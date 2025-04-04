ADVERTISEMENT

Men and women have their fair share of unpleasant qualities. Toxic masculinity exists in various forms, and those who engage in such behavior deserve to be shamed. 

This also applies to “nice girls,” women who are anything but. They’re the types who escalate arguments, act unreasonably, and feel entitled to special treatment. They may initially seem normal, until their true colors show sooner or later. 

Check out these screenshots of text exchanges involving these women. Scroll through and see which of these unhinged traits you’ve encountered so far. 

We also spoke with Amanda Ann Gregory, a licensed trauma psychotherapist and author of You Don’t Need to Forgive: Trauma Recovery on Your Own. She was kind enough to share her insights about the link between trauma and toxic behavior. 

2nd Date, I Picked Her Up, She Said She Was Uncomfortable, I Took Her Back To Her Friends, 1-2 Hours Passed…then She Texts Me All This In Span Of 1 Hour

Text conversation with apology and request for a ride home from a woman needing a reality check.

Disastrous_Ask_2968 Report

    She Messaged Me Just To Tell Me She Didn’t Like My Profile

    Text exchange about relationship expectations, focusing on a reality check in dating dynamics.

    _The_Devil_In_I_ Report

    #3

    Why Do I Keep Matching With These Crappy People?

    Text message exchange with a woman discussing a conversation about her ex.

    harveyp11 Report

    The impact of trauma, particularly PTSD, has been linked with toxic behavior. The National Center for PTSD describes these as “stress reactions” that may go away over time. 

    According to Amanda, these behaviors are typically a product of a person’s reaction to feeling emotionally unsafe in relationships. This applies to many trauma survivors, who may or may not meet the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis.

    #4

    Girl I Was Seeing For A Bit

    Text conversation about flu, with one person dismissing its severity and the other describing harsh symptoms.

    itspoodle_07 Report

    #5

    Got One ?

    Chat exchange with conflicting tones; one user expresses frustration while the other responds calmly.

    Technical-Recipe2531 Report

    #6

    Targeting My Dad

    Text exchange depicting a confrontation, highlighting a woman's perception of entitlement versus reality.

    JackfruitFine7867 Report

    As an example, Amanda used parental abuse, where a person may not feel safe engaging in relationships as an adult. Their subconscious reactions would be to drive the person away and ultimately sabotage the relationship. 

    “You might initiate conflicts, avoid expressing emotional vulnerability, tolerate abuse, or end relationships prematurely, to name a few,” she told Bored Panda.

    #7

    Just Remembered This Old Screenshot (For Context Gray Is My Ex Girlfriend We Hadn’t Dated For 3-4 Months And Then This Happened

    Text message exchange showing confusion over an unexpected audio file.

    Acewithasmile Report

    #8

    She Blocked Me On Everything But Expects A Letter?

    Two-person text exchange with disagreements, highlighting the need for a reality check.

    Numerous-Celery1259 Report

    #9

    This Came Out Of Nowhere

    Text conversation showing a friendship ending with a skull emoji, needing a reality check.

    miderots Report

    As for female toxic behavior, Amanda attributes it to patriarchal societies like the United States. As she explained, their actions may be a way to keep themselves safe in a relationship. 

    “For example, a heterosexual woman who experienced intimate partner violence may unknowingly engage in actions that sabotage her relationships with men, or she may cater to men to keep them happy to promote her safety,” she stated, adding that patriarchal societies equally inflict the same harm upon men. 

    #10

    Broke Up And She Immediately Posted This

    Confident woman expressing relationship thoughts on a colorful background.

    Rangoonii Report

    #11

    How Dare I Make Up An Analogy

    Text conversation about dealing with unwanted messages, discussing reality checks and personal responsibility.

    Many_Leopard6924 Report

    #12

    Bumble Match Randomly Got Nasty

    Text conversation discussing dating stereotypes and cultural perceptions.

    Ok-Swimmer-5116 Report

    Most experts would recommend professional help for trauma survivors. However, not all methods would be effective. For Amanda, talk therapy may not be the solution because, as she explained, it’s not developed to access the regions of the brain “where trauma lives and thrives.” 

    “Instead, I recommend bottom-up therapies that address these impacted areas, such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing, Internal Family Systems, Animal-Assisted Therapy, and Attachment Therapy.”

    #13

    Lurking For Awhile, Thought I’d Post My Own Gem

    Chat conversation on expectations and reality check in dating scenarios.

    LegitimatePromise3 Report

    #14

    My Ex Girlfriend Reposted This. She Cheated On Me Multiple Times Over Our 3 Year Relationship LOL

    Woman in cozy attire with text overlay about relationships, in a room with shelving and framed art; exploring reality perspectives.

    RenownedMonk Report

    #15

    Pastor’s Daughter

    Text exchange highlighting a misunderstanding; one person feels ignored while seeking conversation, needing a reality check.

    vxghostyyy Report

    How about you, dear readers? Have you encountered these “nice girls” that exhibit similar behaviors as shown above? What do you think is the best approach when dealing with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.   
    #16

    Girl Who I Was Talking To For About A Month Slept With A Guy And I Broke Things Off, 3 Months Later She Is Begging For A Second Chance

    Text conversation where one person asks for a second chance and the other demands proof to forgive, but ultimately declines.

    i-like-memes777 Report

    #17

    "I'd Rather He Be Miserable With Me Than Happy Without Me"

    Online chat exchange about deservedness and reality check in relationships.

    Frost-Folk Report

    #18

    Entitled Moms (Poor Kids!)

    Text exchange highlighting a reality check between two people discussing responsibilities and expectations.

    PilWetty Report

    #19

    She Said "Then I'm Not The Girl For You" Because I Didn't Want To Get On Her 2 Month Waiting List For A Date

    Text conversation about dating priorities and time management.

    Impossible-Bid1812 Report

    #20

    What Did I Do Wrong?

    Text message conversation about a woman expressing frustration over Netflix being shut off.

    Killerbot2332 Report

    #21

    I Finally Got One

    Chat conversation about making plans and life schedules.

    Aggravating-Cherry76 Report

    #22

    Pickup Line Nicegirl Meltdown

    Text conversation highlighting pickup lines and reality checks.

    Rathim Report

    #23

    My Ex Got Her Doctorate In Hating

    Text conversation showing a woman needing a reality check, discussing relationships and expectations.

    Consistent-Lemon3120 Report

    #24

    Just Found Out Im A Narcassist

    Text conversation showing a heated argument discussing friendship and trust issues.

    tmxq Report

    #25

    First Time Had This Happen In My 27 Years Of Life

    Chat screenshot with a woman expressing overconfidence and dismissing effort from others.

    xkeiganx Report

    #26

    Does This Count?

    Text exchange about dating preferences, with comments reflecting entitlement and a need for a reality check.

    Clean_Yesterday_3505 Report

    #27

    Posted In The Discgolf Sub

    Text message exchange about disc golf and relationship advice, with a reality check comment.

    greenteaicedtea Report

    #28

    I’m Genuinely Scared…

    Text messages implying someone needs a reality check, repeating phrases like "pls" and "miss you."

    Mammoth-Gazelle-2199 Report

    #29

    Blocked Her Right After The This And She Still Trying To Contact Me To This Day

    Text exchange discussing relationship and energy levels.

    AutoPhilll Report

    #30

    Girl, Stop With The Victim Mentality And Take The Responsibility For What You Did!

    Text exchange discussing a relationship argument involving a misunderstanding and perceived self-entitlement.

    Lady-Angelia-13 Report

    #31

    I Saw This Somewhere Else A Few Weeks Ago And I'm Still Laughing About It

    Text about women deserving better, critiquing certain men as misogynistic.

    Time-Staff9363 Report

    marisaruffolo avatar
    Sunshine
    Sunshine
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does one even respond to this kind of "logic"?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    She Couldn’t Wait 20 Mins For A Text Response And Crashed Out

    Chat conversation showing a misunderstanding about plans and communication issues, hinting a reality check.

    EarthquakeKid Report

    #33

    Still Shocked By This

    Text conversation showing someone questioning a gift of flowers after a date, needing a reality check.

    Able-Gap1029 Report

    #34

    Context: I Broke Up With A Girl After She Kept Showing Me Disinterest And Started Dating Someone New

    Text conversation discussing a relationship, mentioning women needing a reality check.

    No-Mix-3443 Report

    #35

    Random Message From Homophobic Lady

    Chat exchange where a woman gets a reality check after a conversation turns sour.

    Metro_Pex Report

    #36

    “Catch You Later”

    Text exchange between two people discussing informal language and reactions.

    Temporary-Big5654 Report

    I Don’t Know If This Lines Up With Nice Girls But How Do I Even Go About Ending This ?

    Text conversation showing a disagreement, emphasizing a woman needing a reality check.

    Backpackkid23 Report

    #38

    A Lesbian Friend Who Kept Making Advances Toward Me (I’m Straight). When I Finally Blocked Her, She Went Batsh*t Crazy

    Text exchange showing someone needing a reality check about friendship and boundaries.

    Top_Entertainment450 Report

    #39

    It Was For Business… Then

    Confused text exchange about plants, wrong number mix-up.

    Mindless-External651 Report

    #40

    A Real Catch

    Text about "Mushu," a blunt person with strong opinions, military roots, and tattoos, seeking a respectful connection.

    [deleted] Report

    Me, Me, Me

    Woman in denim shorts and boots stands, text lists high standards for dating and desired activities like horseback riding.

    DerekMc602 Report

    #42

    Added A Lighthearted Point To My Bio- Something Like “In Therapy, Don’t Disturb The Peace LOL” …does This Count?

    Text conversation discussing unsolicited advice and misunderstandings about autism.

    dingusanddragons Report

    #43

    Am I The Asshole? I Thought We Were Friends

    Text exchange showcasing emotional conversations needing a reality check.

    johnnyridden0 Report

    #44

    Does This Count It Just Happened

    Text conversation about Dexter fandom, discussing teenage fans and TV shows.

    solidbrainrot Report

    You Are Looking For… What?

    Text exchange about past relationships and dating, showing a mismatch in expectations and comfort levels.

    Outrageous_Round8415 Report

    #46

    First Ever Match On Hinge

    Text conversation screenshot focusing on self-reflection and personal hobbies.

    EgyptianQueen96 Report

    First Nicegirl In The Wild

    Text conversation highlighting women needing a reality check through humorous and candid exchanges.

    RebootGigabyte Report

    #48

    Does This Count? (Tw: Talking About Death)

    Text message exchange about emotional reactions and expectations between two people.

    SpeedoInTheStreet Report

    The Council Has Decided That It’s Just Healthy Kink When A Woman Does It

    Social media comments discussing humor and edginess in certain online communities.

    Gold_Stress913 Report

    #50

    I’m Tired, Boss

    Text message exchange with strong language expressing frustration and anger.

    pleasuremonkey1123 Report

    #51

    After Talking One Day…i Dodged A Bullet

    Text exchange showing a disagreement over priorities and time management.

    NecessarySuspect1687 Report

    #52

    Crab Is A 4-Letter Word

    Text conversation about Valentine's dinner plans and spending $125 on crab legs.

    Reasonable-Side8323 Report

    Was Told To Post This Here As Well. Zero Awareness Lmao

    Text conversation screenshot about dating standards and selectiveness.

    Eatdatyeet445 Report

    #54

    Well Ok Then

    Text messages discussing adults playing Pokémon and reactions to it.

    EyeRevolutionary1964 Report

    #55

    I Experienced My First "Nicegirl" Meltdown

    Text message exchange with a woman needing a reality check, discussing a phone dying and dinner plans.

    Silent_Serve_7246 Report

    #56

    Just Feel Like Posting LOL

    Text conversation involving relationship expectations and frustration between two people.

    Appropriate-Tree4366 Report

    Such A Nice Girl

    Conversation with comments on women deserving the world, discussing money and relationships.

    Partymonster86 Report

    #58

    What A Healthy And Caring Girl

    Chat conversation showing a heated argument, highlighting emotional tension and a friendship ending.

    MaxieDoge Report

    #59

    My Ex Being My Ex

    Text conversation screenshot with a heated exchange between two people, discussing relationships and accusations.

    notgayprez Report

    #60

    She Wasn't Happy I Was Going To See A Female Friend

    Text conversation with emojis discussing paying for parking and ending with a goodnight message.

    kodos1996 Report

    #61

    Yikes, Rough Landing

    Text exchange showing a person dismissing a relationship mismatch, receiving a heated response.

    littlebigguy3 Report

    #62

    She Accused Me Of Cheating On Her When She Had Absolutely No Proof And Used My Phone To Text Everyone In It That I Cheated Ruining Multiple Friendships And Career Opportunities

    Text message thread showing a long apology and a humorous response about cooking an egg on a sidewalk.

    Cookie_king69 Report

    #63

    Fastest Red Flag Ever

    Text message exchange showing delayed responses, highlighting differing expectations in conversation.

    IndraNAshura Report

    #64

    My Ex Friend ... We Dated For A Hot Minute But She Got With Another Guy Which I Didn't Care About. We Had Decided To Stay Friends But That's Done

    Text conversation about relationship expectations and misunderstandings.

    brokesd Report

    #65

    Doesn't Want Bare Minimum Effort But Gives Bare Minimum Convo

    Text conversation about concerts and hobbies, mentioning J Cole.

    Oohhdatskam Report

    #66

    Still Trying To Process This A Day And A Half Later

    Text conversation discussing a wedding, dieting, and relationship tension; woman seeking a reality check.

    cbgoody Report

    #67

    What Did I Do Wrong

    Text message exchange about wanting to get back together. Playful response with "womp womp" and "so to bad so sad."

    Hithere_14 Report

    #68

    I Told My Buddy I Find Only Crazy

    Chat conversation showing miscommunication, featuring text bubbles and a puzzled emoji.

    Sneak_the_Weak Report

    #69

    Girl I Was Close Friends With For 3 Years Blocks Me And Ends Our Relationship Over My Opinion Of A Fortnite Skin

    Text conversation discussing character design and fashion preferences.

    Witty-Composer-6445 Report

