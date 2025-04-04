We also spoke with Amanda Ann Gregory , a licensed trauma psychotherapist and author of You Don’t Need to Forgive: Trauma Recovery on Your Own. She was kind enough to share her insights about the link between trauma and toxic behavior.

Check out these screenshots of text exchanges involving these women. Scroll through and see which of these unhinged traits you’ve encountered so far.

This also applies to “ nice girls ,” women who are anything but. They’re the types who escalate arguments, act unreasonably , and feel entitled to special treatment. They may initially seem normal, until their true colors show sooner or later.

Men and women have their fair share of unpleasant qualities. Toxic masculinity exists in various forms, and those who engage in such behavior deserve to be shamed.

#1 2nd Date, I Picked Her Up, She Said She Was Uncomfortable, I Took Her Back To Her Friends, 1-2 Hours Passed…then She Texts Me All This In Span Of 1 Hour Share icon

#2 She Messaged Me Just To Tell Me She Didn’t Like My Profile Share icon

#3 Why Do I Keep Matching With These Crappy People? Share icon

The impact of trauma, particularly PTSD, has been linked with toxic behavior. The National Center for PTSD describes these as “stress reactions” that may go away over time. According to Amanda, these behaviors are typically a product of a person’s reaction to feeling emotionally unsafe in relationships. This applies to many trauma survivors, who may or may not meet the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis.

#4 Girl I Was Seeing For A Bit Share icon

#5 Got One ? Share icon

#6 Targeting My Dad Share icon

As an example, Amanda used parental abuse, where a person may not feel safe engaging in relationships as an adult. Their subconscious reactions would be to drive the person away and ultimately sabotage the relationship. “You might initiate conflicts, avoid expressing emotional vulnerability, tolerate abuse, or end relationships prematurely, to name a few,” she told Bored Panda.

#7 Just Remembered This Old Screenshot (For Context Gray Is My Ex Girlfriend We Hadn’t Dated For 3-4 Months And Then This Happened Share icon

#8 She Blocked Me On Everything But Expects A Letter? Share icon

#9 This Came Out Of Nowhere Share icon

As for female toxic behavior, Amanda attributes it to patriarchal societies like the United States. As she explained, their actions may be a way to keep themselves safe in a relationship. “For example, a heterosexual woman who experienced intimate partner violence may unknowingly engage in actions that sabotage her relationships with men, or she may cater to men to keep them happy to promote her safety,” she stated, adding that patriarchal societies equally inflict the same harm upon men. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Broke Up And She Immediately Posted This Share icon

#11 How Dare I Make Up An Analogy Share icon

#12 Bumble Match Randomly Got Nasty Share icon

Most experts would recommend professional help for trauma survivors. However, not all methods would be effective. For Amanda, talk therapy may not be the solution because, as she explained, it’s not developed to access the regions of the brain “where trauma lives and thrives.” ADVERTISEMENT “Instead, I recommend bottom-up therapies that address these impacted areas, such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Somatic Experiencing, Internal Family Systems, Animal-Assisted Therapy, and Attachment Therapy.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Lurking For Awhile, Thought I’d Post My Own Gem Share icon

#14 My Ex Girlfriend Reposted This. She Cheated On Me Multiple Times Over Our 3 Year Relationship LOL Share icon

#15 Pastor’s Daughter Share icon

How about you, dear readers? Have you encountered these “nice girls” that exhibit similar behaviors as shown above? What do you think is the best approach when dealing with them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

#16 Girl Who I Was Talking To For About A Month Slept With A Guy And I Broke Things Off, 3 Months Later She Is Begging For A Second Chance Share icon

#17 "I'd Rather He Be Miserable With Me Than Happy Without Me" Share icon

#18 Entitled Moms (Poor Kids!) Share icon

#19 She Said "Then I'm Not The Girl For You" Because I Didn't Want To Get On Her 2 Month Waiting List For A Date Share icon

#20 What Did I Do Wrong? Share icon

#21 I Finally Got One Share icon

#22 Pickup Line Nicegirl Meltdown Share icon

#23 My Ex Got Her Doctorate In Hating Share icon

#24 Just Found Out Im A Narcassist Share icon

#25 First Time Had This Happen In My 27 Years Of Life Share icon

#26 Does This Count? Share icon

#27 Posted In The Discgolf Sub Share icon

#28 I’m Genuinely Scared… Share icon

#29 Blocked Her Right After The This And She Still Trying To Contact Me To This Day Share icon

#30 Girl, Stop With The Victim Mentality And Take The Responsibility For What You Did! Share icon

#31 I Saw This Somewhere Else A Few Weeks Ago And I'm Still Laughing About It Share icon

#32 She Couldn’t Wait 20 Mins For A Text Response And Crashed Out Share icon

#33 Still Shocked By This Share icon

#34 Context: I Broke Up With A Girl After She Kept Showing Me Disinterest And Started Dating Someone New Share icon

#35 Random Message From Homophobic Lady Share icon

#36 “Catch You Later” Share icon

#37 I Don’t Know If This Lines Up With Nice Girls But How Do I Even Go About Ending This ? Share icon

#38 A Lesbian Friend Who Kept Making Advances Toward Me (I’m Straight). When I Finally Blocked Her, She Went Batsh*t Crazy Share icon

#39 It Was For Business… Then Share icon

#40 A Real Catch Share icon

#41 Me, Me, Me Share icon

#42 Added A Lighthearted Point To My Bio- Something Like “In Therapy, Don’t Disturb The Peace LOL” …does This Count? Share icon

#43 Am I The Asshole? I Thought We Were Friends Share icon

#44 Does This Count It Just Happened Share icon

#45 You Are Looking For… What? Share icon

#46 First Ever Match On Hinge Share icon

#47 First Nicegirl In The Wild Share icon

#48 Does This Count? (Tw: Talking About Death) Share icon

#49 The Council Has Decided That It’s Just Healthy Kink When A Woman Does It Share icon

#50 I’m Tired, Boss Share icon

#51 After Talking One Day…i Dodged A Bullet Share icon

#52 Crab Is A 4-Letter Word Share icon

#53 Was Told To Post This Here As Well. Zero Awareness Lmao Share icon

#54 Well Ok Then Share icon

#55 I Experienced My First "Nicegirl" Meltdown Share icon

#56 Just Feel Like Posting LOL Share icon

#57 Such A Nice Girl Share icon

#58 What A Healthy And Caring Girl Share icon

#59 My Ex Being My Ex Share icon

#60 She Wasn't Happy I Was Going To See A Female Friend Share icon

#61 Yikes, Rough Landing Share icon

#62 She Accused Me Of Cheating On Her When She Had Absolutely No Proof And Used My Phone To Text Everyone In It That I Cheated Ruining Multiple Friendships And Career Opportunities Share icon

#63 Fastest Red Flag Ever Share icon

#64 My Ex Friend ... We Dated For A Hot Minute But She Got With Another Guy Which I Didn't Care About. We Had Decided To Stay Friends But That's Done Share icon

#65 Doesn't Want Bare Minimum Effort But Gives Bare Minimum Convo Share icon

#66 Still Trying To Process This A Day And A Half Later Share icon

#67 What Did I Do Wrong Share icon

#68 I Told My Buddy I Find Only Crazy Share icon

