as it occurred in a common area walkway. The pit bull that attacked a small child has a well-established history of dangerous proclivities and its owners are reckless.

    My guess is that the HOA Board is trying to get ahead of what they anticipate our insurer may ask, but I won't know until the January meeting.

    I resisted posting because of all the arguments I saw for/against pit bulls that won't focus on the efficacy and legal prudence of pursuing such a rule, but I am too curious as to experience and feedback from the esteemed folks on this sub. Thank you in advance.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Hoa Sent A $25 Fine For Yard Non-Compliance

    Hoa Sent A $25 Fine For Yard Non-Compliance

    Citing edging and mowing needed to be done. They came out the evening before our yard company came according to the time stamp. This is the same yard company that they pay to mow and care for our development shared areas. The company comes out twice monthly to do this for $40. The same company we used last year and never had a single warning about our yard. This was our third notice this year(two warnings then this fine)… they say second. The first picture they put with the notice was visibly needed, but the latest one? I think tf not. Needless to say I appealed that stuff. Waiting to hear back from them.

    MrsPedro Report

    #76

    Neighbors Leaves Blew Into My Yard, One Week Later We Get This Letter In The Mail From The Hoa. How Absurdly Disrespectful

    Neighbors Leaves Blew Into My Yard, One Week Later We Get This Letter In The Mail From The Hoa. How Absurdly Disrespectful

    jonnybrown3 Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Threats now. Since when was the HOA perfect? Let he who is without sin...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    When Your Hoa Goes Above And Beyond

    When Your Hoa Goes Above And Beyond

    I'm not going to say they're specifically targeting us and harrssing us for every little thing as every notice and fine we've gotten this month has in no way been retaliatory for defending our rights to have campaign signs - rather I'm quite concerned about the competency of the grounds people who may get injured by striking a solar light in a 2ft stone planter on our driveway and the board's approach to minimizing the liability of the strata. Surely I'm just ignorant to the dangerous situation I've created for the contractors. Seems to me

    IxbyWuff Report

