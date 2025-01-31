The homeowners associations (HOAs) were initially established to help run and manage neighborhoods. However, with time they became more and more thirsty for power, imposing the most unbelievably petty rules. As you can imagine, this started causing quite an inconvenience for residents, so they began exposing them online, sharing the most absurd examples of HOAs in action. We at Bored Panda have once again gathered a whole list of them just to show how annoying they can get. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to share your own (horror) stories below.

#1 Hoa’s Board Members Say They Are Only Protecting Property Values. But Actually They Are Control Freaks With Too Much Time On Their Hands Share icon

#2 My Hoa Sent Me A Letter That I Need To Have A Fence Blocking My Trash Cans From View Share icon

#3 Like I Was Literally Out There???? What Do You Want From Me Share icon

HOAs usually are non-profit, self-governing organizations that implement rules for homeowners and renters living in close-knit communities. Their main role is to protect property value by ensuring that no unsightly views decrease the curb appeal of a neighborhood. For instance, they can restrict paint colors, lawn maintenance, and even the cars parked in driveways to maintain an overall visually pleasing appearance.

#4 Hoa Bans Non-Citizen Workers Share icon

#5 We Considered It To Be More Sarcastic Than Petty Share icon

#6 Fight The Power Share icon

#7 Crazy Hoa Rules Share icon

#8 Mildly Infuriating Letter From My Hoa Share icon I've had this wreath on my door for 2 yrs in support of Ukraine. Today, the HOA decided the wreath is a problem because it's not Valentine season

#9 The Kids In My Complex Have Gone To War With The Karens Share icon I live in a large complex with expansive green spaces surrounded by walkways. Our HOA isn’t as restrictive as most, which is generally a good thing. Many kids live here, and they love drawing on the walkways with chalk.



Most residents are fine with this, except for a number of Karens who take issue with the drawings. Someone even brought it up at a board meeting, and predictably, the HOA decided to try to ban chalk art.



This decision has turned our community Facebook group into a battleground. The naysayers claim the kids are ruining the aesthetic of the complex, while others are baffled by their negativity.



Amidst the adult arguments at board meetings and online, the kids have responded by creating even more chalk art. They've even adopted a caricature of a piece of chalk as their symbol, which is my favorite part.



My favorite part is the kids “somehow” figured out the area where the complainers live and have turned it into Louvre of chalk art. Not only that but one kid is signing his work! I’ve added some of my favorite pieces.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 84% of newly built, single-family homes sold in 2022 were part of homeowners associations. “In most southern states and western states, it’s nearly impossible for a homebuyer to locate a single-family home that’s not part of some sort of HOA,” said Deborah Goonan, administrator of the blog Independent American Communities. “Certain local governments require almost all new construction to have an HOA.”

#10 It’s Beautiful. Whoever Had An Issue With It Needs To Get A Life Share icon

#11 This Email I Got From My Hoa Share icon For even more infuriating context our monthly HOA fee is $800+ WTF they doing with our money that they can’t hire someone.

#12 According To The Hoa I Need To Do A Better Job Of Maintaining My Yard Share icon

Being a part of an HOA, of course, isn’t free. On average, residents pay from $100 to $300, sometimes with fees reaching the thousands mark. The homes themselves are at least 4% or about $13,500 more expensive than non-HOA homes. HOAs justify such sums, saying that they’re preserving property values by maintaining their aesthetic appeal—a claim many are enticed by, as for a lot of people, homes are one of the biggest investments in their lives. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Hoa Flipping Out Over Black House Share icon My HOA, in Texas, has recently FLIPPED OUT, because we painted our house black. The photo attached isn’t the actual house but it could be. Originally, all of the houses built, in the early 2000’s, were similar pastel colors. Light grey, yellow, blue, etc.. very boring. The CCRs state that to repaint your house you have to submit the color to the architectural control committee (ACC) and that the colors be “harmonious” with the neighborhood or some BS like that. Nothing specifically prohibits any specific color. We followed the rules to the letter, got written approval from the ACC but now the HOA president, Karen, is trying to make us repaint and force the members of the ACC to retract the approval or resign. I say they can kick rocks. What I don’t get is WHY DOES SHE CARE?? It doesn’t impact her in any way and the neighborhood, although outside of this particular HOA, already has tons of black houses. Do they seriously think that forcing every house to look the same will somehow boost property values? I think the opposite. (It’s also worth noting that every house in the HOA has tripled in value over the last 10 years so home value is not even an argument by any stretch).

#14 Hoa Cut Down Our Tree Share icon We moved into a brand new neighborhood in January and all summer we were asking our HOA for our pool key and in response they had our tree cut down because it “looked dead”. The person sent to cut it confirmed that it did not look dead but did their job anyway.

#15 Hoa Left This Sticker On My Car Share icon My car was parked a bit (3/4) on a total quiet dead-end street, I understood my mistake but what was the harm in leaving a NORMAL PAPER under my WINDSHIELD WIPER??? I spotted another car with the SAME sticker with a failed attempt to peel it off. Until I can figure out how to get this residue off, I’ll have to drive around looking like a total dumba*s.



Despite claiming to help communities with their rules, 57% of homeowners who belong to an HOA say that they dislike the arrangement. In fact, more than 3 in 10 feel this organization has too much power. “They act as hyperlocal governments and, in many ways, supersede all the other laws that exist,” said Steve Horvath, co-founder of HOA United. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Hoa Threatens Lawyers Over Bush Share icon So I received an email saying I had an overgrown bush that I needed to take care of in front of my house. I originally wasn’t going to do anything to it because I didn’t feel it was overgrown but I ended up clipping roughly 4 branches from my bush. I received this email a few days after.. I can’t stand these losers.



#17 Vp Of My Hoa (Fl) Called The Cops On Me For My Halloween Decorations Share icon After hearing about my Halloween display, the vice president and his lovely wife stopped by my home to take pictures, in order to go to the police station and file a complaint against me and my decorations.



I did a records request and got a copy of the body cam video from the officer that was taking the complaint, and he and his wife called my husband and I “sick, and possibly dangerous” LOL!!! He was very self-assured in the video, and I’m certain he thought that the officer would tell me to take my decorations down. Needless to say, I broke the laws, and the decorations remained until the day after Halloween.



I am currently working on my Christmas theme, which will be the Grinch that stole Christmas. Trying to find ways to incorporate the HOA, and the grinch when he stole all the Christmas presents.

#18 Hoa Violation For Parking On Grass Share icon HOAs are the worst.

However, there still are some rules that HOAs can’t enforce. For instance, they can’t take away residents’ right to solar drying. 19 states prohibit these organizations from forbidding homeowners from using a clothesline to dry their clothes. Even though a member of the HOA might see fabrics in the breeze as unorderly, they can’t do anything about it, except if you share your backyard with someone else.

#19 Fined Over $800 Share icon I’ve been fined over $900 so far for solar string lights and a trellis. That were installed before the new rules were even forced on us.

#20 Hoa Making Me Repaint My Entire House During Christmas Week Because The Paint Has Slightly Faded Share icon

#21 Hoa Gave Us 1 Week Notice To Fix Our "Stressed" Tree Or Else We'd Be Evicted. We Sent Them This: Share icon

Native plants and satellite dishes are also protected from HOAs’ rigid ruling. No matter how distracting HOA deems these things, they can’t force them to take them down or dig them out. However, it’s important to mention that environmentally friendly plant protection only applies to Texas and California. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Dying Tree Share icon This is the tree we topped at the end of last year that our HOA is convinced will not survive nor thrive. We have to tear it out and replant with another tree of their liking.

#23 It’s Always The Small Govt People Who Run Hoas Too. But Will Micromanage Everything About How You Take Care Of Or Make Changes To You Home Share icon

#24 That Is Freaking Hilarious Share icon

The list could go on and on. But despite some HOA members trying to enforce petty rules, being a part of this organization still comes with a lot of perks, like beautiful shared spaces and amenities, safety, and a sense of community. Typically, HOAs can be fair and reasoned with. Only in rare cases do they become overbearing or uncooperative. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I’ve Been Kindly Reminded By The Hoa That We Are Allowed 6 Pots Of Live, Healthy Potted Plants On Our Front Patios. Don’t Tell The Cactus Share icon

#26 I Asked The Hoa President If A Ring Doorbell Can Be Installed Share icon My new tenant just moved in and asked if he's allowed to have a Ring doorbell installed, so I asked the HOA president. This was her response.

#27 Hoa Freaks Out Over Black Suvs At Birthday Party Share icon The email I just received from HOA. The people in the SUV were regular people who were my friends. This is just weird. Am I supposed to tell those people to rent a Prius the next time around?



FYI this was a very tame party. No loud music. About 6 vehicles in the driveway and 2 on the street and everyone parked in a decent manner.

#28 Hoa Ripped Out Three Trees Overnight Because They “Didn’t Look Orderly” Share icon Totally love our new “orderly” patch of mulch.



#29 Headed To Home Depot Right Now To Buy A Bigger Santa Share icon

#30 This Is What I Have To Look At After Paying My Hoa Every Month Share icon I am aware, first world problems right, but I can’t even have a chair outside of my door at this place and the HOA let’s this slide out of all things. They recently re- painted the building and the railings. I thought you guys would get a kick out of my suffering.



#31 This Guy Got A Letter From The Hoa Because They Were Jealous Of His Generator While They Were Without Power Share icon

#32 I Debated Replying With “Sending Fines About Plants When We Haven’t Had A Working Gate And A Security Guard That Can Run Past 5 Seconds Is Wild. I Will See You At The Next Meeting” Share icon

#34 My Petty Level Is 1000 Share icon The HOA hasn’t taken Christmas lights down from the clubhouse.

#35 This Letter From My Hoa, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink Share icon

#36 Hoa President Has Started Taping Notes To Our Trash Share icon One of our neighbors set their trash out at 4PM instead of 6PM, so our HOA president typed up a note and taped it to their trash. I guess now we're going to have to start checking our trash for notes?

#37 Did They Bring Over A Ruler? Share icon

#38 My Hoa Has A Geriatric Street Gang To Inspect Lawns Share icon

#39 Hoa Says Not To Decorate Until 3 Weeks Before Halloween Share icon There’s no way I’m waiting until October 7th to decorate. I’ll keep the lights off and wait to put out the majority of stuff, but that’s the best you’re getting. I’ll pay the fine.

#40 Two Days Before Christmas My Hoa Hits Us With The News We Will Owe $3400 In Special Assessment Fees On Jan 1 Share icon As the title says, my HOA had a special assessment voted on to fix a roof and repave already fine roads. I voted no, but whatever. Each townhouse owes $17,000. We received an email on Dec 2nd that it was voted as approved and would either be $3400 yearly for five years or $17000 all at once. They sent this out Dec 23rd to clarify that unlike all other special assessments that increase the monthly HOA fee, the $3400 is due on the 1st.



To make matters worse, we are required to have ACH transactions and will be debited on the first. We also have to pay the usual $530 HOA fee by the 5th. We have owners on social security. I’m not sure how many people are cash rich that soon after Christmas but Jesus.

#41 It’s Freaking Hot In Texas Share icon I installed a window unit in my bedroom and I work nights and it gets so hot during the day and the main A/C unit just isn’t enough and my HOA sent me a lovely letter to remove it.



#42 Is This Normal? Share icon We were warned late last night (too late for anyone to see the emails until this morning) that the HOA were inspecting porches/underneath our back porches and common area. But instead they went on everyone’s front steps and doors as well. Again, fine do what you want because us unit owners know we have no say and the HOA treats us horribly. But an old man peaking in my elderly female neighbors condo doesn’t look right to me. In MA & not sure on all bylaws, but when they tell us at 10pm Monday night to move our cars or will be towed etc. due to inspections of our back porches by 8am Tuesday, they went everywhere. If I wasn’t home all day today, I believe they would have tried to come in and check out the place. I live with a “community” (sent an email to HOA asking for peace for all in the community, just peace but was told this is NOT A COMMUNITY!!! by the HOA.)



#43 How Is This Ok? Share icon

#44 Pay 80 Bucks A Month And Hoa Paints The Mailboxes Closed Share icon HOA handyman work, decided to paint the mail boxes including the doors that aluminum that didn’t need paint.



#45 Who Else Got These 5-Minute Shower Timers From Their Hoa? Share icon I guess I don’t really need to scrub my ankles or pretty much from the knees down. This 5 minute challenge is going to be cake

#46 Hoa Penalized Me For “Excessive Weeds In Front Yard.” Share icon

#47 $470/Mo Hoa Fees For Top Notch Contractor Work; Pool Gate Key Lock "Upgraded" To A Coded Lock Share icon

#48 What's Wrong With Literal Nature Share icon

#49 They're Out To Get You Share icon

#50 Just Wow Share icon

#51 Hoas Are Horrible Share icon

#52 That's Madness Share icon

#53 Crazy Garage Door Window Rules Share icon Our HOA just sent out an addendum to our rules about garage door color, size, design, etc. The fact that anyone has the time to care about the circle shape design in someone else’s garage door window is beyond me. We’ve lived in HOA communities before, but have never seen this - anyone else?

#54 I Apparently Now Have To Pay $50 To Register My Turtle Share icon

#55 Hoa "Violation Notice" For "Weed Mitigation" & The Drive-By Picture They Send With It Share icon

#56 This New Dog Policy My Inlaws' Hoa Is Implementing Share icon

#57 Just Why Share icon

#58 I Absolutely Refuse To Ever Live In A Hoa Neighborhood Share icon

#59 A Murrells Inlet Neighborhood Is Divided After An Hoa Sent Cease And Desist Letters To Parents Whose Children Play In The Community’s Common Area Share icon

#60 Can’t Have A Political Sign In My Yard… Share icon

#61 Hoa Does Not Like That Grey Swatch Of Paint Has Blue Tones Share icon

#62 Tree Stakes Not Aesthetically Pleasing Share icon Texas homeowner here, our HOA recently sent us an email violation for the tree stakes pictured. We had this young pecan tree planted two years ago and I had just removed the support ropes a few weeks back since the tree nursery advised it was ok now. I had planned to take the stakes out eventually but getting that email made our blood boil. Has anyone gotten a violation like this before?

#63 Our Hoa Has A Rule To Set Trash Out At 5 Pm. I Set It Out At 4:30 Share icon

#64 We Bought A New House Earlier This Year, Just In Time For The Hoa To Add New Rules Demanding Everyone Build Fences Around Their A/C Units Because God Forbid This Thing Be Visible From The Street Share icon

#65 Hoa Decided Everyone In The Neighborhood Needed A Copy Of The Rules Share icon 800+ booklets. Needed over 40 liners to sort and couldn't all get delivered in one day.



#66 My Driveway Was An Hoa Violation… Share icon My driveway was an HOA violation but the street lamp that’s has been laying on the ground for the past 3 months on our street is fine and dandy… How lame. In my letter it says to sweep and or power wash it.



#67 My Hoa Included A Photo Of Our New Building Colors In The Newsletter... Printed In Black And White Share icon

#68 They Are So Cute Share icon

#69 Charged $200 Twice On The Same Day For "Weeds" Share icon

#70 Our Hoa Banned Bird Feeders Share icon Anyone other foco folks live in an HOA that have done something like this?



#71 Violation: You Have Debris And/Or Items In Your Yard. (Toys) Share icon

#72 Hoa Citing Me For Driveway Extension, But Other Neighbors Have Done The Same! Share icon

#73 My Dad Pays A $250 Hoa Fee Each Month. Lawn Care Is Supposed To Be Included… Share icon He says he doesn’t want to complain and start off on the wrong foot with the HOA.



#74 New Rule Restricting Dog Breeds Share icon My primary thought is that the proposed rule change targets the wrong end of the leash.



My secondary question is whether it's legally sound judgment to proceed without being compelled by HOA/common area insurance company?



My tertiary reaction is, if such a breed prohibition is legally sound, how does this affect resale of my property (assuming buyers don't know how to gut the rule of all meaning by circumventing through emotional support animal certification)?



The attached rule proposal is for our property is in the City of Los Angeles. I believe it was motivated by an owner-to-owner lawsuit that also implicated the HOA as it occurred in a common area walkway. The pit bull that attacked a small child has a well-established history of dangerous proclivities and its owners are reckless.



My guess is that the HOA Board is trying to get ahead of what they anticipate our insurer may ask, but I won't know until the January meeting.



I resisted posting because of all the arguments I saw for/against pit bulls that won't focus on the efficacy and legal prudence of pursuing such a rule, but I am too curious as to experience and feedback from the esteemed folks on this sub. Thank you in advance.



#75 Hoa Sent A $25 Fine For Yard Non-Compliance Share icon Citing edging and mowing needed to be done. They came out the evening before our yard company came according to the time stamp. This is the same yard company that they pay to mow and care for our development shared areas. The company comes out twice monthly to do this for $40. The same company we used last year and never had a single warning about our yard. This was our third notice this year(two warnings then this fine)… they say second. The first picture they put with the notice was visibly needed, but the latest one? I think tf not. Needless to say I appealed that stuff. Waiting to hear back from them.



#76 Neighbors Leaves Blew Into My Yard, One Week Later We Get This Letter In The Mail From The Hoa. How Absurdly Disrespectful Share icon

#77 When Your Hoa Goes Above And Beyond Share icon I'm not going to say they're specifically targeting us and harrssing us for every little thing as every notice and fine we've gotten this month has in no way been retaliatory for defending our rights to have campaign signs - rather I'm quite concerned about the competency of the grounds people who may get injured by striking a solar light in a 2ft stone planter on our driveway and the board's approach to minimizing the liability of the strata. Surely I'm just ignorant to the dangerous situation I've created for the contractors. Seems to me

