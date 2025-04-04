69 Women Who Think They Deserve The World But Actually Need A Reality Check (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Men and women have their fair share of unpleasant qualities. Toxic masculinity exists in various forms, and those who engage in such behavior deserve to be shamed.
This also applies to “nice girls,” women who are anything but. They’re the types who escalate arguments, act unreasonably, and feel entitled to special treatment. They may initially seem normal, until their true colors show sooner or later.
Check out these screenshots of text exchanges involving these women. Scroll through and see which of these unhinged traits you’ve encountered so far.
We also spoke with Amanda Ann Gregory, a licensed trauma psychotherapist and author of You Don’t Need to Forgive: Trauma Recovery on Your Own. She was kind enough to share her insights about the link between trauma and toxic behavior.
This post may include affiliate links.
The impact of trauma, particularly PTSD, has been linked with toxic behavior. The National Center for PTSD describes these as “stress reactions” that may go away over time.
According to Amanda, these behaviors are typically a product of a person’s reaction to feeling emotionally unsafe in relationships. This applies to many trauma survivors, who may or may not meet the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis.
As an example, Amanda used parental abuse, where a person may not feel safe engaging in relationships as an adult. Their subconscious reactions would be to drive the person away and ultimately sabotage the relationship.
“You might initiate conflicts, avoid expressing emotional vulnerability, tolerate abuse, or end relationships prematurely, to name a few,” she told Bored Panda.
As for female toxic behavior, Amanda attributes it to patriarchal societies like the United States. As she explained, their actions may be a way to keep themselves safe in a relationship.
“For example, a heterosexual woman who experienced intimate partner violence may unknowingly engage in actions that sabotage her relationships with men, or she may cater to men to keep them happy to promote her safety,” she stated, adding that patriarchal societies equally inflict the same harm upon men.
Most experts would recommend professional help for trauma survivors. However, not all methods would be effective. For Amanda, talk therapy may not be the solution because, as she explained, it’s not developed to access the regions of the brain “where trauma lives and thrives.”
“Instead, I recommend bottom-up therapies that address these impacted areas, such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing, Internal Family Systems, Animal-Assisted Therapy, and Attachment Therapy.”
How about you, dear readers? Have you encountered these “nice girls” that exhibit similar behaviors as shown above? What do you think is the best approach when dealing with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
